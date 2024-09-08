THE FLASH Star Sasha Calle Shares Some Advice For SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Star Milly Alcock

The Flash star Sasha Calle hasn't been given the opportunity to play the DCU's Supergirl but she's now shared some advice for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow star Milly Alcock. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 08, 2024 04:09 PM EST

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is expected to be the second DCU title released by DC Studios and Cruella director Craig Gillespie has been tapped to helm the movie.

Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries) wrote the screenplay - she was also attached to the Supergirl movie starring The Flash's Sasha Calle - and House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock is playing the titular hero, a casting decision that's been met with widespread approval.

Still, it's hard not to feel for Calle as the role looked to be one that was going to define her career. There are no hard feelings on the actor's part, though, as she's shared some heartwarming advice for Alcock in a new interview. 

"Oh my God, have so much fun," she says in the video below. "You look so badass. I love that. Just f***ing kill it. Have fun."

When Calle was cast as Supergirl in The Flash, she took over the role which belonged to Superman in the Flashpoint comics. That story played out last summer when the Kryptonian was freed from captivity and allowed to become a hero in a newly created timeline before dying in battle.

However, before DC Studios was formed, Barry Allen's trip through time was going to create a new DCEU where Michael Keaton was Batman (explaining his role in the now-scrapped Batgirl) and Calle was Supergirl in place of Henry Cavill's Superman. 

Plans were continuously altered as Warner Bros. underwent seemingly endless regime changes, only for Cavill's return in Black Adam to result in a reshot ending for The Flash which saw Superman join Supergirl and Keaton's Caped Crusader to confront the Scarlet Speedster.

DC Studios scrapped that for George Clooney's cameo, meaning we never got to see Cavill and Calle share the screen as the iconic cousins. And James Gunn, who called The Flash one of the greatest superhero movies ever made, seemingly decided Calle wasn't a good fit for the DCU's Kara.

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the Maiden of Might travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW - We May Know When Cameras Are Set To Roll On The Girl Of Steel's Solo Movie
Minghagz
Minghagz - 9/8/2024, 4:04 PM
I thought she was pretty badass as Supergirl. I might be in the minority. I don't know
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/8/2024, 4:11 PM
@Minghagz - You're not in the minority. Most people who actually saw 'The Flash' liked it and Sasha was great in it.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/8/2024, 4:16 PM
@Minghagz - I'm with you. A whole lotta rage in that one. Better than the constant teenage wining Supergirl that's usually depicted.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/8/2024, 4:19 PM
@Minghagz - So did I on both accounts.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/8/2024, 4:19 PM
@Lisa89 - I thought the film was great. Yeah, the CGI in parts was C- at best and Miller's issues were terrible, but the overall film was just awesome for me...and Supergirl was a major part of that.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 9/8/2024, 4:25 PM
@Minghagz - Not even close to a minority. Sasha and Keaton were the two very best things about that movie. 🤓
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/8/2024, 4:28 PM
@Minghagz - I thought she was the best part of that movie, better than the nostalgia of Keaton. I would mind if they go the animated series route and have lex clone Superman and her and we get bizarro and that version of power girl. Maybe power girl could be the more chipper one since they say supergirl will be edgey. Bizzaro the first attempt or he’s damaged in production. Power girls true nature is still there as opposed to bizzaro so she realizes lex is evil yada yada. It’ll never work
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/8/2024, 4:36 PM
@Lisa89 - I wouldn’t go that far, she was good, Keaton was alright in my opinion, his cgi was distracting but always good to see Keaton. I did not enjoy anything about Ezra millers flash. In no way did he ever seem remotely like Barry Allen in look or demeanor. Acted more like a Wally West on the spectrum.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/8/2024, 4:13 PM
Her Supergirl wasn't bad at all IMO but I wish they actually gave her more to do. But I guess it can't be helped since they wiped out that continuity.
HermanM
HermanM - 9/8/2024, 4:16 PM
Very nice of the terrible also-ran miscasting to be the well wisher of the new and much better casting choice. 👍
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/8/2024, 4:20 PM
The Multiverse: Sasha vs Millie!
CoHost
CoHost - 9/8/2024, 4:20 PM
Didn't like the film but she was one of the better parts.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 9/8/2024, 4:22 PM
Sasha was cool as a supergirl variant. She brought conviction to the role. She and Keaton carried that movie on their backs. I wanted to see more of her in the role but I’m content with it being a one way street. Moving forward id like to see her play a different comicbook character.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/8/2024, 4:40 PM
She was terribly bland in the part. No personality
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/8/2024, 4:50 PM
I'm so glad this was a whole article.

