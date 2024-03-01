SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Shares Video With David Corenswet & Nicholas Hoult To Mark First Day Of Filming

Rachel Brosnahan has shared a TikTok video with Superman co-stars David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult to mark the first day of filming on James Gunn's DCU reboot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 01, 2024
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

Cameras are now officially rolling on James Gunn's Superman ("Legacy" has been dropped), and the director took to social media last night to share our first official look at the "S" emblem that will adorn our new Man of Steel's updated costume.

We still haven't seen the entire suit, but Gunn has confirmed that it is inspired by Alex Ross' designs, so it might well end up looking quite similar to that recent fan-art (see below) after all.

We're also waiting for a first glimpse of the cast in-costume as their respective characters, but in the meantime, Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) has shared a TikTok video of herself and co-stars David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman) and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) having some fun on their first day of filming.

The caption reads: “A supervillain, a journalist, and an alien walk into a bar…”

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel star said the following of the recent table read.

"It was amazing to hear the script out loud...to hear the pacing of the film. I have always loved Lois Lane. She’s smart, ambitious and can be funny...we’re still finding these characters. You’ll meet the final version of them.”

Check out the video below.

Superman: Legacy will also star sabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Members of the anti-hero team The Authority are also expected to appear, and María Gabriela de Faría (Animal Control) has been cast as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned his photo earlier today. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

lazlodaytona - 3/1/2024, 9:24 AM
That was so goofy that it's funny. I think the chemistry between those three (and probably the rest of the cast, is going to be tight!
RolandD - 3/1/2024, 9:26 AM
@lazlodaytona - Right? I’m starting to feel like a little kid again, and I think you can tell from one of my recent comments that I am far from that.😂
GarthRanzz - 3/1/2024, 9:34 AM
@lazlodaytona - I hope so. I liked Hoult but would have casted Michael Cera who was perfect for the role.
lazlodaytona - 3/1/2024, 9:56 AM
@RolandD - What matters is that you're cool and you're excited again for a Superman movie! Respect
lazlodaytona - 3/1/2024, 10:01 AM
@GarthRanzz - I was very against casting Hoult. Then I saw a fan art of him bald, wearing his power suit (like, a fancy men's suit), looking tall and confident. Almost like a little bit more slender version of Lex from the animated series.

I say all that to say this: I'm sold!
Itwasme - 3/1/2024, 10:12 AM
@lazlodaytona - I'm hopeful, but its not like we can draw much from one social post at the very beginning of filming. The true test will be when the honeymoon period is over and they need to deal with some bumps in the road. But even if they end up hating each other, they still could nail it on screen.
Goldboink - 3/1/2024, 10:15 AM
@lazlodaytona -
And that comes through in thier performances.
lazlodaytona - 3/1/2024, 10:20 AM
@Itwasme - You are absolutely correct. It's just so hard not to get over-hyped!
The1st - 3/1/2024, 10:20 AM
@GarthRanzz - Cerave maybe. I'm kidding I respect it, just can't see it. Though, Hoult is growing on me now that I've seen the look. I know he has the chops.
lazlodaytona - 3/1/2024, 10:21 AM


lazlodaytona - 3/1/2024, 10:22 AM
@Goldboink - you are correct sir!
RolandD - 3/1/2024, 9:25 AM
I love how she seems to be so excited for this role and this film! I am getting psyched for this, although one extremely knowledgeable user thinks that I shouldn’t be. Lol.
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2024, 9:29 AM
@RolandD - same!!

I think she honestly has the potential to be the best live action Lois thus far.
RolandD - 3/1/2024, 9:35 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Agreed.
Apophis71 - 3/1/2024, 9:39 AM
@RolandD - Not excited for it yet, but increasingly hopefull and leaning more optimistic. I don't see the number of rumored characters that are going to be in it necessarily a problem but does cause some level of concern that Gunn could juggle too much and not have suffice focus on the leads and/or not enough given for the others for them to be worth inclusion.
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2024, 9:42 AM
@Apophis71 - given his history with ensemble stories , I think he will be able to balance it well while still having the focus be on Superman & Lois…

Let’s remember , Star Lord was clearly the lead of the first Guardians and Rocket the lead of the last bit he still gave moments & arcs to everyone that were satisfying enough at the least imo
RolandD - 3/1/2024, 9:45 AM
@Apophis71 - I still have my worries too but I am more excited than worried. I also agree with @TheVisionary25 ‘s comment after yours.
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2024, 9:51 AM
@RolandD - yeah

My only real concern is tone in that I don’t think Gunn’s sense of humor really fits the character and I hope it’s not as tongue in cheek as his other work too

Will be interesting to see him play it straight with the heart he brings to his stories
RolandD - 3/1/2024, 10:01 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I hope he gets it about the humor. I believe that he does, but the proof will be in the product.
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2024, 10:02 AM
@RolandD - same.
Apophis71 - 3/1/2024, 10:05 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Oh I know he has the potential to balance it well but would find it easier to become hyped if that concern didn't exist at the back of my mind is all, that and concern on balance of levity and drama :D
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2024, 10:10 AM
@Apophis71 - I get yah

I’m cautiously optimistic (moreso the latter then former)
FlopWatchers5 - 3/1/2024, 9:25 AM
Awww they are so adorable! 🥰 #year45
Matchesz - 3/1/2024, 9:26 AM
Henry Cavill deserved a better Lex (Billy Zane)
GarthRanzz - 3/1/2024, 9:33 AM
@Matchesz - The Lex prison scene with Batman was so perfect though.
Matchesz - 3/1/2024, 9:47 AM
@GarthRanzz - ?si=Sysk4jprxR7sRR7t
Narcissist - 3/1/2024, 9:49 AM
@Matchesz - Agreed,And not just Henry, the entire cast of MOS and BvS
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2024, 9:28 AM
That’s cool , nice to see the cast bonding.

Hoult is also wearing a Creature Commandos sweatshirt btw….
Th3Batman - 3/1/2024, 9:31 AM
Between this, the logo image released yesterday, and the title simply being SUPERMAN, I have a feeling this is going to be a really good movie.
Twenty23Three - 3/1/2024, 9:37 AM
So, first day is being filmed in the snow, with Superman (in suit) Lois, and Lex are all present. Does everyone end up at the fortress? Or just somewhere snowy?
UniqNo - 3/1/2024, 9:50 AM
Such a hottie!
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2024, 10:02 AM
@UniqNo - yes she is…
UniqNo - 3/1/2024, 10:07 AM
@TheVisionary25 - hottest big screen Lois! But Smallville's Erica Durance will forever be my favourite!
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2024, 10:10 AM
@UniqNo - mine too
vectorsigma - 3/1/2024, 9:50 AM
You know the drill guys

#InGunnWeTrust
AquaClunge - 3/1/2024, 9:51 AM
David crotchsweat needs to reveal his physique!!!
Narcissist - 3/1/2024, 9:53 AM
Those are the most beautiful perfect teeth i've seen in my life
GhostDog - 3/1/2024, 9:54 AM
That’s PRIME MILK right there
Alucard28 - 3/1/2024, 9:56 AM
Excited for this movie.
harryba11zack - 3/1/2024, 9:57 AM
I hope she is the star of the movie, Superman has always been more of a support character.
