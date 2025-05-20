SUPERMAN TV Spot, First Look At X-Ray Vision, "Justice Gang" Logos, And More From Milly Alcock On SUPERGIRL

A new TV spot for Superman has been released. While it's mostly made up of footage from the latest trailer, we do get a never-before-seen shot of the massive kaiju the titular hero will battle in Metropolis.

We're still not entirely sure what this creature is doing in the city, but merchandise for the movie has suggested that Lex Luthor is involved.

New ‘SUPERMAN’ spot featuring a new shot of the Kaiju playing on Max. pic.twitter.com/A5nigba8Tz — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) May 19, 2025

In related news, the recently released Superman: A Friendship Unleashed comic book (set in the DCU) has confirmed that the Man of Steel will have his X-Ray Vision.

This isn't hugely surprising, but is the latest power confirmed by tie-in material. The others, Heat Vision and Super Breath, were revealed by toys, though it remains to be seen what role they will play in the Superman movie itself later this summer.

New logos for the "Justice Gang"—Hawkgirl, Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Mister Terrific—have surfaced on social media. As well as showcasing each member of this superhero team, their respective symbols are also revealed for the first time.

Finally, we have another interview with Supergirl star Milly Alcock. Unfortunately, she can't say much about her role as the DCU's Maiden of Might. It sounds like the actor has wrapped filming, though, and she's clearly excited about her first movie.

It's a little strange that DC Studios hasn't allowed her to say anything of substance to tease Supergirl's return to theaters, but James Gunn likely wants to keep the focus on Superman for now.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.