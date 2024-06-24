SUPERMAN Set Photos Feature First Look At Rachel Brosnahan In Costume As Lois Lane - Possible SPOILERS

This latest batch of photos from the set of James Gunn's Superman give us a first look at Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, along with Wendell Pierce as Perry White and Skyler Gizondo as Jimmy Olsen.

By MarkCassidy - Jun 24, 2024 08:06 PM EST
As filming continues on James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot in Cleveland, Ohio, these latest photos from the set give us a first look at Rachel Broshahan suited-up as intrepid reporter, Lois Lane, along with some of her fellow Daily Planet newshounds.

Though we're not sure how major a plot point this will turn out to be, there will be potential spoilers from this point on.

The photos show Lane - who is sporting an Action Comics-accurate purple outfit - Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gizondo), Ron Troupe (Christopher McDonald), and Perry White (Wendell Pierce) descending the steps of one of the mysterious crafts that were spotted before cameras started rolling earlier today.

We're not sure exactly what's going on, but could it have something to do with the handcuffed individuals that were spotted in this earlier batch of set photos? Perhaps this is some kind of prisoner exchange after all.

Of course, it's always possible that this is simply an aeroplane prop and Supes saved the passengers from crashing!

Check out the photos at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comment section.

Superman will also star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At The Man Of Steel & Mr. Terrific Along With New Costume Detail
SUPERMAN: Lex Luthor Actor Nicholas Hoult Arrives On Set As New Look At The Daily Planet Hits
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/24/2024, 8:05 PM
Skip to 1:20
tylerzero
tylerzero - 6/24/2024, 8:18 PM
@HappyMan1 -

Skips to 1:20...

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/24/2024, 8:07 PM
User Comment Image
CoHost
CoHost - 6/24/2024, 8:12 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - What's been so amazing about her performance in Maisel, she never goes OTT even with an OTT character. Look at her face. She's not making any faces or anything. She gets her point across without mugging.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 6/24/2024, 8:07 PM
Now I really wish we were going to see a little bit of Batman in this one.
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/24/2024, 8:08 PM
@SuperJefe - yeah, batman, aquaman, wonder woman, fuk it, let's just make it a justice league movie at this point

FUK IT!
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 6/24/2024, 8:28 PM
@HappyMan1 - Haha I know it’s stuffed as it is, but everyone looks so good I’m anxious to see the Batman that fits into this universe’s aesthetic.
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/24/2024, 9:03 PM
@SuperJefe - What do you think about Scott Eastwood as Batman

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 8:08 PM
Phenomenal. Finally! A comics and cartoon accurate Lois Lane! In the purple dress!!



User Comment Image

User Comment Image

And even tho Perry is race replaced, he's got the right outfit on, too!! Gunn even gave him his cigar!!

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I'm also extremely glad that in addition to everything else, Gunn kept the belt loops on Superman. He's doing a great job!! The suit and colors are fantastic
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/24/2024, 8:24 PM
@HermanM - Why are they coming out of a phone charger port?
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 8:25 PM
@Feralwookiee - It's Mister Terrific's T ship
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 9:07 PM
Another great pic:

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/24/2024, 8:08 PM
Tune in tomorrow where we may get a look at what kinda shoes Lois is going to wear in the film!
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/24/2024, 8:10 PM
@TheFinestSmack - oooh goody, thank you, joseph jackson
CoHost
CoHost - 6/24/2024, 8:11 PM
User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 6/24/2024, 8:15 PM
We getting a classic airplane save?
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 6/24/2024, 8:22 PM
@dracula - looks like Mr. Terrific’s ride.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/24/2024, 8:17 PM
Don't think you'd ask for a better Lois if you wanted to put her in line with 90s Superman cartoon, which is easily one of the best depictions of Lois.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 8:23 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - it's the best ever Lois along with Teri Hatcher in live action
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/24/2024, 8:39 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - that's the superman I grew up with and hope this version is close to that depiction cuz 90s supes was perfect, imo
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/24/2024, 8:49 PM
@HermanM - Hatcher was damn good.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 8:52 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - she was like the Bruce Timm version come to life
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2024, 8:21 PM
LOL @ Perry still chomping on his cigar in the midst of this chaos…

User Comment Image

They all look good though , love the purple on Lois!!.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 6/24/2024, 8:26 PM
Dark hair Lois in purple is always the best. Here's hoping for some Green Lantern and Hawkgirl set pics next
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 6/24/2024, 8:34 PM
@comicfan100 - As a fan of the 80s JL Giffen/Maguire run, I’m very excited to see Guy Gardner come to life.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 6/24/2024, 8:55 PM
@SuperJefe - Same. It's gonna be interesting.
xfactor
xfactor - 6/24/2024, 8:27 PM
Wow. Gives off serious Margot Kiddet vibes. I'm liking the look of this movie!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2024, 8:33 PM
If you want the account that this DC updates is getting most of these from:
https://x.com/GreaterCLE/
status/1805344705955217565?t=Ov1YoNvcBpZlTv9fz9oFXA&s=19
PaKent
PaKent - 6/24/2024, 8:38 PM
Mr James Gunn is God
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/24/2024, 8:45 PM
She looks good. Lois Lane with jet black hair and Superman with jet black hair. The way it should be.
Brondern
Brondern - 6/24/2024, 8:49 PM
Looks good to me...
ImmovableForce
ImmovableForce - 6/24/2024, 9:03 PM
I'm continuing cautious optimism, but Lois Lane looks right to me. I don't just mean ballpark-right. I mean, she's kinda spot-on exactly my internal picture of Lois. So yep, they got her right! Which probably means everything else will be wrong, going by how past attempts at Superman keep turning out.

