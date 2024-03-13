THE CROW Reboot Gets A Hellish First Teaser; Full Trailer Takes Flight Tomorrow

The first trailer for Rupert Sanders' reboot of The Crow will be released online tomorrow, and Lionsgate has shared a brief teaser revealing the movie's official logo...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 13, 2024 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: The Crow
Source: Via FearHQ

"You don't know what hell awaits you..."

Coming off our recent first glimpse of stars Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs as doomed lovers Eric Draven and Shelley Webster in Rupert Sanders' upcoming remake of The Crow, Lionsgate has announced that the first trailer will be released online tomorrow via a brief teaser.

The video doesn't appear to feature any footage from the movie itself, but does reveal the official logo, along with some shots of two figures (Eric and Shelley, presumably) writhing in blood.

It's a stylish, effective sequence that's somewhat reminiscent of the opening credits of David Fincher's The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo remake.

Check it out at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

It's certainly an attention-grabbing teaser, but those first-look stills didn't really go over very well with the majority of fans.

The late Brandon Lee's take on Eric Draven sported an iconic look, but they clearly decided to go in a very different direction with Skarsgård's version of the character. Not a bad thing, necessarily, but not everyone is on board with the face tattoos and do-it-yourself haircut - including one actor from the original movie.

Rochelle Davis, who played a young girl named Sarah who was cared for by Draven (Lee) and Shelly Webster (Sofia Shinas) before they were murdered, recently spoke with TMZ about the images, and her initial reaction was, "Yuck."

Davis made it clear that she has no issues with Skarsgård's casting or acting ability, but feels his look fails to "capture the essence of Eric Draven, who's supposed to be a good man with a good soul." Davis described this version as "dingy, dirty, and grungy," suggesting that he looks more like the "villains he should be fighting than the titular character."

The actress also took issue with the new movie's lack of diversity, and feels that "anyone other than a straight white male" would have been a better casting choice, adding that Lionsgate maybe should have gone out of their way to cast someone who more closely resembles Lee out of respect.

The synopsis reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The movie will also star Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger in undisclosed roles. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

The new take on The Crow will hit theaters on June 7, 2024.

CaptainDC - 3/13/2024, 4:02 PM
B-movie
lazlodaytona - 3/13/2024, 5:34 PM
@CaptainDC - D minus movie
WhatIfRickJames - 3/13/2024, 4:03 PM
What if the movie was just Bill Skarsgard swimming in viscous liquids?
tylerzero - 3/13/2024, 5:13 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -


lazlodaytona - 3/13/2024, 5:34 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - That's some weird-a$$ stuff I never wanna see
mountainman - 3/13/2024, 4:06 PM
With this guy looking like Jared Leto’s Joker, and Austin Butler’s Feyd Rautha sounding like Jared Leto’s Joker, maybe we are getting that long rumored Ayer Cut after all.
Izaizaiza - 3/13/2024, 4:08 PM
I hope it's good! It's a cool story that has never reached its potential on film, in my opinion.
UniqNo - 3/13/2024, 4:10 PM
Still willing to give it a chance. Sanders movies are entertaining even though not faithful. Plua Skarsgard is hella talented.
bobevanz - 3/13/2024, 4:17 PM
?si=SvDCEXFgJrVSocyT
Highflyer - 3/13/2024, 4:17 PM
I'm skeptical... but curious.
DravenCorvis - 3/13/2024, 4:18 PM
*sigh*
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2024, 4:24 PM
I think I’m the only one on here that has some optimism for this film (cautiously so but still).

I like some of the cast that I’m familiar with but the director has me concerned given his films so far tend to be style over substance imo but we’ll see.

I’m mixed on the look to an extent aswell so idk…

Hoping for the best so fingers crossed!!.
DravenCorvis - 3/13/2024, 5:04 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I was skeptical, but at least somewhat open minded about it.

Then I saw the first look images, and saw Emo Post Malone.
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2024, 5:07 PM
@DravenCorvis - I don’t mind most of the tats (only some) but fair enough

Hopefully the trailer is a more positive indication.
DravenCorvis - 3/13/2024, 5:16 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm hoping.

