THE NEW AVENGERS Replace OG Earth's Mightiest Heroes On New THUNDERBOLTS* Poster

Marvel Studios has shared another new poster for Thunderbolts*, this time leaning into the "New Avengers" rebrand by paying homage to one of the first one-sheets for Avengers: Endgame...

By MarkCassidy - May 10, 2025 04:05 AM EST
Marvel Studios recently rebranded Thunderbolts* as "The New Avengers," with a number of posters and billboards released displaying the new team name.

Though it was somewhat surprising that the studio decided to reveal the new title this quickly, the Avengers name carries a lot of weight, and the marketing play does seem to have paid off with a box office boost (how long it'll last remains to be seen). It's also worth noting that the movie's title hasn't been officially changed.

The Jake Schreier-directed antihero team-up flick is expected to hold on to the No. 1 spot in the U.S. this weekend, and is not likely to face much in the way of completion from any new releases (Clown in a Cornfield, Shadow Force, Juliet and Romeo, Fight or Flight).

Thunderbolts* had a reported production budget of $180 million (minus P&E), and should pass $260 million worldwide by Monday if estimates hold.

Another poster has now been released, this time paying homage to the "Whatever it Takes" Avengers: Endgame one-sheet, with the Thunderbolts' shadows taking the form of the original Earth's Mightiest Heroes. We also have a new promo focusing on Val's purchase of Avengers Tower.

Let us know what you made of Thunderbolts* The New Avengers by voting in the poll below, and be sure to elaborate in the comments section.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

