SUPERMAN Set Photo Reveals An Intriguing Possible Change To The DCU's Version Of LuthorCorp

Work continues on James Gunn's Superman reboot and a new photo from the movie's set has caught the interest of fans. As you'll see below, the "LuthorCorp" logo is emblazoned on militaristic vehicles, suggesting there will be a link between them and Lex in this movie.

We've already seen what appeared to be a makeshift military base, and the comics have also occasionally gone down this route. The question now is, does Lex work alongside the military or is this LuthorCorp more weapons-based than what we may be used to seeing on the page?

Either way, it seems likely that the villain is going to be targeting Superman with all manner of weapons...including a certain power suit if we're really lucky (it's about time that join Lex on the big screen).

Rumour has it he creates a Superman clone - likely a new take on Bizarro/Ultraman - and if that's true, Lex more than likely will still be portrayed as a "mad scientist."

"I have been working out," Hoult previously said of his preparation for the role. "There’s that bit in 'All-Star Superman' where he talks about his muscles being real and hard work and all that. I kind of took that as a little bit of a fuel for the fire."

Check out this newly revealed Superman set photo below.

LuntorCorp military vehicles spotted on the set of ‘SUPERMAN’ pic.twitter.com/wSE6fhF3Gl — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 15, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.