SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn Finally Reveals Whether Kurt Russell Is Playing The Reboot's Jor-El
MCUKnight11 - 12/11/2023, 12:52 PM

Couldn't be any happier about it.
SonOfAGif - 12/11/2023, 1:46 PM
@MCUKnight11 - He's young, smug, and very pompous. It's perfect casting.
MasterMix - 12/11/2023, 12:52 PM
Please be bald and clean shaved!
ModHaterSLADE - 12/11/2023, 12:52 PM
He's a pretty versatile actor so I'm glad he got the role.
Th3Batman - 12/11/2023, 12:53 PM
This movie's casting has been amazing. A great cast is a major part of what makes a movie good, so thankfully he understands that, unlike another director I won't name.
MrDandy - 12/11/2023, 12:54 PM
Oh what a lovely day.

I’ve always really liked this guy and thought he had a lot of range. He’ll do a good job.
FusionWarrior - 12/11/2023, 12:54 PM
Huzzah!
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/11/2023, 12:56 PM
Yikes.
VISIONaryNPa2 - 12/11/2023, 1:07 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I think this is a good thing. Holt is a great actor.
HashTagSwagg - 12/11/2023, 12:56 PM
Plz give us a serious Lex and not the goofy looney toon Lex we've been getting since the OG.
JustAWaffle - 12/11/2023, 1:03 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I really hope so too.
MarkCassidy - 12/11/2023, 12:57 PM
He's very young for Lex. I do trust Gunn on casting, though, so I'm sure he has something interesting planned.
Matchesz - 12/11/2023, 1:08 PM
@MarkCassidy - I always thought Lex should be older than Supe to show he’s had more real world experience. Billy Zane would have been my choice

https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-mRnWhOwVQ1g/Tbyt6unTrhI/AAAAAAAAQBU/vmVDv87nuYg/s1600/JLA%252520Luthor.JPG
TheBlueMorpho - 12/11/2023, 1:53 PM
@Matchesz - He's been the obvious choice for a lot of people for years.
TheVisionary25 - 12/11/2023, 12:57 PM
Sweet!!.

Looking forward to seeing him as Lex , I think he’ll do well in the role.
VISIONaryNPa2 - 12/11/2023, 1:07 PM
@TheVisionary25 - looks great. 👌
Repian - 12/11/2023, 1:47 PM
@TheVisionary25 -
harryba11zack - 12/11/2023, 12:57 PM
Michael Cera was my top pick, boy got completely shredded this year.
SirDuckAlot - 12/11/2023, 12:58 PM
I wanna see a somewhat buff Lex similar to the animated series.
eddyxx - 12/11/2023, 1:03 PM
@SirDuckAlot - Hoult has a good height and frame. I could easily see him getting buff for the role.
Nomis929 - 12/11/2023, 1:03 PM
@SirDuckAlot - Well, he could've call Dave Bautista since he's using all his old GOTG cast.



You know what...I posted that pic of him as a joke...but he would'nt been such a bad choice.
GhostDog - 12/11/2023, 1:04 PM
@SirDuckAlot - or like All-Star Superman, Lex.
Th3Batman - 12/11/2023, 1:19 PM
@Nomis929 - Bane.
Repian - 12/11/2023, 1:53 PM
@Nomis929 - Bautista will be Lexcorp's head of security and Lex's right-hand man. Otis
Nomis929 - 12/11/2023, 12:59 PM
EskimoJ - 12/11/2023, 12:59 PM
😎 Nice.

Shame they couldn't find an American though.
SteelGunZ - 12/11/2023, 1:34 PM
@EskimoJ - BOL
MCUKnight11 - 12/11/2023, 1:00 PM
Hopefully he's next...
GhostDog - 12/11/2023, 1:03 PM
He should kill it.

Hope we see a lot of All Star Lex Luthor. I get the sense Gunn, given his sensibilities, will lean into Lex as a megalomaniac and evil genius. The sci-fi aspects of his genius as an inventor.
TheVisionary25 - 12/11/2023, 1:10 PM
@GhostDog - I could see that

If I’m not mistaken , he’s said All Star and Birthright are both influences for him on this and that has Lex as a scientific genius too

Plus given the closeness in age with Hoult being 34 and Corenswet being 30 , I wouldn’t be surprised if Lex & Clark know each other from childhood like in Birthright
GhostDog - 12/11/2023, 1:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I am a fan of them having a preexisting relationship because I think its just richer opportunity than them not having it.

Birthright did it so well. Clark gets to see how people react to “gifted” individuals. By observing the way Lex is treated for being unlike the rest of SMALLVILLE residents, Clark gets a taste of what’s to come if his own abilities were ever exposed. This has the dual benefit of establishing why Clark puts so much effort into making people feel at ease, and also establishing Lex as sympathetic for being unable to hide like Clark can.



Birthright Lex wasn’t a monster from the start. At first he tried to help, but it always backfired: the milking machine scared/hurt the cows and upset Pa Kent, his ideas for how to improve the local government got rejected, and his experiment with Kryptonite. The saddest twist in all this is Lex mistaking Clark’s look of pain for the fear/disgust (it was actually due to the kryptonite hurting him) he sees from everyone else is what causes Clark to eventually give him that look of disgust for real when they reunite as adults. Waid killed this story.
ReverseFlasher - 12/11/2023, 1:49 PM
@GhostDog - agreed, the best part of Smallville was that theyd known each other since childhood. Adds so much to the relationship.
GhostDog - 12/11/2023, 1:54 PM
@ReverseFlasher - I always say Smallville is just as much about Lex as it is about Clark those first few seasons.
Shinzo - 12/11/2023, 1:05 PM
He'll do great, and we know he can do the shaved head look. Hopefully he will do the comic accurate look, and be like the John Byrne Lex and Bruce Timm Lex.

Also, note the emojis Gunn put in his text. Sounds like this Lex is definitely going to be a genius level intellect/scientist.

Gunn never misses, I trust him completely and am so glad that the snyderverse is permanently in the rearview of history.

Make Superman Great Again!
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/11/2023, 1:06 PM
Absolutely fantastic, stellar casting!
VISIONaryNPa2 - 12/11/2023, 1:06 PM
Really happy about this casting and it seems like everyone else is happy too. He's gonna do great as Lex.
Batmangina - 12/11/2023, 1:09 PM
brb


Huffing chrome paint in celebration.

Looks like DC might just un[frick] itself.
MisterDoctor217 - 12/11/2023, 1:11 PM
I’m glad Nicholas Hoult is out there grinding.

I thought his turn as Beast was awesome, and loved him in the role , if he didn’t click with many I think it was because of the writing in those last Fox movies.

Hopefully he can pull of Lex Luthor as well.

Just don’t take the Jesse Eisenberg/Snyder approach lol
tmp3 - 12/11/2023, 1:13 PM
Taking aside my preference for a more seasoned Lex, this is undoubtably great casting
bobevanz - 12/11/2023, 1:15 PM
Great cast so far. Also I'm optimistic because Gunn knows the intricacies of making a bug budget Marvel movie. He also knows the red flags and the bottlenecks involved, so I think he'll actually succeed just because he knows how the competition works
