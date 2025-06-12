Did SUPERMAN Beat THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' First Day In Ticket Pre-Sales? Here's Which Movie Triumphed

The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman both broke records during their respective first days of pre-sales, but which of them came out on top? We have an answer, and it was surprisingly(?) close...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Tickets for Superman went on sale yesterday, and following reports that both it and The Fantastic Four: First Steps broke records during their respective first days of pre-sales, we know many of you will be eager to know which of them came out on top.

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, Superman's first 24 hours (including sales for Prime preview screenings on Tuesday) were 1.1x ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the same time frame. 

It's a small but not entirely insignificant difference, and it's hard not to wonder whether the chance to see the movie a few days earlier is what gave Superman the edge. Either way, it could be a close race at the box office for both movies...which will only really matter for those of you rooting for one over the other.

As Fernando explains, "Let’s keep in mind that [The Fantastic Four] kicked off pre-sales 50 days earlier, while [Superman] did it 30 days earlier, and that also plays a factor here. It’s easier to convince someone to buy a ticket to see a film in one month than justify to someone, let alone casuals, why should they buy now a ticket for a film coming out in 2 months."

"[If] the Prime screenings didn’t exist, [Superman] would still come slightly ahead of [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3], on par with [The Batman] & 1.5x ahead of [Captain America: Brave New World's] kick offs - remember: despite its disastrous run, even [that] managed to open with a respectable [$]88.8M," he added. 

Superman currently has the edge over The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but we've seen many superhero movies open big, only to plummet during their second weekends. Positive reviews and strong word of mouth will be crucial for Superman, especially as it's sandwiched between Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four reboot.

The same applies to The First Steps, as Marvel Studios can't afford another disappointment after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*.

We've seen some very early box office tracking for both movies, but reliable estimates likely won't drop until two weeks before their respective releases. 

"They come out 2 weeks after us - there's room for us both!" James Gunn recently said of the supposed competition between the movies. "I love my friends at Marvel. You can find whatever discussions you'd want to find online. I'd focus on all the positivity around the films instead of getting sucked up in online fan wars."

The Matt Shakman-directed The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be released in theaters on July 25, with Gunn's Superman arriving two weeks earlier on July 11.

SUPERMAN Trailer Seemingly Reveals Ultraman's True Face (And It's Not Who Anyone Predicted) - SPOILERS
SUPERMAN Trailer Seemingly Reveals Ultraman's True Face (And It's Not Who Anyone Predicted) - SPOILERS
SUPERMAN: James Gunn And David Corenswet Give The PERFECT Explanation For Why The Man Of Steel Has Trunks
SUPERMAN: James Gunn And David Corenswet Give The PERFECT Explanation For Why The Man Of Steel Has Trunks

cubrn
cubrn - 6/12/2025, 11:44 AM
They will both do well
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2025, 11:57 AM
@cubrn - yep

I hope so and that ultimately is what matters imo.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/12/2025, 11:45 AM
Who actually buys presale tickets? I have not had an issue just walking up to the theater and buying a ticket for any showing of any movie I wanted since about 2020. It's a non-issue for most of us, so there is no incentive to buy presale.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/12/2025, 11:48 AM
@Shivermetimbers - goof luck doing that with a special screening days before release
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 6/12/2025, 11:48 AM
@Shivermetimbers - If you want to get really good seats, you do.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 6/12/2025, 11:56 AM
@Shivermetimbers - eh, in my area you definitely need to if you want the good theater and decent seats
Irregular
Irregular - 6/12/2025, 11:56 AM
@Shivermetimbers - They're not gonna really start climbing till about two weeks before now. Also for seating as well.

