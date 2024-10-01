THUNDERBOLTS* Has Added SUPERMAN Star Wendell Pierce And FOR ALL MANKIND's Chris Bauer In Mystery Roles

THUNDERBOLTS* Has Added SUPERMAN Star Wendell Pierce And FOR ALL MANKIND's Chris Bauer In Mystery Roles

Exciting MCU news today as it's been confirmed that Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* has added Superman star Wendell Pierce and For All Mankind's Chris Bauer. Find everything we know about the casting here...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 01, 2024 05:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios recently released the first trailer for Thunderbolts* - you can read our breakdown here - but an official project profile for the movie shared by Disney reveals two unexpected casting additions. 

The first is Chris Bauer, a prolific actor who has delivered memorable turns in Brooklyn Nine-NineFor All Mankind, and Heels among many other projects. There's no word on who he's playing but we'd bet on it being a villain given what a great antagonist he's made in previous roles. 

The bigger surprise is the addition of Wendell Pierce; the actor, who has more critically acclaimed performances to his name than we have room to list here, is perhaps known best for his work in The Wire

However, he's also shown up in the likes of Jack Ryan, Suits, and Clemency. Pierce has been cast as The Daily Planet's Editor in Cheif, Perry White in James Gunn's Superman, meaning he'll make his MCU and DCU debuts in the space of a few months next year.

There's also no word on who Pierce will play in Thunderbolts* but this will surely have to be more than just a cameo appearance given what a huge talent he is. 

The actor appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers a few months ago and was asked about his role as Perry White in the first DC Studios movie. He played coy but seems to be relishing the opportunity to board the DCU.

"The great James Gunn is directing that film. That's what I hear," Pierce teased. "You may know more about it than I do!"

"Like I said, I can remember my lines, but not my characters. I'm looking forward to this. I never grew up reading comics so I relied on my friends to tell me about it," he continued. "As you can see, I have a problem with memory. I'm excited about [it]."

Stay tuned for updates on Thunderbolts* (and Superman) as we have them. 

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's unexpected departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Teases Bob (The Sentry) Getting His Costume In The Movie
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Teases "Bob" (The Sentry) Getting His Costume In The Movie
THUNDERBOLTS* Actor Lewis Pullman Responds To AI Poster Debate: There's No Mistakes
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Actor Lewis Pullman Responds To AI Poster Debate: "There's No Mistakes"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheyDont
TheyDont - 10/1/2024, 5:54 AM
The Wire actors somehow sounds worse?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/1/2024, 5:56 AM
Agatha sprinkled the bread crumbs. One is mephisto the other's Nicolas
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/1/2024, 6:12 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 6:27 AM
Interesting…

I honestly could see them moreso as senators in the Bucky Congress scene or even perhaps as guests at the gala we have seen Val at in the trailers (maybe even both?).

Anyway , both are very good & talented actors so looking forward to their presence in this!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

P.S: are we sure this document is legit , David Harbour is listed twice on it?.
AC1
AC1 - 10/1/2024, 6:31 AM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah I'm wondering how big a role the Congress scene(s) will actually play in the overall movie - like if they're really leaning into the political thriller aspects could there actually be a whole courtroom subplot lending the movie more of a grounded, serious undertone to balance out the quirky dysfunction of the titular team's action-packed exploits?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 6:34 AM
@AC1 - that could be interesting

I am moreso curious as to why he’s even going in front of them it seems in the first place

Correct me if I’m wrong but he already received his pardon in FaTWS yes?.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 10/1/2024, 6:50 AM
Good actors. They were both in The Wire.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder