THUNDERBOLTS*: Rumored New Details On The Sentry, Val's Sinister Allies, And WEST COAST AVENGERS Plans

THUNDERBOLTS*: Rumored New Details On The Sentry, Val's Sinister Allies, And WEST COAST AVENGERS Plans

We have some rumoured new Thunderbolts* details to share today, including intel on The Sentry, a scrapped cameo, the team's place in the wider MCU, and why the West Coast Avengers will no longer assemble.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 08, 2024 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: The Cosmic Circus

While Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* doesn't necessarily feature a comic-accurate take on the team, we have good reason to believe the movie will end with them reassembling as The Avengers. 

Whether they're the *New Avengers or *Dark Avengers (perhaps somewhere in the middle) remains to be seen. However, with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine pulling their strings, chances are these heroes will somehow be manipulated into unwittingly doing her bidding. 

The Cosmic Circus has shared a few interesting rumours about the movie today, including the fact Rachel Weisz's Melina Vostokoff once had a role. Unfortunately, it seems the Black Widow star was cut early on. 

The site also reveals Yelena Belova will be front in centre in the new superhero team that assembles by the time the credits roll.

Back to Val, and it sounds like she's going to be associated with several other MCU villains; it's strongly hinted that Val, Wilson Fisk, Xu Xialing, and even Sharon Carter could all be working together for reasons which are currently unknown. Might this be the MCU's take on the Dark Illuminati, a.k.a. The Cabal?

As for Thunderbolts*' biggest mystery, The Sentry, he was reportedly "active prior to the events of [this] movie, but whether or not the world forgot about him, no. I think it’s more of a Winter Soldier situation." It's later said that "He will be back."

We also have a minor Vision update: it seems Marvel Studios, at one stage, was planning to assemble the West Coast Avengers. With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars fast approaching, the idea has been sidelined. Why? Well, with the studio getting back to quality over quantity, there's simply not enough time between now and 2026. 

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's unexpected departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Talks Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom And