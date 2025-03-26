SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Set Photos Tease Armored Suits; First Look At LANTERNS' American Heartland

We've already had a first official look at Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns. Unfortunately, neither sneak peek showcased the costumes Kara Zor-El, Hal Jordan, and John Stewart will wear in their respective corners of the DCU.

You can find those teasers here and here if you missed them, but set photos from both upcoming DC Studios projects have found their way online today.

While they're not overly revealing, we do get to see the American Heartland that Lanterns is set in. We expect the series to have plenty of cosmic elements, though it's certainly going to be pretty unique watching Sector 2814's Green Lantern Corps members suit up and head into action here.

As for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, some armoured costumes have been spotted from afar. Due to the low quality of these snaps, it's hard to say who or what they might belong to. Krem of the Yellow Hills is bound to have some followers he can pit against the Girl of Steel.

The movie's sets are still being constructed, and security will almost certainly be beefed up once cameras start rolling at both locations. More set photos are possible somewhere down the line, and with any luck, those will reveal Supergirl's costume and the Green Lantern Corps' practical suits (James Gunn has confirmed they won't be created with VFX).

Another character fans will be eager to see is Jason Momoa's Lobo. The former Aquaman is set to appear in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and recently teased, "This is the role I've always wanted to play. That’s the comic I loved, so I'm really nervous about it. It’s kind of a no-brainer to play this character. It's pretty big."

"I don't want to give away too much, but I mean, we look pretty dead on, exactly like the character, and he’s pretty rough and gruff and...I'll say the bike’s really cool," Momoa added.

Between these and Clayface, 2026 is shaping up to be a busy year for the DCU. Before getting to those, Superman is expected to introduce us to Supergirl and will feature Green Lantern Corps members Guy Gardner and Ch'p.

Check out these new set photos for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns in the X posts below.

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro. Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, and J. Alphonse Nicholson round out the supporting cast.

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO and Max in 2026. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.