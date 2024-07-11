SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal A Closer Look At David Corenswet's Battle-Damaged Man Of Steel

The Man of Steel was back on the set of Superman yesterday, albeit a little worse for wear than normal. An unknown foe had seemingly punched the hero at least a few feet into the ground, with Metropolis' citizens rallying around the hero to help him up.

Now, we have some closer shots of the battle-damaged Supes courtesy of Cleveland.com. Based on these and other photos from the reboot's Cleveland set, it appears the Man of Steel will spend a fair bit of this movie with a dirtied, battered costume.

While Lex Luthor is Superman's main villain, we don't necessarily expect him to get physical with the Kryptonian unless James Gunn plans to finally bring his battle suit to the big screen.

Instead, it seems far more likely that the mysterious "Ultraman" will pose the biggest threat to Superman and is probably the one who sent him crashing down to the city streets.

The images below also include a new look at Metropolis' unique fashion and another terrific photo of the downed Superman. Unfortunately, DC Studios hasn't released any official stills from the movie beyond that first look at the Man of Tomorrow and likely won't for a while yet.

Gunn isn't expected to attend Comic-Con and while it's possible we'll get a poster to capitalise on the buzz surrounding the event, we're not expecting the marketing campaign for this one to really begin until early next year.

Check out these new Superman set photos in the X posts below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.