THE FLASH's Sasha Calle Says It Was "Heartbreaking" To Be Replaced As Supergirl After Signing Multi-Film Deal

Sasha Calle made her debut as Supergirl in last year's The Flash, but what should have been a joyous introduction to a major superhero franchise was soured by a number of factors, including co-star Ezra Miller's legal troubles, the movie's underperformance at the box office, and the fact that the DCEU was on its last legs.

When James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of the newly-implemented DC Studios, the search began for another actress to play Kara Zor-El in the DCU, with House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock ultimately taking over as our new big-screen Girl of Steel.

While speaking to THR about her next project, Joe Carnahan's RIP, Calle opened up about the situation for the first time, revealing that she did sign a multi-film deal when she initially accepted the role.

"I was so deeply in love with that role. I had a conversation about her future many times. When I signed onto that, it was for a multiple picture deal. That’s a common thing when you sign onto a franchise. So it was very heartbreaking for me, and it was very confusing."

"That was a rough experience," Calle went on. "So I look forward to working with people in this industry who see my value and who are excited to work with me. I have so much to give. I love my job so much, and I’m so excited to start kicking ass again. I love action movies. Whether it’s supernatural or not, I am just so excited to continue doing those things, and I know that I will do those things, with or without that role. I look back at it as something super beautiful. It’s been said that a queer Latina girl like me couldn’t be Supergirl. But I was, and no one can take that away from me. That is the most important thing for me; I did something that mattered. And whether you saw yourself represented in me or not, a lot of people really connected with her and loved her."

One silver lining that emerged from Calle's short stint in the DCEU was a friendship with Leslie Grace, who never even got to make her debut as Batgirl when Warner Bros. Discovery decided to scrap the project as a tax write-off.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done without Leslie, to be honest with you. I feel like she got it even worse, and yet, she was just this divine light of love and warmth,” Calle says. “And even though it came from a really confusing and painful situation, we got to have this beautiful friendship that is true and honest and sincere and kind. We were there for each other, and I am really happy that we had each other then.”

Calle's take on Supergirl proved to be one of the more popular aspects of The Flash, so it's a shame she won't get the opportunity to reprise the role. Who knows, maybe another comic book part will come her way down the line?

