THE FLASH: Nicolas Cage Expresses Further Disappointment With Superman Cameo And Suggests He Was Misled
narrow290 - 11/27/2023, 12:15 PM
Would've been a lot better if Kang had escaped
Vigor - 11/27/2023, 12:33 PM
@narrow290 - agreed and poetic
Ant man is why we won in Endgame
Ant man is why Kang is unleashed

With his head blown up high with the release of his book, and success in saving earth, losing to Kang would have humbled him
Oh well
Matchesz - 11/27/2023, 12:38 PM
@Vigor - Jeff Lovegood or lovelow or whatever sittin somewhere reading this comment going "damnit!"
DocSpock - 11/27/2023, 12:24 PM


Wow. This is a new low.
Order66 - 11/27/2023, 12:26 PM
What’s crazy is that the stand in looks more like Carol than Brie lol
Matchesz - 11/27/2023, 12:43 PM
@Order66 - In the comic she's drawn more with a triangular or angled shaped face, Brie Larson's face is more box shaped, both women are very fine though. back then Katheryn Winnick from Vikings was my choice
AnthonyVonGeek - 11/27/2023, 12:27 PM
mountainman - 11/27/2023, 12:30 PM
7 - Don’t care. This subplot was dumb.
6 - Yes would have been better
5 - Yes would have been better
4 - Yes would have been better
3 - Haven’t seen it but it seems like them working together would have fit the theme of the movie better
2 - Yes having Carol more integrated would have been better than having her on her own this whole time. And maybe this would have avoided the stupid Fury having an eye patch because of a cat scratch plot point
1 - Yes and no. In theory this would be better but DC was in such disarray that it’s hard to think they’d do COIE well
marvel72 - 11/27/2023, 12:40 PM
The only ones I am remotely interested in are....

3.Kang living
2.Captain Marvel debut in Avengers:Age Of Ultron

1.Wolverine costume
JustAWaffle - 11/27/2023, 12:56 PM
@marvel72 - That would’ve been the perfect time to introduce the Wolvie mask.

Loved the Wolverine, so that would’ve just been icing on the cake.
Doomsday8888 - 11/27/2023, 12:51 PM
COIE is too damn difficilt to adapt anyway.

I gotta be honest tho, i WAS kinda invested in that whole Parker spy story they were telling across the movies.
HashTagSwagg - 11/27/2023, 1:19 PM
7.More screen time with that guy who played Richard Parker would not have been great because that dude can't act for shit.
6. I don't care if that Kang escaped, the damage was done, the overall impression he left was weak. Him screaming while wip
ping out a few no names was undone when the same method did jack shit to the Ant people.
5. The suit would have been cool.
4. I don't care for his dumb death, his whole character was a walking slap in the face.
3. Nothing would have saved that turd.
2. Anyone's better than what we got with Brie.
1. Nothing mattered at that point.

