THE FLASH Star Sasha Calle Shares Some Advice For SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Star Milly Alcock

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is expected to be the second DCU title released by DC Studios and Cruella director Craig Gillespie has been tapped to helm the movie.

Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries) wrote the screenplay - she was also attached to the Supergirl movie starring The Flash's Sasha Calle - and House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock is playing the titular hero, a casting decision that's been met with widespread approval.

Still, it's hard not to feel for Calle as the role looked to be one that was going to define her career. There are no hard feelings on the actor's part, though, as she's shared some heartwarming advice for Alcock in a new interview.

"Oh my God, have so much fun," she says in the video below. "You look so badass. I love that. Just f***ing kill it. Have fun."

When Calle was cast as Supergirl in The Flash, she took over the role which belonged to Superman in the Flashpoint comics. That story played out last summer when the Kryptonian was freed from captivity and allowed to become a hero in a newly created timeline before dying in battle.

However, before DC Studios was formed, Barry Allen's trip through time was going to create a new DCEU where Michael Keaton was Batman (explaining his role in the now-scrapped Batgirl) and Calle was Supergirl in place of Henry Cavill's Superman.

Plans were continuously altered as Warner Bros. underwent seemingly endless regime changes, only for Cavill's return in Black Adam to result in a reshot ending for The Flash which saw Superman join Supergirl and Keaton's Caped Crusader to confront the Scarlet Speedster.

DC Studios scrapped that for George Clooney's cameo, meaning we never got to see Cavill and Calle share the screen as the iconic cousins. And James Gunn, who called The Flash one of the greatest superhero movies ever made, seemingly decided Calle wasn't a good fit for the DCU's Kara.

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the Maiden of Might travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026