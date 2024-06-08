SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal A First Look At The Redesigned LuthorCorp Logo

New photos from the set of Superman have found their way online, and while no cast members were spotted, we do have a first look at the DCU's take on the LuthorCorp, not LexCorp, logo. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jun 08, 2024 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

Aside from a few blurry shots of Gabriela de Faría's Engineer, we've yet to see any noteworthy photos from the set of Superman. On the few occasions the movie has been shot in the open, the set has been surrounded by barricades to hide what's happening from fans and photographers.

In many ways, we can't complain about that because it maintains the element of surprise. Still, it's frustrating to not get any sneak peeks as those more often than not build excitement for movies like this one. 

Regardless, some new snaps have surfaced today and while there are no cast members on hand, we do get to see the updated LuthorCorp logo. This looks like a makeshift military base, though it's unclear whether Lex Luthor has anything to do with what's happening here.

Interestingly, later comic books have rebranded LuthorCop as LexCorp (a decision filmmaker James Gunn doesn't may not be on board with). 

On the page, the company serves as both a legitimate business empire and a front for Lex Luthor's more nefarious schemes. Despite selling itself as a benevolent and innovative corporation, beneath the surface, Luthor Corp engages in unethical practices, including illegal experimentation, arms dealing, and manipulation of political events to serve Lex's interests.

Check out these Superman set photos in the Reddit post below.

Closer look at the Cleveland set, with notably our first look at the Luthor Corp logo (credit @obv_photography)
byu/aduong inDCULeaks

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

