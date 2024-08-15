THE CROW: Gruesome New Clip Highlights The Extreme Violence Of Lionsgate's Remake

Lionsgate has released another extended sequence from the upcoming The Crow remake, and it highlights just how brutally violent this movie is going to be...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 15, 2024 07:08 AM EST
Lionsgate's remake/reboot/reimagining (whatever) of The Crow takes flight next week, and the studio has now released a second extended clip from the movie.

It's probably fair to note that there isn't exactly a lot of anticipation for this one, but one thing the movie does have going for it is plenty of bloody, gnarly, and pretty damn extreme violence.

In this sequence, we see Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) stalking his prey through an opera house during a performance, while heavily-armed enemies come at him from all angles. The unstoppable avenger cuts a bloody path through his foes, dispatching one unfortunate goon with a vicious neck stomp on the stairs.

Check out the clip below, along with a new featurette and a pair of posters.

During a recent interview, director Rupert Sanders stressed that his movie is far from just another "Hollywood remake," despite its $50 million budget and backing of a major studio.

“There’s nothing to do with Hollywood in this movie at all,” the filmmaker told Empire. "It’s a very scrappy indie movie.”

Sanders went on to note that avoiding the usual blockbuster trappings is how they were “able to remain close to the centre and the darkness and the violence that’s in the graphic novel. The only reason we could do that is because it’s not a studio movie.”

The synopsis reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The movie will also star Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger in undisclosed roles. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

The new take on The Crow will hit theaters on August 23, 2024. Will you be giving a chance on opening weekend, or will you wait and see what the reviews say?

