Before And After Comparison Photos Of SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star David Corenswet Go Viral

Actor David Corenswet's commitment to becoming the Man of Steel is visually tangible in the latest comparison photos that are going viral on social media.

Between May 2023 and November 2023, it's evident that Corenswet has really packed on some muscle. While he's mostly stayed out of the public eye since the last snap, it's likely that his physique is going to undergo another radical change with the time he has left before cameras on Superman: Legacy reportedly begin to roll next month.

The timing of these photos also creates an interesting parallel to the recent comments by Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani, who says he enrolled in therapy after making an insane physical transformation for the MCU film- only for it to flop at the box office and flame out with fans and critics alike. Kumail stated that he'll never make such a drastic physical change for a role, ever again.

DCEU Superman actor Henry Cavill made a similar physical change, going from The Tudors and Immortals to Man of Steel. A decade later and he's still retained his Superman physique, despite the fact that he's no longer portraying the character. Packing of tons of mass can sometimes be a career-altering decision.

Another portion of the the debate among fans is centering on whether Corenswet's "gains" are natural or if he's on "gear"- a weight-lifting term used to apply to various substances that include (but not limited to) anabolic steroids and performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

While gear allows someone to pack on mass and muscle very quickly, it can also lead to long-term side effects including cardiovascular complications, liver disease and severe mood swings.

Nevertheless, Corenswet's transformation and the use (or lack of use) of gear takes on a decidedly different tone depending on how successful Superman: Legacy is at the box office. If the movie proves to be a hit, likely no one will care whether Corenswet is on gear or natural.

Superman: Legacy, the James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot of the DCEU. Filming is expected to begin this Spring.