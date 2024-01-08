SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star Rachel Brosnahan On Her Approach To Lois Lane: "[We're] Putting Our Own Stamp On Things"

DC Studios and filmmaker James Gunn's hunt for Superman: Legacy's two leads dominated headlines for months, but when David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were announced as the DCU's Clark Kent and Lois Lane, the response from fans was overwhelmingly positive.

Despite some sour grapes about Man of Steel star Henry Cavill's firing, Corenswet was embraced for looking the part and being a big enough unknown not to bring any baggage to the role. Brosnahan, meanwhile, is a major talent who will undoubtedly do justice to Lois in a way few before her have been able to.

Talking during last night's Golden Globes - you can check out the full list of winners here - the actress broke her silence in playing Lois Lane and addressed how she's been preparing for the role.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David [Corenswet] and I, with James Gunn the director and we've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the 'Supermans' that we know so hopefully this will be putting our own stamp on things," Brosnahan says in the video below.

Asked whether she'll don a pair of glasses as the intrepid Daily Planet reporter (an odd question, admittedly), she responded, "I don't know actually. Maybe. We haven't got that far in the fittings yet."

Both Gunn's past remarks and these latest comments make it clear Superman: Legacy will be very much its own thing, and we're hoping that means a more comic-accurate approach than previous adaptations. We know the DC Studios co-CEO is a fanboy and the cast he's assembled is mighty impressive, so the odds are in its favour.

Here's the full interview with Brosnahan on the upcoming Superman reboot.

Rachel Brosnahan on how she'll put her spin on Lois Lane! Full interview: https://t.co/t8tqGylAdl#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Zi1P4rvh0o — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 8, 2024

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Superman: Legacy is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.