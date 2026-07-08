Man Of Tomorrow First Look Debuts At CineEurope; Gunn Wishes Corenswet Happy Birthday With BTS Superman Photo

Reports are coming in that a first official look at James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow debuted during CineEurope earlier today, but we don't have much more to go on.

Whether it was footage or just some promo stills is not clear, as no details have been shared online, and most likely won't be. CineEurope is an annual trade convention, primarily attended by those within the industry, so it's very rare that anything leaks.

Gunn has also taken to social media to share a new behind-the-scenes shot from Superman (some assumed this was from Man of Tomorrow, but you can tell it's a photo from the first film by the scorched costume) while wishing star David Corenswet a happy birthday.

Check out the photo below, and we'll update if we get any more details on the MOT footage.

UPDATE: Gunn has now responded to a question about the CineEurope first look, revealing that it was a short behind-the-scenes clip and not an actual trailer.

James Gunn confirms a short behind the scenes look at MAN OF TOMORROW was shown at CineEurope. pic.twitter.com/7UIFrVhq6R — DC Universe Daily (@DCdaily) July 8, 2026

The plot of MOT will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.