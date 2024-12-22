First SUPERMAN TV Spot Released As CREATURE COMMANDOS Still Reveal New Look At The DCU's Clayface

The first trailer for Superman was released earlier this week - you can watch it here in case you've been living under a Kryptonite-shaped rock - and TV spots for the movie are already airing on U.S. television.

There isn't any new footage (and it's yet to be officially released) but the promo below was shown during Saturday Night Live on NBC. Warner Bros. and DC Studios clearly aren't sparing any expense and we'd be shocked if Superman doesn't get a Super Bowl TV spot next year.

In fact, early February would be a great time to drop a new look at the reboot seeing as it's heading our way in July. With rumours swirling about the first The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer debuting during the Big Game, the movies may go head-to-head sooner than expected.

We'll have to wait and see, and after the trailer broke records, it's a great idea to put a 30-second teaser like this out there to raise awareness among those who might not have caught it online.

In related DCU news, and to save you an additional click, we also have some new stills from this Thursday's episode of Creature Commandos. They're noteworthy because we get our best look yet at Clayface, a villain who is getting his own movie in 2026.

The animated series was produced long before that project was greenlit by DC Studios so we don't know how the two will connect and whether this Clayface will be the same one we see in Mike Flanagan's movie.

Multiple characters have held the mantle on the page, of course, so the Clayface who it seems will do battle with Rick Flag Sr. and Eric Frankenstein isn't necessarily going to be the focus of the Batman villain's big screen outing a couple of years from now.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025 and the first four episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.