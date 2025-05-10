THE NEW AVENGERS Replace OG Earth's Mightiest Heroes On New THUNDERBOLTS* Poster

Marvel Studios recently rebranded Thunderbolts* as "The New Avengers," with a number of posters and billboards released displaying the new team name.

Though it was somewhat surprising that the studio decided to reveal the new title this quickly, the Avengers name carries a lot of weight, and the marketing play does seem to have paid off with a box office boost (how long it'll last remains to be seen). It's also worth noting that the movie's title hasn't been officially changed.

The Jake Schreier-directed antihero team-up flick is expected to hold on to the No. 1 spot in the U.S. this weekend, and is not likely to face much in the way of completion from any new releases (Clown in a Cornfield, Shadow Force, Juliet and Romeo, Fight or Flight).

Thunderbolts* had a reported production budget of $180 million (minus P&E), and should pass $260 million worldwide by Monday if estimates hold.

Another poster has now been released, this time paying homage to the "Whatever it Takes" Avengers: Endgame one-sheet, with the Thunderbolts' shadows taking the form of the original Earth's Mightiest Heroes. We also have a new promo focusing on Val's purchase of Avengers Tower.

You have no idea how excited I am to share this official #Thunderbolts…I mean, #TheNewAvengers poster I’ve done with @marvelstudios and @PosterPosse. What a movie and what a great opportunity to create this companion to my #AvengersEndgame piece from a couple years ago. pic.twitter.com/uHCGdiCiW8 — Eileen Steinbach (@SG_Posters) May 9, 2025

An inside look at the mightiest... real estate sale?



Marvel Studios’ T̶h̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶b̶o̶l̶t̶s̶* #TheNewAvengers is now playing in theaters. Get tickets: https://t.co/bFq0RNeRhc pic.twitter.com/TVrIkeigBN — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) May 9, 2025

Let us know what you made of Thunderbolts* The New Avengers by voting in the poll below, and be sure to elaborate in the comments section.

They have a̶r̶r̶i̶v̶e̶d̶ assembled!



T̶h̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶b̶o̶l̶t̶s̶* The New Avengers is now playing in theaters. Get tickets: https://t.co/bFq0RNfp6K https://t.co/lIUa8CJCBx pic.twitter.com/8YiRGAVpfE — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) May 5, 2025

