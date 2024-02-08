SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star Isabela Merced Shares Workout Photo As She Prepares To Play DCU's Hawkgirl

James Gunn has assembled an impressive cast for Superman: Legacy, with the biggest surprise being that we'll see several other superheroes make an appearance.

That's one way to very quickly establish the DCU as a new shared universe (and one which is packed full of pre-existing heroes and villains), and Mister Terrific, Metamorpho, Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl are among the Justice League members we expect to see cross paths with the Man of Tomorrow.

The latter will be played by Madame Web star Isabela Merced. She was recently tapped for a key role in The Last of Us season 2 as well and recently took to Instagram to show how she's preparing for Hawkgirl.

As you can see, she's been hitting the gym and made a point of highlighting her superhero physique along with a comic book panel featuring Kendra Saunders. It's possible, of course, that she's playing Shiera Sanders Hall, but we'll have to wait and see.

In the comics, Hawkgirl possesses enhanced strength and flight and wields weapons such as her Nth metal mace. Originally an ancient Egyptian princess, reincarnated through millennia, she fights alongside Hawkman, her eternal partner. Hawkgirl is renowned for her valour, resilience, and strategic prowess in battles against formidable adversaries, showcasing her unwavering commitment to justice and protecting the innocent.

Merced has only commented briefly on being cast as the DCU's Hawgirl, saying "[James Gunn] gave me the best birthday gift" when she firs boarded the movie.

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

We recently learned that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 composer John Murphy will provide the upcoming reboot's score.

Superman: Legacy is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.