SUPERMAN Promo Photo Sees David Corenswet Recreate Iconic ALL-STAR SUPERMAN Cover Pose

A newly revealed promo photo for DC Studios and James Gunn's Superman sees David Corenswet recreate the iconic pose from Frank Quitely's All-Star Superman #1 cover. You can take a closer look here...

By JoshWilding - May 08, 2025 10:05 AM EST
The marketing campaign for Superman is starting to ramp up. However, with James Gunn confirming that the first Peacemaker season 2 trailer drops on Friday, the wait continues for more footage of the DCU's Man of Steel in action.

In the meantime, a new promotional photo from Dairy Queen appears to show David Corenswet's Kal-El recreating the iconic cover art for All-Star Superman #1

Gunn is all about embracing the comic books, and we expect to see plenty of familiar shots like this both in future marketing material and in theaters this July. Despite this nod, the filmmaker isn't adapting Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's magnum opus. 

"I mean, All-Star Superman, there's a couple of them, but All-Star Superman is the thing that we borrow the most heavily from," Gunn said last December. "Our plot has nothing to do with All-Star Superman, but some of the aesthetics of what Grant wrote and what Frank drew were incredibly influential."

"They also had that sort of science fiction, and the idea of Lex as a mad science sorcerer, almost. You know, science is his own sort of sorcery. And the giant, you know, the monsters and the threats and all of that the Silver Age look through a green lens," he continued. "I think a lot of that was taken from All-Star Superman, and that was my biggest one, for sure. Also my favorite."

Following Zack Snyder's serious take on the Kryptonian superhero, a more comic-accurate approach is no bad thing. Joss Whedon's cut of Justice League wasn't great, but the way it portrayed Superman (beyond the dodgy CG jawline) in a far more hopeful manner was praised by the majority of DC fans. 

A new action figure recently revealed how Superman will depict Clark Kent's Super-Breath. You can check that out here

Take a closer look at this new Superman promo shot in the X post below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/8/2025, 10:47 AM
All star superman is overrated like most of Morrison's work I just don't get it
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/8/2025, 10:52 AM
@0bstreperous - Its Just an inocent children book story, like Supermán original tales
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/8/2025, 10:56 AM
@0bstreperous -

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/8/2025, 11:00 AM
@0bstreperous - I vaguely remember the details of the stories, but it was in my pull list, and I do recall looking forward to each issue.

All-Star Batman was my go-to for the art. All-Star Superman had heartfelt writing, with a welcomed sci-fi drizzle. Both were enjoyable experiences.

PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 5/8/2025, 11:02 AM
@0bstreperous - 99% of "great" comic book writers can't find real success with their own creations in novels. All they can do is [frick] around with other's great creations and they usually do deconstruction. Deconstruction will be different because it seems fresh & new. But it's just breaking toys. One day a "brilliant, cutting edge" writer will come along and make a major super hero a rapist just to do something new & shocking.

They might retcon the deaths of Thomas & Martha Wayne & say Bruce Wayne reimagined it because the truth was even worse. Maybe it will be that Thomas killed Martha & little Bruce got his gun & killed him.

And fans will then line up to kiss the ass of the talentless writer who did it. Just like they kissed Tom King's ass for his terrible writing.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 5/8/2025, 11:06 AM
@0bstreperous - maybe it’s because you’re stupid.
MG0019
MG0019 - 5/8/2025, 11:35 AM
@0bstreperous - Thank You! And I'm a Supernerd. My all time favorite is Superman.

But All-Star is so disjointed. It's an avalanche of plot points with no progression or pay offs. It's like a toddler telling you a story, "and then this happened, and then this happened, and then this other thing not connected with the other stories happened, and then this happened, and then this..." Going a mile a minute.

It's like they took 5 episodes of the Animated Series, cut the second act of each one, tossed the first & third acts, and superglued the whole thing together.

I feel like other stories have shown "a day in the life" of Superman better. Yes, fighting kaiju is just a Tuesday for him. But there is MORE to Superman than that.

The last story is the one everyone remembers, but it's a headache for me personally to get there.

Glad if others enjoy it!
Highflyer
Highflyer - 5/8/2025, 10:47 AM
Bro, this is not a recreation at all.
User Comment Image
MikeyL
MikeyL - 5/8/2025, 11:29 AM
@Highflyer - Wilding knew this title would get more clicks than “New promo image shows Superman slightly looking over shoulder”
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/8/2025, 10:48 AM
What's WB marketing strategy with film?

Are they just gonna go all gunns blazing for the whole of June 🤣
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/8/2025, 10:49 AM
Seth Rogan recreated that cover years ago

User Comment Image
xfan320
xfan320 - 5/8/2025, 10:52 AM
Looks like a serious downgrade to me, or maybe just a completely different pose.

The clouds should be WAY more visible if it was supposed to be an homage to All-Star Superman. Whoever took this photo should have chosen a higher angle to capture the same aesthetic as the original and used a wider lens.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/8/2025, 10:58 AM
User Comment Image
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/8/2025, 11:11 AM
Josh will post anything.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/8/2025, 11:14 AM
Recreation?

User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/8/2025, 11:18 AM
That’s definitely NOT a recreation of that “iconic” pose. Cornensweet looks like he’s looking at the main entrance of a Starbucks because the bell went off because someone walked through the door.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2025, 11:28 AM
I get what you mean but that seems like a stretch…

It just looks like a regular generic “heroic” pose we have seen before.
SuperBatCap1
SuperBatCap1 - 5/8/2025, 11:36 AM
I love All-Star Superman as much as the next person, but guysssssssss, Superman: American Alien is really something special and maybe…a little bit better for what a young Superman should be.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 5/8/2025, 11:49 AM
If I had superman's eyes, I would also make the same "claim"

User Comment Image

