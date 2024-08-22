Marvel Studios Unveils First Official Footage From THUNDERBOLTS*, IRONHEART, And More

In celebration of Marvel Comics' 85th anniversary, Marvel Studios has shared a new compilation video spotlighting our first look at several upcoming projects.

In addition to our best look yet at President Ross (Harrison Ford) transforming into the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World, the video features a quick glimpse of the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil: Born Again (though we have seen this shot already), and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) taking flight as Ironheart in her solo Disney+ series.

Plus, the first official footage from Thunderbolts* sees an elevator open to reveal the team - Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) - suited-up and ready for action.

You'll have seen this shot if you watched the full trailer that recently leaked online, which also gave us a first look at Lewis Pullman as the man who will become the Sentry, "Bob," some exciting teases of the characters facing-off against each other, and more. The trailer is no longer available, but there are whispers that an official version might be coming our way fairly soon.

Have a look at the video below (we'll update as soon as a YouTube version is available), and let us know which of these projects you're most looking forward to in the comments section.

Kurylenko - who will reprise her Black Widow role as Taskmaster - was asked about that mysterious asterisk that was added to the Thunderbolts* title during a recent interview with Screen Rant, and while she chose her words carefully, the actress did confirm that the project has undergone some changes since it was first announced.

"Well, they changed a couple of things. [Laughs] That's all I can say, but that also doesn't say anything, because obviously every movie is different, and in every movie, things change. But yeah, it will be different, we'll see. There's nothing I can say."

We figured the most likely explanation would be Thunderbolts* ultimately being revealed as a completely different movie (Dark Avengers, for example), but if this is the case, Marvel clearly intends to keep a lid on it for as long as possible.

Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.