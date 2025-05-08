SUPERMAN Promo Photo Sees David Corenswet Recreate Iconic ALL-STAR SUPERMAN Cover Pose

The marketing campaign for Superman is starting to ramp up. However, with James Gunn confirming that the first Peacemaker season 2 trailer drops on Friday, the wait continues for more footage of the DCU's Man of Steel in action.

In the meantime, a new promotional photo from Dairy Queen appears to show David Corenswet's Kal-El recreating the iconic cover art for All-Star Superman #1.

Gunn is all about embracing the comic books, and we expect to see plenty of familiar shots like this both in future marketing material and in theaters this July. Despite this nod, the filmmaker isn't adapting Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's magnum opus.

"I mean, All-Star Superman, there's a couple of them, but All-Star Superman is the thing that we borrow the most heavily from," Gunn said last December. "Our plot has nothing to do with All-Star Superman, but some of the aesthetics of what Grant wrote and what Frank drew were incredibly influential."

"They also had that sort of science fiction, and the idea of Lex as a mad science sorcerer, almost. You know, science is his own sort of sorcery. And the giant, you know, the monsters and the threats and all of that the Silver Age look through a green lens," he continued. "I think a lot of that was taken from All-Star Superman, and that was my biggest one, for sure. Also my favorite."

Following Zack Snyder's serious take on the Kryptonian superhero, a more comic-accurate approach is no bad thing. Joss Whedon's cut of Justice League wasn't great, but the way it portrayed Superman (beyond the dodgy CG jawline) in a far more hopeful manner was praised by the majority of DC fans.

A new action figure recently revealed how Superman will depict Clark Kent's Super-Breath. You can check that out here.

Take a closer look at this new Superman promo shot in the X post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.