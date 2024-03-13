THE CROW Reboot Gets A Hellish First Teaser; Full Trailer Takes Flight Tomorrow

"You don't know what hell awaits you..."

Coming off our recent first glimpse of stars Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs as doomed lovers Eric Draven and Shelley Webster in Rupert Sanders' upcoming remake of The Crow, Lionsgate has announced that the first trailer will be released online tomorrow via a brief teaser.

The video doesn't appear to feature any footage from the movie itself, but does reveal the official logo, along with some shots of two figures (Eric and Shelley, presumably) writhing in blood.

It's a stylish, effective sequence that's somewhat reminiscent of the opening credits of David Fincher's The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo remake.

you don’t know what hell awaits you. #TheCrow - trailer drops tomorrow.pic.twitter.com/A9YwdmcCZI — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) March 13, 2024

It's certainly an attention-grabbing teaser, but those first-look stills didn't really go over very well with the majority of fans.

The late Brandon Lee's take on Eric Draven sported an iconic look, but they clearly decided to go in a very different direction with Skarsgård's version of the character. Not a bad thing, necessarily, but not everyone is on board with the face tattoos and do-it-yourself haircut - including one actor from the original movie.

Rochelle Davis, who played a young girl named Sarah who was cared for by Draven (Lee) and Shelly Webster (Sofia Shinas) before they were murdered, recently spoke with TMZ about the images, and her initial reaction was, "Yuck."

Davis made it clear that she has no issues with Skarsgård's casting or acting ability, but feels his look fails to "capture the essence of Eric Draven, who's supposed to be a good man with a good soul." Davis described this version as "dingy, dirty, and grungy," suggesting that he looks more like the "villains he should be fighting than the titular character."

The actress also took issue with the new movie's lack of diversity, and feels that "anyone other than a straight white male" would have been a better casting choice, adding that Lionsgate maybe should have gone out of their way to cast someone who more closely resembles Lee out of respect.

The synopsis reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The movie will also star Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger in undisclosed roles. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

The new take on The Crow will hit theaters on June 7, 2024.