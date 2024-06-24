SUPERMAN Set Photos Feature First Look At Rachel Brosnahan In Costume As Lois Lane - Possible SPOILERS

As filming continues on James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot in Cleveland, Ohio, these latest photos from the set give us a first look at Rachel Broshahan suited-up as intrepid reporter, Lois Lane, along with some of her fellow Daily Planet newshounds.

Though we're not sure how major a plot point this will turn out to be, there will be potential spoilers from this point on.

The photos show Lane - who is sporting an Action Comics-accurate purple outfit - Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gizondo), Ron Troupe (Christopher McDonald), and Perry White (Wendell Pierce) descending the steps of one of the mysterious crafts that were spotted before cameras started rolling earlier today.

We're not sure exactly what's going on, but could it have something to do with the handcuffed individuals that were spotted in this earlier batch of set photos? Perhaps this is some kind of prisoner exchange after all.

Of course, it's always possible that this is simply an aeroplane prop and Supes saved the passengers from crashing!

Check out the photos at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comment section.

Superman will also star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”