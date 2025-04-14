SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Set Photo Revealing Jason Momoa's Lobo Divides The Internet - Is It Real Or Fake?

Jason Momoa's stint as the DCEU's Arthur Curry concluded when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was released at the end of 2023. That movie also marked the end of the DCEU itself, with the shared world's final moment showing Ocean Master chowing down on a cockroach.

Even before the Aquaman sequel was released, the were rumblings about Momoa taking on the role of Lobo in DC Studios' DCU. Fans started losing hope as the months went by, but last December, James Gunn finally confirmed that the A Minecraft Movie star will transform into the Main Man for next summer's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Photos from the set of the movie have already revealed a first look at Milly Alcock's Maiden of Might. Now, though, we have what appears to be a shot of Jason Momoa's Lobo...or a very convincing fake.

Opinions on social media are divided; some believe it's the real deal, while others are convinced this is yet another AI-generated image meant to create excitement among a fanbase desperate for an early sneak peek. What do we think? Honestly, it's hard to say.

If it is fake, then a lot of effort has been put into making sure certain details in both images match. While Lobo's bike looks a little low-key, we can see that there are areas which could be fleshed out and expanded on with VFX in post-production. However, it's the close up shot which feels like a dead giveaway that this isn't really Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's Lobo.

The truth could even be somewhere in the middle, with the blurry shot the real deal and the close-up an AI-generated enhancement. Ultimately, it's hard to say and this wouldn't be the first likely-fake set photo we've seen this week (the others being for Avengers: Doomsday).

"If we're going to typecast me in anything, let's put me in Lobo," Momoa recently shared. "Motorcycles, smoking cigars, partying, dreadlocks...loves a fight, funny. I just think I'm the right person to play the role. Born to do it."

Do you think this first look at Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is the real deal? We're going with fake...

Rumored photo of Jason Momoa as LOBO from the set of ‘SUPERGIRL: Woman of Tomorrow’



Not confirmed to be legitimate so take this lightly pic.twitter.com/XEkUeaLdb0 — DCU HYPE (@DCUHypeGuy) April 14, 2025

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton."

"[She] watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl," the filmmaker added. "She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.