But I never buy tickets at the theater anymore. Just online.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/12/2025, 12:15 PM
@Shivermetimbers - I always pre-book, as if I didn't, my screening would get sold out by the time I decided to get up my ass and go to the cinema.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/12/2025, 12:17 PM
@kylo0607 - Well damn, it looks like I am lucky in my area. I dont remember the last time I went to a sold out showing. I'm not sure I would even want to. Good to hear that some of the theaters are still doing really good business though.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/12/2025, 12:28 PM
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/12/2025, 12:51 PM
@Shivermetimbers - lots of people do. I want middle seat, 60-70% from the front. That's the perfect seat including screen peripheral and the perfect positioning for the audio. Of course if you don't mind sitting anywhere else it doesn't matter. I have to fight others for these perfect seats, plus I don't miss the 90's with showing up early af, and having to save seats. [frick] that timeline lol
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/12/2025, 11:48 AM
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 6/12/2025, 12:00 PM
Superman will probably edge out F4’s opening weekend, but the big determining factor for total box office will be word of mouth.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/12/2025, 12:01 PM
Both will do well. Everybody eats.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/12/2025, 12:02 PM
I've booked 2x screenings of each one and will enjoy both.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/12/2025, 12:08 PM
Seems like a win-win for both🤷🏾‍♂️
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/12/2025, 12:39 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - This information lines up with a previous leak that was posted on this website a while ago. And that information has lined up with every trailer, teaser, interview and officially released info since then.
https://comicbookmovie.com/fantastic-four/the-fantastic-four-first-steps-plot-leak-reveals-surprise-castings-avengers-doomsday-links-and-more-a218804

Destruction of Zenn-La is not only a massive break from canon but also renders the whole Silver Surfer plot null and void. He/she sacrifice themselves to save Zenn-La in a deal with Galactus who has always been portrayed as honorable and a man/being of his word. When Galactus says he'll spare your planet he means it. His word is his bond.
Also Surfer not realizing the damage they were causing is way beyond stupid.

There's also the reason that Galactus wants Franklin, which was absent from this description but is in the earlier article I linked. Galactus wants Franklin to recreate his dead universe.
A planet eater wants his homeworld back LMFAO!!! Glutton for punishment I guess.

I like that the Worldship is in there though. And maybe The Bridge from Hickman's run by the sound of it.

Sue dying in the final battle and then being resurrected is straight outta Rise of the Silver Surfer.

I wonder if the dimension they send Galactus to is the Negative Zone. They did that a few times in the comics.

Still don't care about the Silver Smurfette thing or Sue saving the day/being a leader, but I know I'm in the minority there.
A couple of things I do care about is how novel the movie originally sounded, before I read the plot leak. I thought the movie would take place over the course of years like a biopic, with a third act that had been set-up throughout. That is not the case, the movie seems to just hit the road and keep going until the credits. Just like every other action movie or cbm. How [frick]ing boring and disappointing.
Also I like everyone else figured that this movie would end with the destruction of their world, which would really put the whole retro-futuristic optimism cartoony vibe into stark contrast and would show that Marvel still has the infinity stones between their legs to take that kind of a risk. But I guess they used their stones to destroy their stones.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/12/2025, 12:52 PM
@ObserverIO - I'm not reading that shit
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/12/2025, 12:55 PM
@bobevanz - suit yourself.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2025, 12:08 PM
It’s cool to see there’s not much of a gap between the ticket sales as of now for both films…

However the Prime early screenings hopefully don’t turn out to be a detriment to Superman in the long run since some will hopefully have seen it by then and may or may not come back for a second viewing which is how big movies make money.

Regardless , I truly hope both are good and do well!!.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/12/2025, 12:09 PM
I read a possible leak on TikTok last night.. Take it with a grain of salt, but here is what it said....


SPOILERS SO STOP HERE IN CASE THIS IS TRUE..... (with my commentary)




"The film opens with the line "You all know the story."
We get a brief montage of past battles including the Fantastic Four fighting Moel Man and an action sequence with them fighting Red Ghost and his chimps.

