THUNDERBOLTS: Marvel Studios Makes Seemingly Minor But Significant Title Change

Marvel Studios has shared the Thunderbolts set video star Florence Pugh posted earlier tonight, and it seems the powers that be have made an odd change to the title...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 27, 2024 11:03 PM EST
Earlier tonight, Thunderbolts star Florence Pugh announced that cameras are now officially rolling on the MCU supervillain (well, anti-hero) team-up movie by sharing a video from the set to her Instagram page.

The brief clip revealed Pugh's updated outfit, a first look at Yelena Belova taking aim on one of the monitors, and the movie's official logo on the back of a chair. One thing that seems to have escaped most people's attention, however, is the addition of an asterisk to the title.

Marvel Studios later shared the video (guess Pugh won't be in too much trouble after all), and sure enough, the movie is now officially known as Thunderbolts*.

We have no idea what this means, but as minor a change as it would appear to be, it is almost certainly significant.

“Hey guys, how are you doing? I know I’ve dropped off for a little bit, but that’s partially because I was whisked off to Atlanta to shoot a movie that I’m not really supposed to talk about,” Pugh told her followers in the video. “But I can show you things, sneakily, as long as you don’t tell anyone…I can show you a sneak peek of the set. They’re shooting. I’ll be quiet now.”

“Someone is going to come rugby tackle me,” the Dune: Part Two star joked after moving over to director Jake Schreier.

Though other characters might well be added, the Thunderbolts roster currently consists of Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).

Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julie Louis Dreyfus) will put the team together, and rumor has it that she may also be partially responsible for Sentry's creation.

As for Sentry, Lewis Pullman recently joined the cast as the powerful, unstable character, replacing The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun in the role.

Harrison Ford will replace the late William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who may wind up transforming into the Red Hulk. Black Widow's Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne) from Ant-Man and the Wasp are also rumored to appear.

Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

