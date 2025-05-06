THE NEW AVENGERS' Questionable Marketing Gimmick Sets Several Franchise Box Office Lows

THE NEW AVENGERS' Questionable Marketing Gimmick Sets Several Franchise Box Office Lows

As a standalone debut in the MCU, Thunderbolts* delivered a decent box office performance, but as an Avengers film, it's kind of a colossal failure.

News
By MarkJulian - May 06, 2025 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

The mystery surrounding the asterisk in the title of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, has been officially unveiled, offering a significant recontextualization of the project and its place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It seems the asterisk was a deliberate, albeit subtle, indicator of the film's true nature: a clandestine New Avengers project spearheaded by director Jake Schreier and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

This revelation directly addresses the noticeable divergence in the film's roster when compared to the various iterations of the Thunderbolts team in Marvel Comics.

Rather than a straightforward adaptation of the anti-hero/villain squad, Thunderbolts* is now positioned as a foundational narrative for a new assembly of heroes, seemingly intended to fill the void left by the original Avengers lineup as we head into Doomsday and Secret Wars.

However, this incredibly ambitious pivot raises critical questions about the film's strategic placement within the MCU timeline, particularly as it now invites direct comparison to the established Avengers franchise, typically reserved for culminating phases of the cinematic universe.

The move has elicited a mixed response from industry analysts, with some expressing intrigue while others voice concerns about potential audience confusion and the inherent pressure of living up to the Avengers' legacy.

Even the lowest-regarded Avengers film, Avengers: Ultron, opened to 5x the amount of The New Avengers. Why would Marvel Studios open themselves up to this comparison if they weren't confident that this film could pull similar numbers?

The success of The New Avengers will be closely scrutinized, not only for its own merit but also as a crucial indicator of the MCU's ability to successfully transition into a new era of heroes.

The weight of expectation, amplified by the implicit comparison to the Avengers franchise, will undoubtedly place considerable pressure on the film's critical reception and box office performance.

As the film continues to play in theaters and faces some stiff competition in the coming weeks, the industry will be watching to see if this bold strategic gamble pays off for Marvel Studios.

Thunderbolts* The New Avengers is a Phase 5 MCU film now playing in North American theaters.  The film is currently slated to close out Phase 5 of the MCU.

Jake Schreier directs from a script written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo.

The film stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Lewis Pullman has also been cast as The Sentry/Void.

Principal photography began on February 26, 2024, wrapped in June.

The film is inspired by the Marvel Comics title of the same name, where the main Avengers team disbands after the Scarlet Witch's insanity first surfaces near the conclusion of Avengers Disassembled. When a mass breakout occurs at The Raft, Captain America, Spider-Woman, Sentry, Spider-Man, Daredevil and Luke Cage arrive to stop the riot.  Cap then declares that fate brought them all together that day and states that The New Avengers have been born.

About Thunderbolts*
 In Thunderbolts* The New Avengers, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

THUNDERBOLTS*: A Full Breakdown Of Taskmaster's Cut Role Revealed Along With Alternate, Skittles-Filled Ending
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS*: A Full Breakdown Of Taskmaster's Cut Role Revealed Along With Alternate, Skittles-Filled Ending
THUNDERBOLTS* Writer On Absence Of Street-Level Superheroes During Void Attack, Deleted Scenes, And More
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Writer On Absence Of Street-Level Superheroes During Void Attack, Deleted Scenes, And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 5/6/2025, 7:09 AM
Naming it The New Avengers after the fact doesn’t make this a box office failure.
You do understand the context, right?
Juicebox316
Juicebox316 - 5/6/2025, 7:14 AM
This could quite possibly be the worst hot take of all-time. Its not even worth comparing. This wasn't an Avengers event film and Mark knows that. But, hey... anything for clicks.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 5/6/2025, 7:25 AM
When it was in the theaters this weekend it was called Thunderbolts meaning it made its money as Thunderbolts and not Avengers. Changing it afterwards and then saying it was a horrible debut for an Avengers movie is so misleading.
Kozmik
Kozmik - 5/6/2025, 7:33 AM
What utter nonsense. 'The New Avengers' is a title, never mind one that was added retroactively.

The idea that the writer of this piece is comparing it to an actual Avengers movie is kinda silly.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/6/2025, 7:35 AM
i blame brie larson for this sh1t
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/6/2025, 7:36 AM
The * and re titling is a smart move. People are talking about Marvel again.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/6/2025, 7:47 AM
It's amazing how insufferable Feige has become over the years

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder