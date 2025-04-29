THUNDERBOLTS* And Wheaties Team Up To Sell You An Empty Box For $20

The marketing campaign for Thunderbolts* has been interesting and different to say the least.

About a week ago, the Red Guardian, played by David Harbour, put out an ad for his limo service. He'll pick your kids up from school, take you on a business trip, or transport you to a funeral, fancy or otherwise. You can watch it for yourself below.

Red Guardian is here to protect you from boring evening.



Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* arrives only in theaters May 2. Get tickets now: https://t.co/bFq0RNeRhc pic.twitter.com/FRLETpByhy — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 21, 2025

Then, around the same time, the Red Guardian appeared on Tinder. Alexei Shostakov's bio reads,“Get thunderstruck by love. Just like the Red Guardian Limo Service, Thunderbolts* protects you from boring evening. Only in theaters May 2nd.” If you were looking for a match with Red Guardian, you can't as the profile is actually just an ad. An image of it is below.

Now, Marvel and Wheaties have teamed up to promote the film. You might think each of the Thunderbolts could be getting their own Wheaties box with a profile in the back or something of the like, but that's not the case. Instead, Marvel and Wheaties are selling a collectible, empty cereal box with the team on it for twenty dollars. See it for yourself below.

From the Wheaties website, “Exclusive, collectible (super limited) Wheaties box inspired by Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, in theaters May 2.

The limited-edition Wheaties | Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* Box featuring Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* $20

Please know that NO Wheaties cereal is in the box as this is a collectible box meant to be saved and unopened.”

On top of the cost of the cereal box itself, shipping is thirteen more dollars. Oh and if you want to add an acrylic display case for the empty cereal box, it will cost you another twenty dollars. So, if one were to purchase this box and the acrylic display case, the cost would be about fifty three dollars before tax.

As the information says above, the boxes are actually super limited. Only one thousand boxes will be made and sold. Without a doubt, there will be rabid MCU fans hoping to get their hands on anything and everything released for the upcoming film. The boxes will assuredly sell out very fast, so if you're hoping to get your hands on it, before they're being sold on Ebay for hundreds or thousands of dollars, act fast. The boxes go on sale tomorrow.

The official synopsis for Thunderbolts* reads, “In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?”

Are you excited for Thunderbolts*? Are you buying the Wheaties collectible box? Let us know in the comments!