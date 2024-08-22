Marvel Studios Unveils First Official Footage From THUNDERBOLTS*, IRONHEART, And More

Marvel Studios has shared a new video celebrating 85 years of Marvel, and the compilation includes a first official look at Thunderbolts*, a proper look at Red Hulk, and more...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 22, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

In celebration of Marvel Comics' 85th anniversary, Marvel Studios has shared a new compilation video spotlighting our first look at several upcoming projects.

In addition to our best look yet at President Ross (Harrison Ford) transforming into the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World, the video features a quick glimpse of the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil: Born Again (though we have seen this shot already), and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) taking flight as Ironheart in her solo Disney+ series.

Plus, the first official footage from Thunderbolts* sees an elevator open to reveal the team - Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) - suited-up and ready for action.

You'll have seen this shot if you watched the full trailer that recently leaked online, which also gave us a first look at Lewis Pullman as the man who will become the Sentry, "Bob," some exciting teases of the characters facing-off against each other, and more. The trailer is no longer available, but there are whispers that an official version might be coming our way fairly soon.

Have a look at the video below (we'll update as soon as a YouTube version is available), and let us know which of these projects you're most looking forward to in the comments section.

Kurylenko - who will reprise her Black Widow role as Taskmaster - was asked about that mysterious asterisk that was added to the Thunderbolts* title during a recent interview with Screen Rant, and while she chose her words carefully, the actress did confirm that the project has undergone some changes since it was first announced.

"Well, they changed a couple of things. [Laughs] That's all I can say, but that also doesn't say anything, because obviously every movie is different, and in every movie, things change. But yeah, it will be different, we'll see. There's nothing I can say." 

We figured the most likely explanation would be Thunderbolts* ultimately being revealed as a completely different movie (Dark Avengers, for example), but if this is the case, Marvel clearly intends to keep a lid on it for as long as possible.

Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/22/2024, 12:36 PM
Well the clip is OFFICIALLY not working.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/22/2024, 12:48 PM
Marvel Studios Bigger, Better, Stronger :)

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 8/22/2024, 12:48 PM
That thunderbolts elevator shot looks mean

Honestly the capt america/supersoldier/hulk/widow side of the mcu is my favorite. Just grounded overall and great action
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 12:50 PM
@Vigor - yeah it’s definitely one of my favorites

The street level stuff tends to be my favorite so I’m
glad Marvel is building that up more with Daredevil
& such.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/22/2024, 12:54 PM
@TheVisionary25 - the street level stuff has so much potential. Mcu just needs to commit

I fear the multiverse stuff (which I do enjoy) makes the street level stuff seem insignificant. At least right now because they're happening the same time
Why does it matter who is the mayor of new York when there are multiversal beings threatening to rip your reality in half
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 8/22/2024, 12:57 PM
@Vigor - Same here
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 12:59 PM
@Vigor - I get yah but that’s part of the joy of a universe like that in that we have that juxtaposition

If done well , smaller stakes like that can work just as strong or better then the big world ending ones
Vigor
Vigor - 8/22/2024, 1:25 PM
@TheVisionary25 - facts
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 12:49 PM
Cool!!.

Next year seems like a good year not just for Marvel but the comic book genre as a whole…

We got a nice lineup of movies and shows imo so fingers crossed they turn out well!!.
OmegaDaGr0dd
OmegaDaGr0dd - 8/22/2024, 12:58 PM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/22/2024, 1:00 PM
Thought Red Hulk was gonna look goofy, but I was pleasantly surprised how good he turned out.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/22/2024, 1:07 PM
User Comment Image
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 8/22/2024, 1:21 PM
@SuperCat - User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/22/2024, 1:16 PM
The creators from 85 years ago got basically nothing for their creations that are making billions at the B.O. now. I wonder how much Bill Everett’s estate got from Namor appearing in Wakanda Forever.
r1g0r
r1g0r - 8/22/2024, 1:29 PM
@soberchimera -
Probably not a cent.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/22/2024, 1:31 PM
@r1g0r - Tenoch Huerta probably made more playing him in one movie than Everett got in creating, writing, and drawing him over 30 years.
h8red
h8red - 8/22/2024, 1:25 PM
Stan, Jack and Steve. The OG’s that paved the way. Was honored to have met 2 of them, just wish I’d had a chance to meet Mr Ditko.
r1g0r
r1g0r - 8/22/2024, 1:30 PM
@h8red -
LUCKY!
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/22/2024, 1:27 PM
Red hulk looks cool but that shade of red should be darker and he should have a [frick]ing mustache. Don’t forget what Marvel took from us! #neverforget
valmic
valmic - 8/22/2024, 1:29 PM
EXCELSIOR! We miss you Stan.
Order66
Order66 - 8/22/2024, 1:30 PM
Marvel is back since X-Men 97. It’s like seeing an old friend return home.
OmegaDaGr0dd
OmegaDaGr0dd - 8/22/2024, 1:44 PM
Really do wish Rulk was a silver fox in this. I understand they couldn't do it in the comics because him being Ross was supposed to be a mystery, but in the movies it seems Ross being Rulk will be pretty telegraphed
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 1:50 PM
@OmegaDaGr0dd - that would have been cool , I do appreciate the grey on the sides though

Do you think we get Ross as Rulk permenant my after this or is it just a one off?.

I think it’s a one-off but that might be just be my bias against Red Hulk talking since I have never really been a fan of him.

