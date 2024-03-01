SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Shares Video With David Corenswet & Nicholas Hoult To Mark First Day Of Filming

Cameras are now officially rolling on James Gunn's Superman ("Legacy" has been dropped), and the director took to social media last night to share our first official look at the "S" emblem that will adorn our new Man of Steel's updated costume.

We still haven't seen the entire suit, but Gunn has confirmed that it is inspired by Alex Ross' designs, so it might well end up looking quite similar to that recent fan-art (see below) after all.

We're also waiting for a first glimpse of the cast in-costume as their respective characters, but in the meantime, Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) has shared a TikTok video of herself and co-stars David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman) and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) having some fun on their first day of filming.

The caption reads: “A supervillain, a journalist, and an alien walk into a bar…”

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel star said the following of the recent table read.

"It was amazing to hear the script out loud...to hear the pacing of the film. I have always loved Lois Lane. She’s smart, ambitious and can be funny...we’re still finding these characters. You’ll meet the final version of them.”

Check out the video below.

“A supervillain, a journalist, and an alien walk into a bar…” pic.twitter.com/BfSTL08xK2 — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) March 1, 2024

Superman: Legacy will also star sabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Members of the anti-hero team The Authority are also expected to appear, and María Gabriela de Faría (Animal Control) has been cast as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned his photo earlier today. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”