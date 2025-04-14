SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Set Photo Revealing Jason Momoa's Lobo Divides The Internet - Is It Real Or Fake?

A new photo supposedly taken on the set of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is dividing opinions on social media, with some arguing that it reveals Jason Momoa’s Lobo and others convinced it’s a blatant fake.

By JoshWilding - Apr 14, 2025 02:04 PM EST

Jason Momoa's stint as the DCEU's Arthur Curry concluded when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was released at the end of 2023. That movie also marked the end of the DCEU itself, with the shared world's final moment showing Ocean Master chowing down on a cockroach.

Even before the Aquaman sequel was released, the were rumblings about Momoa taking on the role of Lobo in DC Studios' DCU. Fans started losing hope as the months went by, but last December, James Gunn finally confirmed that the A Minecraft Movie star will transform into the Main Man for next summer's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Photos from the set of the movie have already revealed a first look at Milly Alcock's Maiden of Might. Now, though, we have what appears to be a shot of Jason Momoa's Lobo...or a very convincing fake.

Opinions on social media are divided; some believe it's the real deal, while others are convinced this is yet another AI-generated image meant to create excitement among a fanbase desperate for an early sneak peek. What do we think? Honestly, it's hard to say. 

If it is fake, then a lot of effort has been put into making sure certain details in both images match. While Lobo's bike looks a little low-key, we can see that there are areas which could be fleshed out and expanded on with VFX in post-production. However, it's the close up shot which feels like a dead giveaway that this isn't really Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's Lobo.

The truth could even be somewhere in the middle, with the blurry shot the real deal and the close-up an AI-generated enhancement. Ultimately, it's hard to say and this wouldn't be the first likely-fake set photo we've seen this week (the others being for Avengers: Doomsday). 

"If we're going to typecast me in anything, let's put me in Lobo," Momoa recently shared. "Motorcycles, smoking cigars, partying, dreadlocks...loves a fight, funny. I just think I'm the right person to play the role. Born to do it."

Do you think this first look at Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is the real deal? We're going with fake...

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton."

"[She] watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl," the filmmaker added. "She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Related:

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/14/2025, 2:41 PM
Looks like Jonathan. Majors is bacj in the menudo boysb
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/14/2025, 2:43 PM
Also.. This is painfully obvious AI... So Lobo brings an earth bike to another planet... Sure
AnungUnRama
AnungUnRama - 4/14/2025, 2:55 PM
@Malatrova15 - You mean this is as unlikely as a kryptonian bringing an earth dog to earth (with superpowers) or even Kryptioans looking exactly like earthlings in the first place?

I assume if the motocycle has some superpowers under earth’s yellow sun it should be ok.

Lol

That beeing said, I agree it‘s probably AI
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 4/14/2025, 2:44 PM
The motorcycles in both pics look different. And the camera in the second pic looks like it's just floating there. In this age of generative AI, every "leak" from here on out is subject to scrutiny. That Cyclops and Magneto pic from a couple days ago also looked bogus.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/14/2025, 2:49 PM
@comicfan100 - Agreed. And they blurred it to hide the cameraman's 7 fingers.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 4/14/2025, 2:44 PM
Fake
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/14/2025, 2:44 PM
No nerf foam so looks fake 😌😌😌


But seriously the 2nd comment on that tweet kinda sums it up.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/14/2025, 2:44 PM
He's gotta go sleeveless
China1975
China1975 - 4/14/2025, 2:45 PM
Kinda reminds me of the crow.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/14/2025, 2:47 PM
I don’t see what the problem is here.

Everyone wanted Lobo, you have him.

This photo may not be on point we what we are used to but let's see where it goes. And if it’s a fake then let’s see how it goes.

The [frick]ing bottom line is Lobo is in the movie and even if he is wearing black [frick]ing briefs and a [frick]ing black vest, they won’t [frick] him up.

For [frick]s sake
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/14/2025, 2:48 PM
Remember when Mamoa was supposed to play Eric Draven? Because I remember now for some reason.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 2:49 PM
[frick]…

We had to deal with rumors & shit but also fake set pics now too?.

User Comment Image

Anyway , seems like it could be real and if so then he looks good!!.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/14/2025, 2:53 PM
Nothing to crow about.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/14/2025, 2:54 PM
This is fake because nobody taking those BTS shots had a good quality camera
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/14/2025, 3:00 PM
So when is Kyle Reese gonna go back in time and stop AI from ever existing, because if he doesn't do it soon I feel this and those Doomsday pics a coupla days ago are only the beginning.
thebamf
thebamf - 4/14/2025, 3:03 PM
@ObserverIO - He's on his way.
User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/14/2025, 3:10 PM
@ObserverIO - User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/14/2025, 3:04 PM
Assuming this is real, he looks like Lobo. I honestly don't see the problem here at all.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/14/2025, 3:05 PM
looks ok to me. what is supposed to look like?
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 4/14/2025, 3:12 PM
At least the close up pic (maybe both) looks fake, but even if it’s close to this I wouldn’t have a problem with it. Kind of want more wild looking and less goth/emo Lobo, but this isn’t far off.
Steel86
Steel86 - 4/14/2025, 3:13 PM
Probably fake since all pics have come from above and not that clear. If by chance its real given his appearance in the film is little more than a cameo I'm good with a sleeved look so they didn't have to paint his entire body.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 4/14/2025, 3:15 PM
If this is an AI fake photo this may be a good thing. I would mean that people cant prejudge a movie so quickly by judge set photos
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/14/2025, 3:19 PM
It's DCso naturally "the internet is divided" about a blurry picture that, fake or not, looks pretty on point. But it's Josh so not shocking.
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 4/14/2025, 3:19 PM
Thanks to AI we are really gearing into entering a Post Truth Era in humanity.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/14/2025, 3:37 PM
@ZiggyStarman - User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/14/2025, 3:30 PM
That’s BigFoot!

