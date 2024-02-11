Before And After Comparison Photos Of SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star David Corenswet Go Viral

Six-month transformation photos for new Superman actor David Corenswet showcase just how much mass and muscle the Juilliard graduate has packed on for the DCU's first film.

Actor David Corenswet's commitment to becoming the Man of Steel is visually tangible in the latest comparison photos that are going viral on social media.

Between May 2023 and November 2023, it's evident that Corenswet has really packed on some muscle. While he's mostly stayed out of the public eye since the last snap, it's likely that his physique is going to undergo another radical change with the time he has left before cameras on Superman: Legacy reportedly begin to roll next month.

"David Corenswet Evolution"
byu/AldebaranTauro inDC_Cinematic

The timing of these photos also creates an interesting parallel to the recent comments by Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani, who says he enrolled in therapy after making an insane physical transformation for the MCU film- only for it to flop at the box office and flame out with fans and critics alike. Kumail stated that he'll never make such a drastic physical change for a role, ever again.

DCEU Superman actor Henry Cavill made a similar physical change, going from The Tudors and Immortals to Man of Steel. A decade later and he's still retained his Superman physique, despite the fact that he's no longer portraying the character. Packing of tons of mass can sometimes be a career-altering decision.

Another portion of the the debate among fans is centering on whether Corenswet's "gains" are natural or if he's on "gear"- a weight-lifting term used to apply to various substances that include (but not limited to) anabolic steroids and performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). 

While gear allows someone to pack on mass and muscle very quickly, it can also lead to long-term side effects including cardiovascular complications, liver disease and severe mood swings. 

Nevertheless, Corenswet's transformation and the use (or lack of use) of gear takes on a decidedly different tone depending on how successful Superman: Legacy is at the box office. If the movie proves to be a hit, likely no one will care whether Corenswet is on gear or natural.

Superman: Legacy, the James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot of the DCEU.  Filming is expected to begin this Spring.

SomeoneYouLove - 2/11/2024, 12:02 PM
Gunn filling his little boy with protein
AmazingFILMporg - 2/11/2024, 12:04 PM
@SomeoneYouLove -


steroids*
jst5 - 2/11/2024, 12:20 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - You don't need roids anymore to get fast gains....
AmazingFILMporg - 2/11/2024, 12:23 PM
@jst5 -


Stop the nonsense! You think this is chicken and broccoli?


You sound like those women that say they got their big ass doing squats knowing damn well they got a BBL!!!


Stop it🤡
Evansly - 2/11/2024, 12:04 PM
Not arguing that it didn't trend again but we had an article about this when the bigger picture first came out. The reddit post even uses the same image comparison


https://comicbookmovie.com/superman/superman-legacy/superman-legacy-star-david-corenswet-hailed-as-massive-by-fans-impressed-with-his-superhero-physique-a208048#gs.4vl1go
DalekCraigWasson - 2/11/2024, 12:07 PM
Obviously Superman should look big and heroic and blah blah, but can I be honest for a sec? The dehydrated, veins showing look just freaks me the [frick] out. It doesn't look bad ass; it just looks unhealthy.
TheShape9859 - 2/11/2024, 12:14 PM
Recycling old news I see
AmazingFILMporg - 2/11/2024, 12:15 PM
@TheShape9859 -


Halloween ends was trash bro.......😐
DarthAlgar - 2/11/2024, 12:21 PM
@TheShape9859 - First time here?
Forthas - 2/11/2024, 12:17 PM
He looks like Henry Cavill!
AmazingFILMporg - 2/11/2024, 12:19 PM
@Forthas -


Gun said : I'm gonna make my own cavill for a quarter of the price🤠
DarthAlgar - 2/11/2024, 12:19 PM
@Forthas - Just let Henry Cavill go.

If they wanted a balding Superman they would have recasted Nicholas Cage.
TheLight - 2/11/2024, 12:26 PM
@Forthas - He looks. Like. SUPERMAN.

Keep up dude.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 2/11/2024, 12:21 PM
OMG HE IS SOOOOOOOOOOO BUFF! THIS WILL MOST DEFINITELY GUARANTEE THE FILM IS SUCCESSFUL!
TheOtherOn - 2/11/2024, 12:22 PM
"The actors who just do Hollywood movies now do fantasy adventure nonsense, they wear masks and capes and wear tight costumes. Their job isn't acting anymore, it’s going to the gym twice a day and taking steroids.” ~Ricky Gervais

He slammed them hard during the heyday of MCU movies. Don't think it's gonna change anytime soon, if ever.
TheOtherOn - 2/11/2024, 12:24 PM
@TheOtherOn -

TheLight - 2/11/2024, 12:28 PM
I thought it was going to be a new pic of David. Still hope that we get something new leaked sometime soon since they are in production.