I'm 100% checking it out and want to be totally wrong.

I think I'd have less of an issue with it if it was just a sequel - or a Tron Legacy style reboot/sequel.
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2024, 5:19 PM
@DravenCorvis - that’s fair

I just view it as just another adaptation of the comic but seems like you might be a bigger fan so I can understand your resistance to it.
DravenCorvis - 3/13/2024, 5:26 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Saw the original when I was about 12 (I'm 41 next week 😛)

I'm usually a lot more open minded with sequels and remakes - as long as it's good, then I don't care what it is.

But since those images released, I can't turn that "nope" voice down in my head.
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2024, 5:29 PM
@DravenCorvis - i get ya

We’ll see tomorrow , hopefully that voice quiets down if not shuts up entirely haha.
DravenCorvis - 3/13/2024, 5:31 PM
@TheVisionary25 - That's what I'm hoping 🤞🤞🤞
DravenCorvis - 3/13/2024, 5:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - my reply didn't pop up on here, so I'll try again

I hope this proves me wrong
HashTagSwagg - 3/13/2024, 4:30 PM
Calling it now, they'll play rap over it.
narrow290 - 3/13/2024, 4:51 PM
@HashTagSwagg - That's bullshit!! You should storm the capitol..
DravenCorvis - 3/13/2024, 5:02 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Dammit, they will, won't they?
Apophis71 - 3/13/2024, 5:30 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I would say more likely alt Rock, but then that is oft rap to a rock track so....
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 3/13/2024, 4:32 PM
I’m not even going to bother with the trailer.
AnthonyVonGeek - 3/13/2024, 4:38 PM
That few seconds looked ridiculous. No thank you.
Narcissist - 3/13/2024, 4:52 PM
I'm disgusted...but skeptical.
narrow290 - 3/13/2024, 4:52 PM
I'm gonna stay optimistic especially since this year is light on content
narrow290 - 3/13/2024, 4:53 PM
I've seen Dune part two 3 times now anyone else been back for multiple viewings?
mountainman - 3/13/2024, 5:05 PM
@narrow290 - Only the one, but it’s been a while since I’ve thought about and discussed a movie so much after seeing it. It’s great to have a big budget movie with complex themes in it!
Forthas - 3/13/2024, 5:06 PM
@narrow290 - I've seen it three times (twice on Imax). Considering going again tomorrow night.

It looks like it has regained the top spot from Kung Fu Panda at least on the domestic Monday totals. It has also closed the gap when it comes to pacing Oppenheimer. Last week it was 4-5 million per day Monday through the Friday the first full week. Now it looks like it is 1-2 million behind Oppenhiemer so far. Hoping this film gets to 900 Million
Shivermetimbers - 3/13/2024, 5:10 PM
@narrow290 - 3 times already! I dont have the time for that. I will be in Vegas this weekend though, so maybe I will make a trip to an IMAX theater in the morning while everyone else is sleeping to catch the second viewing.
AmazingFILMporg - 3/13/2024, 4:56 PM
This is gonna suck. The writers and director suck and the images look laughable.


🤡👮
DocSpock - 3/13/2024, 5:14 PM
@AmazingFILMporg -

I agree. It looks like 20 lbs of sh!t in a 10 lb bag.

I never get the significance of your seemingly random emojis.
MuadDib - 3/13/2024, 5:15 PM
The teaser looks ridiculous. If it’s any indication of the style and aesthetic they’re going for in the movie, cring.

It could be a work of art, just very different from the original.

The Crow 🐦‍⬛ part 1 may be a a little long in the tooth, but it’s a classic

My expectations are below average at this point
TheJester187 - 3/13/2024, 5:22 PM
I hope that’s haters choke on their words when they watch. Hoecakes!
DocSpock - 3/13/2024, 5:26 PM

Looks like poo. Smells like poo.
Nomis929 - 3/13/2024, 5:28 PM
theBlackSquare - 3/13/2024, 5:29 PM
JAM TOMORROW.
View Recorder