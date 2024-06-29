MAN OF STEEL Star Kevin Costner Reflects On Jonathan Kent's Controversial Death Scene

MAN OF STEEL Star Kevin Costner Reflects On Jonathan Kent's Controversial Death Scene

Horizon: An American Saga star Kevin Costner has reflected on his Man of Steel role as Jonathan Kent and weighs in on the character's still very controversial death scene. Find his comments in full here...

By JoshWilding - Jun 29, 2024 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Steel

After helming comic book adaptations like 300 and Watchmen (both of which had previously been described as "impossible" to put on screen), Zack Snyder seemed a perfect fit to helm 2013's Superman reboot, Man of Steel

The DC movie has a lot of fans, but also some highly divisive elements. The destruction of Metropolis, Superman's inability to save innocents, and the hero's decision to kill General Zod are chief among them. However, the death of Jonathan Kent is also a major sticking point. 

In the movie, Clark Kent allows his adoptive father to die - at his behest - to stop the world from finding out he's Superman. The scene didn't have the impact Snyder expected, with many arguing that the Kryptonian could have quite easily rescued Jonathan. 

Kevin Costner reprised that role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League. In an interview about his new movie Horizon: An American Saga, the legendary actor reflected on his stint in the DCEU and the now-infamous death scene. 

"It's just my luck to be in a superhero movie and be the only person that's normal," Costner joked. "I was like, 'Really? I can't fly? And I can't put my first through the wall? Maybe I should have read this thing closer. I'm a farmer?' So I looked at that and I said, 'Ok, I can be that.'"

"I thought it was rooted in doubt," he said of Jonathan's fateful decision. "But there was no doubt that he puts his hand up and says, 'Stay there' to his son."

Back in April, Snyder shared his thoughts on the scene and argued that it was the right decision. 

"The conversation is exactly what he says to Lois...I let my father die to protect the idea that my father was trying to protect," the filmmaker explained. "The idea that I wasn't ready to be outed to the world because I wasn't Superman. I'm just a teenager that could've made a mess of it. I have the power to do it, but have I ever used my powers in this way?"

"'I trusted that his vision for what I could be was bigger than him,'" Snyder added, talking from Clark's point of view. "'This little incident in Kansas was not the thing that was going to expose me to the world.'"

We expect to see a far more heroic Man of Steel in James Gunn's Superman, with Ma and Pa Kent still alive when the story takes place. You can hear more from Costner in the player below.

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/29/2024, 7:33 AM
Superman would’ve saved him anyway. That’s why Snyderman sucks ass water
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/29/2024, 7:43 AM
Superman first murder of the movie
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/29/2024, 7:51 AM
Compare that death-of-Pa-Kent scene from 2013 to the one 35 years before it. The 1978 scene hits home so much harder. Notice the flawless cinematography, the correct pacing, Williams' score and the look on Phyllis Thaxter's face (as if she is not acting). Rounded out by the funeral scene at the end, all filmed in a real location in Alberta. And the the brilliant screenplay from Mario Puzo: "Then a man gets older, he's thinks differently and things get very clear. And the one thing I do know son is that you are here for a reason." This is brilliant film-making:
AC1
AC1 - 6/29/2024, 7:52 AM
Even as a fan of Man of Steel that scene just didn't work. It might've played better if they'd had the actor who played the teenaged version of Clark instead of Henry, to better sell the idea that he was still just a kid who wasn't sure what to do and was listening to his father, rather than someone who very much looked like a fully grown man.

Like I get they wanted to give Henry and Kevin a scene together but it just didn't work. If Pa Kent's death scene is rooted in Clark not saving him because he's a kid who's listening to his dad and not getting involved, then Clark needs to actually be a kid. If the scene is a grown up Clark losing his father, then it needs to be a different death scene altogether. Or even if they'd just shown Clark doing something else like saving other people and just not getting to Jonathan in time, at least the would've been something.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/29/2024, 7:58 AM
Dumbest part of the movie. Sad thing is aswell wqs that Crowe's Jor-El was more Superman that Clark from a characteristic stand point. Not Cavill's fault.
LSHF
LSHF - 6/29/2024, 7:58 AM
I see how that all made sense, but I also see how others thought it was unnecessary and Clark could have figured out a way to save him.

Pa Kent was going to die, anyway. At least, instead of a heart attack, something was learned from his death.
Either way was fine, as I didn't allow any of it to bother me.

Same with the Martha scene. It made sense, and I knew there would be a scene where Bruce would snap out of it, but others thought it could have been better.


Hell, if I kept thinking in those terms, I would have a hard time just enjoying the films I'm watching. I'm just along for the ride, so I just try to enjoy it and ignore any negative thoughts. Movies are more fun that way.