(I find this partially plausible)

Back home, Sue discovers she is pregnant. As the team prepares for the Baby's arrival, Shalla-Bal (Silver Surfette) arrives with a warning.
The team decide to go into space after her, she takes them to Galactus who's on a massive ship consuming a planet.

(So this sounds like the Worldship that premiered in 1966)

Galactus agrees to spare Earth - but only in exchange for their child. The team refuses and battles the Silver Surfer (Surfette).
During the fight, Shalla-Bal is thrown into a wormhole where she experiences a month while only minutes pass for the team.

In her absence, Reed creates a plan to teleport Earth away from Galactus, but when Shalla-Bal returns she sabotages the teleportation arch.
The team pivots and now planning to teleport Galactus himself away from Earth.

Johnny confronts Shalla-Bal with evidence of the destruction she helped cause, including that of her own world.
Realizing the truth she turns against Galactus and disappears.

(Two wasted opportunities. 1. Not letting us see the original Male Silver Surfer. 2. Not making Silver Surfer more of a villain with an arc that eventually leads him to turn on Galactus at the end of the Phase).

Galactus arrives on Earth. In the final battle Sue uses her powers to create a huge force field and begins pushing him into a portal.
Shalla-Bal returns and helps finish the job by pushing Galactus into the portal along with her and they both disappear.

(This aligns with the leak that Sue Storm and Silver Surfette are the ones who beat Galactus.....NOT the entire team. MSheU)

Sue, who used all her life energy to credit the force field, dies but baby Franklin uses his powers to bring her back to life.
Earth is saved. The End.

(Which aligns with the leak her baby will be instrumental to the end of the movie)

Post credits scene:

Sue is reading a book to Franklin. She gets up to grab another one.
In the background, we hear the sound of a teleportation divide activating.
When she returns, she freezes.
The book slips from her hand.
Standing before her is a closed figure - Doctor Doom.

We don't see his face, but his body is visible beneath a silver cloak.
In one hand he holds his iconic mask (rendered in CGI); in the other he carries an unconscious Franklin.

Cut to Black.


'The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers Doomsday'


END SPOILERS


Sounds plausible but at least Galactus isn't killed he is just teleported away so he can still pose a threat in the future....if this is true.

Still hate female Silver Surfer. She shouldn't show up until WAY later.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 6/12/2025, 12:10 PM
I hope Superman does really well as it'll open the door to the wider DC universe on screen.
I want Metal Men and Animal Man, Etrigan and Deadman. Really wish they hadn't sidelined Swamp Thing.
I'm all for the animated Mr Miracle too but I really want both him and Barda in live action.

I want FFtFs to do well too, cos let's face it, Marvel has suffered with some stinkers.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/12/2025, 12:14 PM
It's on.
DNiceTwiceasnic
DNiceTwiceasnic - 6/12/2025, 12:29 PM
Not since No Way Home and Endgame did i ever feel I wouldn't be able to get tickets to any film on at least opening weekend that I needed to buy tickets a month out. The public just doesn't go to movies like that since the pandemic, No way home was the exception. There will be plenty of tickets a day or 2 before opening night for both F4 and Superman, the widespread hype just isn't there. There is anticipation but nothing like the heady days of the mcu.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/12/2025, 12:54 PM
F4 would have a better chance if Gunn was directing that, he definitely has the wind as his back compared to the MCU
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/12/2025, 1:02 PM
I’ll be there opening night for SuperGunnMan but I think I’ll wait for FF, mainly cause this is the FF team I wanna see in a movie…
User Comment Image
SirReginald
SirReginald - 6/12/2025, 1:02 PM
Who is this pedro pascal fellow? I’ve not seen him in much.
Chris827
Chris827 - 6/12/2025, 1:05 PM
Superman will do well but its what comes after thats gonna be the real test for DC cause Supergirl and clayface arent exactly big hitters. If this movie does really well like 800 mill, good reviews, makes money and then SUpergirl next year does half that or whatever and then Clayface bombs then DC is in trouble.

