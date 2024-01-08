SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star Rachel Brosnahan On Her Approach To Lois Lane: "[We're] Putting Our Own Stamp On Things"

Superman: Legacy star Rachel Brosnahan has broken her silence on playing the DCU's Lois Lane, sharing new insights into how she's preparing for the role and what the character might look like on screen...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 08, 2024 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

DC Studios and filmmaker James Gunn's hunt for Superman: Legacy's two leads dominated headlines for months, but when David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were announced as the DCU's Clark Kent and Lois Lane, the response from fans was overwhelmingly positive. 

Despite some sour grapes about Man of Steel star Henry Cavill's firing, Corenswet was embraced for looking the part and being a big enough unknown not to bring any baggage to the role. Brosnahan, meanwhile, is a major talent who will undoubtedly do justice to Lois in a way few before her have been able to. 

Talking during last night's Golden Globes - you can check out the full list of winners here - the actress broke her silence in playing Lois Lane and addressed how she's been preparing for the role. 

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David [Corenswet] and I, with James Gunn the director and we've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the 'Supermans' that we know so hopefully this will be putting our own stamp on things," Brosnahan says in the video below.

Asked whether she'll don a pair of glasses as the intrepid Daily Planet reporter (an odd question, admittedly), she responded, "I don't know actually. Maybe. We haven't got that far in the fittings yet."

Both Gunn's past remarks and these latest comments make it clear Superman: Legacy will be very much its own thing, and we're hoping that means a more comic-accurate approach than previous adaptations. We know the DC Studios co-CEO is a fanboy and the cast he's assembled is mighty impressive, so the odds are in its favour.

Here's the full interview with Brosnahan on the upcoming Superman reboot.

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. 

Superman: Legacy is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Steel86 - 1/8/2024, 12:44 PM
Noice!
RedFury - 1/8/2024, 12:47 PM
I feel like Gunn is going to give us a pretty comic accurate take on Supes, and I'm really excited for it. I just hope they don't reinvent his origin too much.

That was my main gripe with My Adventures with Superman. The show was great, I just wasn't really into the whole tech merger origin they went with. I like when Supermans origin is more akin to the vibe of finding a child at sea. Simple, and mysterious.
Shinzo - 1/8/2024, 1:09 PM
@RedFury - yep. The overemphasized on the alien aspect of the character, where the suit, the S, and the reason for being Superman all come from Krypton is incorrect. The only thing that comes from Krypton are the powers, everything else comes from being Clark, like the costume, the S symbol, the morality and worldview/will to help others, the mild mannered reporter disguise, etc. In the comics, Superman didn't even know he was an alien until years into his career as Superman, and when he found out, it meant little to him beyond explaining his abilities. He's not a nomadic outsider/first contact story, that is what the Martian Manhunter is, not Superman. Superman is a guy from Kansas who has powers he's not sure the origin of but decides to use them for good and become a larger than life costumed superhero. Lois Lane shouldn't know that Clark is Superman, either, that was another weak point of that show.
RedFury - 1/8/2024, 1:26 PM
@Shinzo - you've summed up exactly how I feel about the character as well. Fingers crossed Gunn knows this, and this is the Superman we get.

Not only is that in line with the comics, it's also a great story to tell about how we're more then where we come from. We're creatures of nurture, over nature. Our experiences from where we grow up, and who raised us, is what defines us.
lazlodaytona - 1/8/2024, 1:30 PM
@Shinzo - very well said
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2024, 12:47 PM
Can’t wait to see her as Lois Lane!!.

Has the potential to be the one of the best live actions versions of the character so far…



My favorites being Erica Durance & Elizabeth Tulloch so far.
GhostDog - 1/8/2024, 12:49 PM
She has the chops to give us the DEFNITIVE TAKE. The first since Smallville's Lois.
Saga - 1/8/2024, 12:51 PM
She's gonna be great, My favorite Lois is either Erica Durace or Bitsie Tulloch
Forthas - 1/8/2024, 12:54 PM
In other words...Lois will be doing some stand up comedy and a dance number.
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 1/8/2024, 12:55 PM
This casting is kinda growing on me.😍
Superspecialawesomeguy - 1/8/2024, 12:58 PM
"Are we gonna put some glasses on Lois?"



Uhhh..I don't think she ever wore glasses lol.
Forthas - 1/8/2024, 1:00 PM
"...the response from fans was overwhelmingly positive."


RolandD - 1/8/2024, 1:22 PM
@Forthas - "...the response from fans was overwhelmingly positive,” except for from Forthas.

There. I fixed it for you.
Shinzo - 1/8/2024, 1:04 PM
Teri Hatcher is still the best live action Lois Lane to date, she's a near perfect representation of the animated series Lois from the Bruce Timm shows too.

Rachel Brosnahan is already much better than Amy Adams though. Amy Adams was the worst Lois Lane in live action so far.
HeWhoBeatsDames - 1/8/2024, 1:14 PM
That phrase.......
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/8/2024, 1:25 PM
excellent choice! there is no definitive version of any character, so own it!
lazlodaytona - 1/8/2024, 1:29 PM
I honestly think the casting of the villains and which ones they choose, will be paramount for the success of the film. Yes, they've gotta get Supes right as well, but just as important is the bad guys.

