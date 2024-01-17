SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star María Gabriela de Faría Shows Off Impressive Physique Before Playing DCU's Engineer

Shortly after the SAG-AFTRA strike concluded, Superman: Legacy director James Gunn added Venezuelan actress María Gabriela de Faría (Animal Control) to the movie's cast as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

In the comics, Angie Spica is the second Engineer and a member of the Authority. She has a liquid body due to nanites in her bloodstream, and with this metal blood, she can create solid objects. The character was created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch and first appeared in The Authority #1 in 1999.

There were rumours early on that Superman: Legacy would feature the team, though we later heard that was a misdirect to distract from the fact members of the Justice League will appear. It’s unclear whether any other characters from the Wildstorm team are going to show up, though Matthew Vaughn remains a frontrunner to helm The Authority movie and has confirmed he’s met with DC Studios.

We know David Corenswet is in Atlanta preparing to play the new Man of Steel but Faría is also hard at work based on a new workout photo she's shared on social media. The actress confirmed this is for Superman: Legacy by revealing she's in "[the] final stretch to start a wild shoot." Production on the DC Studios reboot begins in March.

“She wasn't dead or partying.

Over on Threads, Gunn debunked a Letterboxd rumour that Ryan Gosling will appear as the DCU's Batman in Superman: Legacy and later appeared to suggest his movie is inspired by Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.

The 1939 classic tells the story of a naive, newly appointed United States senator who fights against government corruption.

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Superman: Legacy is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.