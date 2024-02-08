SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star Isabela Merced Shares Workout Photo As She Prepares To Play DCU's Hawkgirl

Madame Web and Superman: Legacy star Isabela Merced is hard at work preparing for her role as Hawkgirl and recently shared a workout photo after being inspired by the DC Comics character. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Feb 08, 2024 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

James Gunn has assembled an impressive cast for  Superman: Legacy, with the biggest surprise being that we'll see several other superheroes make an appearance. 

That's one way to very quickly establish the DCU as a new shared universe (and one which is packed full of pre-existing heroes and villains), and Mister Terrific, Metamorpho, Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl are among the Justice League members we expect to see cross paths with the Man of Tomorrow. 

The latter will be played by Madame Web star Isabela Merced. She was recently tapped for a key role in The Last of Us season 2 as well and recently took to Instagram to show how she's preparing for Hawkgirl. 

As you can see, she's been hitting the gym and made a point of highlighting her superhero physique along with a comic book panel featuring Kendra Saunders. It's possible, of course, that she's playing Shiera Sanders Hall, but we'll have to wait and see.

In the comics, Hawkgirl possesses enhanced strength and flight and wields weapons such as her Nth metal mace. Originally an ancient Egyptian princess, reincarnated through millennia, she fights alongside Hawkman, her eternal partner. Hawkgirl is renowned for her valour, resilience, and strategic prowess in battles against formidable adversaries, showcasing her unwavering commitment to justice and protecting the innocent. 

Merced has only commented briefly on being cast as the DCU's Hawgirl, saying "[James Gunn] gave me the best birthday gift" when she firs boarded the movie.

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. 

We recently learned that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 composer John Murphy will provide the upcoming reboot's score.

Superman: Legacy is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

BeNice123 - 2/8/2024, 9:26 AM
Nice nice. 👍🏽 i like it.
GhostDog - 2/8/2024, 9:29 AM
“Had ISABELA MERCED been working out for her role (Hawkgirl) in SUPERMAN: LEGACY?”

Why is this a question?
TheVisionary25 - 2/8/2024, 9:32 AM
@GhostDog - if people at this point don’t believe that actors will get themselves fit for a superhero role then idk what else to say…
HashTagSwagg - 2/8/2024, 9:46 AM
@GhostDog - I barely care enough to look it up but maybe she posted those guns weeks/months before her casting was officially announced so it's posing this retarded question to people who care about that sorta thing I guess.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 2/8/2024, 9:30 AM
my favorite addition to DCU so far 💪🏾
NoAssemblyReqd - 2/8/2024, 9:30 AM
Dora the Explorer been working out.
supermanrex - 2/8/2024, 9:31 AM
DEI people. this lady is making it hard for actual Thanagarians to get jobs!!! shes damn diversity hire. James Gunn was Disney now he taking their damn DEI evil to Warner and DCU. its spreading!!! CONNECT THE DOTS PEOPLE!!!! i feel so marginalized!!! WAAAAAAAAAH!!!! (PARODY POST) (IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW)
TheVisionary25 - 2/8/2024, 9:31 AM
Cool!!.

I’m sure she’ll do well in the role but I’m surprised how young Gunn went for the role (Merced is 22)…

Makes me wonder when or if we get Hawkman soon that will there be much of an age gap or not?.



Anyway , cautiously optimistic about this and hope it turns out well!!.
MotherGooseUPus - 2/8/2024, 9:34 AM


f shes anything like Hawkgirl from the JL cartoons then i will be stoked
mountainman - 2/8/2024, 9:35 AM
Good that she’s putting on muscle so they don’t have to add it via CGI like they did for Jane Thor.
Arthorious - 2/8/2024, 9:49 AM
Good for her! I was never a big fan of Hawk Girl (she seemed like a hothead in Justice League and Justice League Unlimited. Oh and in the comics she screwed the team over when she was suppose to charges the monitor and his brothers but instead attacked Lex). But perhaps this movie could change my mind

