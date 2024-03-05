SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Details On First Scenes Being Filmed In Svalbard, Norway - SPOILERS

Cameras are now officially rolling on James Gunn's Superman ("Legacy" has been dropped), and the director took to social media last week to share our first official look at the "S" emblem that will adorn our new Man of Steel's updated costume.

The frost-covered logo obviously indicated that filming was taking place in a snowy location, and Gunn has now confirmed a recent rumor that the movie's first scenes will be shot in Svalbard, Norway.

While speaking to a local newspaper, the GOTG director also shared some details on the sequences currently being filmed.

Though there's nothing that would be considered a major reveal here, one plot point Gunn mentions could be seen as a bit of a spoiler .

"We have filmed the first scenes, which are when Superman flees to the ice fortress. We wanted a place that was beautiful and felt like being in the middle of the Arctic, so we looked at several places in the world. But there were many things that sold Svalbard for us over the other places. First, there is the natural beauty. But also the fact that you'll find a varied landscape here that you won't find anywhere else. Nature gives a special feeling."

Gunn went on to reveal that some people have been dropping by the set, but anyone hoping for a first look at David Corenswet suited-up as the Man of Tomorrow might be disappointed, as it sounds like security is pretty tight.

"We have had some who have been curious, yes, who have stood and watched," he continued. "But that's perfectly fine. And that's a big difference. Because being interested in just watching is something completely different than when you have people trying to sneak into the set to take pictures that they can make money from by selling online."

We do have one official set snap that was shared with the article, but it's not particularly revealing!

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Members of the anti-hero team The Authority are also expected to appear, and María Gabriela de Faría (Animal Control) has been cast as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the logo photo. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”