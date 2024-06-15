SUPERMAN Set Photo Reveals An Intriguing Possible Change To The DCU's Version Of LuthorCorp

Another photo from the set of Superman has found its way online and it reveals a potential link between LuthorCorp and the U.S. military. Take a closer look at this latest sneak peek at the set here...

By JoshWilding - Jun 15, 2024 02:06 AM EST
Work continues on James Gunn's Superman reboot and a new photo from the movie's set has caught the interest of fans. As you'll see below, the "LuthorCorp" logo is emblazoned on militaristic vehicles, suggesting there will be a link between them and Lex in this movie. 

We've already seen what appeared to be a makeshift military base, and the comics have also occasionally gone down this route. The question now is, does Lex work alongside the military or is this LuthorCorp more weapons-based than what we may be used to seeing on the page?

Either way, it seems likely that the villain is going to be targeting Superman with all manner of weapons...including a certain power suit if we're really lucky (it's about time that join Lex on the big screen).

Rumour has it he creates a Superman clone - likely a new take on Bizarro/Ultraman - and if that's true, Lex more than likely will still be portrayed as a "mad scientist." 

"I have been working out," Hoult previously said of his preparation for the role. "There’s that bit in 'All-Star Superman' where he talks about his muscles being real and hard work and all that. I kind of took that as a little bit of a fuel for the fire."

Check out this newly revealed Superman set photo below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/15/2024, 2:30 AM
@Doomsday8888 - Potus are always good persons not xenophobic maniacs like Luthor
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/15/2024, 2:29 AM
But he will be bald or will he kang?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/15/2024, 2:29 AM
Lex working with the government happens all the time.

If he becomes POTUS then yeah, now THAT would be quite interesting.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/15/2024, 2:33 AM
@Doomsday8888 - I think having Lex become the president and work against the heroes like what happened in the animated series Justice League Unlimited would get a lot people in seats. Have him be this overarching villain of the DCU. Who needs the likes of Braniac and Darkside when you can have a simple human, but a human with the influence to turn so much of the world's population against the heroes ? There is so much potential there.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/15/2024, 2:54 AM
@Th3Batman
Agreed, SO much potential.

@Malatrova15
I know you're our lil clown here but you've accidentally touched upon an interesting topic.

Is Lex xenophobic? No, no he is not.
At least *my version* of Lex is not, he wouldn't be DC's "Smartest Man Alive" in that case.
So WHY does he hate Superman so much? Actually...DOES he hate Superman in the first place? :)

My 2 cents: He *hates* Superman, because he hates *death*, which comes in many forms, such as stagnation.
He fears/hates the death of progress, of mankind's evolution and THAT is the threat of Superman, that's what that \S/ symbol means to Lex, death.

He doesn't actually hate Superman per se, he just f*cking loathes humanity's overreliance on this alien, a God among Men.

That's why he has taken upon himself to prove once and for all that Man too can be "The Man of Tomorrow".
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/15/2024, 2:59 AM
@Doomsday8888 - In the 90s animated series, he doesn't hate him because he's an alien, he hates him because he can't control him. Lex hates everyone he can't control, be it human or alien.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/15/2024, 3:01 AM
@Doomsday8888 - you talk like being a clown is some easy job but my family is in the business since Claudio Yarto starred in Tric Trac


....some deep lore for you ..the NCMEc is still unawere off
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/15/2024, 3:05 AM
@Th3Batman
There are many versions but the one depicted in certain comics written by guys like Morrison, Johns and Waid is my favorite one. :)

@Malatrova15
Not at all, i know how difficult it is, Mr.Pagliacci.
Are you happy?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/15/2024, 3:07 AM
@Doomsday8888 - GO SEE PAGLIACCI


PERO DOCTOR.....YO SOY PUTO!!!! HAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAHHAHHAHAGGAGAHGAHSJLQLHE
jst5
jst5 - 6/15/2024, 3:11 AM
@Doomsday8888 - If the script is good Hoult has the talent to take over this movie as Lex...like Ledger did with the Joker.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/15/2024, 2:34 AM
It's never been out of the realm of possibility that Lex can be tied with the military.

If they can connect it more personally so that he's working with Lois' father, better yet.

The Lexosuit appearing on the big screen would be nice, after Jon Cryer did it a couple of times in Supergirl.


DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/15/2024, 2:46 AM

I hope Luthor does something so huge and awful that in the closing we see that he has caused Braniac to notice Earth.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/15/2024, 2:59 AM
@DocSpock - like bombing some desert occupied land or giving money to a genocidal goverment.
But a dont think he is that evil

