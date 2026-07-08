Man Of Tomorrow First Look Debuts At CineEurope; Gunn Wishes Corenswet Happy Birthday With BTS Superman Photo

Man Of Tomorrow First Look Debuts At CineEurope; Gunn Wishes Corenswet Happy Birthday With BTS Superman Photo

Though we don't have any details on what was shown, a first look at James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow reportedly debuted at CineEurope...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 08, 2026 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Reports are coming in that a first official look at James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow debuted during CineEurope earlier today, but we don't have much more to go on.

Whether it was footage or just some promo stills is not clear, as no details have been shared online, and most likely won't be. CineEurope is an annual trade convention, primarily attended by those within the industry, so it's very rare that anything leaks.

Gunn has also taken to social media to share a new behind-the-scenes shot from Superman (some assumed this was from Man of Tomorrow, but you can tell it's a photo from the first film by the scorched costume) while wishing star David Corenswet a happy birthday.

Check out the photo below, and we'll update if we get any more details on the MOT footage.

UPDATE: Gunn has now responded to a question about the CineEurope first look, revealing that it was a short behind-the-scenes clip and not an actual trailer.

The plot of MOT will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/8/2026, 1:25 PM
This will be the DCU's 7th flop (The Suicide Shit, Shitty Commandos, Supershit, Orgymaker Season 2, Superbrat, Lanterns, this dogshit). Gunn is out the door. See you in 2027.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 7/8/2026, 1:27 PM
@FireGunn - Okay hun
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/8/2026, 1:46 PM
@FireGunn - Hey! Creature Commandos wasn't half bad.

I mean, it's not a great adaptation of the characters, and it's too crass to ever enjoy with my family. But the story was mildly interesting, and the animation was better than some of the stuff you see nowadays.

Things are pretty rough for the DCU, but you have to give credit where credit is due.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/8/2026, 1:54 PM
@InfinitePunches - Whatever you think of it, it still flopped. It didn't chart at all. I'm glad you enjoyed it though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2026, 1:55 PM
Happy Birthday David…

Already one of my favorite live action Supermen!!.

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SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/8/2026, 2:01 PM
I decided to watch some DC video game cutscenes recently, and I realized that pretty much every Justice League-related video game has focused on Brainiac. Injustice 2, Rocksteady's Suicide Squad game, Justice League Heroes.

I feel like unless this movie is going to be all about how our hubris with regards to AI is going to end the human race, it'll feel a bit same-y to stories we've seen before.

Also, it's really a shame that they made Lex irredeemable in the first movie. I love a good Lex redemption arc.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 7/8/2026, 2:14 PM
Cine Europe was back in june. Who did he show the bts look to because theres been 0 buzz or talk about it. 😬
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/8/2026, 2:14 PM
Never realised Gunn is really tall. Almost as tall as David? Always thought Gunn was around 5’10.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 7/8/2026, 2:21 PM
Now there’s a Superman

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