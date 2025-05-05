THUNDERBOLTS* Director Explains Decision To Reveal NEW AVENGERS Rebrand So Soon After Movie's Release

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier has addressed Marvel Studios' decision to reveal that the asterisk in the movie's title refers to The New Avengers so soon after the film was released...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 05, 2025 10:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

The big reveal that the asterisk that was added to the Thunderbolts* title shortly after the release of the first trailer referred to "The New Avengers" probably didn't come as a shock to many here on CBM, but it would have been a surprise for general audiences who haven't been keeping up with rumors relating to the movie.

For this reason, the decision to officially rebrand the movie as The New Avengers just three days after its theatrical release was seen as a bit of a head-scratcher.

Some believe the marketing campaign kicked off a little earlier than planned when the opening weekend box office numbers came in, but it sounds like it was always set to begin shortly after the movie hit the big screen.

“It felt like, if Val is also trying to pull a switcheroo and sell the New Avengers to the world, we could do that, too,” director Jake Schreier explains to The New York Times. “Especially given that the asterisk has been on the movie for a year, hopefully it doesn’t feel sweaty — it feels like this was a plan and we built up to it.”

“It’s very fun [Marvel was]open to embracing that,” the filmmaker added. “It’s so interesting in this world, and Kevin [Feige] talks about it sometimes, where sometimes they wanted things to leak and they don’t. I think we all assumed that it would be a bigger part of the conversation already, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens.”

It's worth clarifying that Marvel Studios hasn't actually changed the movie's title to The New Avengers, and is simply "spelling out the asterisk" as part of a new marketing push. It remains to be seen if it pays off, buy the switch is sure to gain the film at least a little more attention as we head into its first week in theaters.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS*: 10 Easter Eggs, References, And Cameos You Need To See - SPOILERS
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/5/2025, 10:11 PM
Meta.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/5/2025, 10:31 PM
This marketing campaign is more desperate than me at singles night at my local bar.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 5/5/2025, 10:33 PM
“It’s so interesting in this world, and Kevin [Feige] talks about it sometimes, where sometimes they wanted things to leak and they don’t. I think we all assumed that it would be a bigger part of the conversation already,“

Man, it didn’t need to leak. Most people guessed it the second the asterisk was added. If you wanted an Avengers-level turnout for the film, you can’t play coy for a year when the film is about the B/C-tier characters of other projects. You’d have to have hyped it as New Avengers from the jump.

It doesn’t take a marketing degree to know that a super last minute switcheroo with the title won’t generate as much buzz as they wanted when the general audience don’t care about these characters or this film a lot to begin with.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 10:34 PM
It’s interesting to hear about how Marvel has apparently wanted some stuff to leak but it hasn’t which makes me wonder what those are?.

Personally , I felt the asterisk was a tongue in cheek thing since Red Guardian would be the one pushing the Thunderbolts name while the rest of the team was hesitant or against it to fit the somewhat irrevent tone of the film but many had already speculated it was a placeholder for New Avengers which they were right.

Anyway , I don’t think it’s any sort of nervous response to the film’s opening weekend since 160 or so million for a movie that stars these characters is pretty damn good but moreso it was indeed a planned marketing strategy that likely drums up more interest for the film hopefully since the Avengers brand still carries weight.
LeonNova
LeonNova - 5/5/2025, 10:39 PM
Translation: To try to boost the box office

View Recorder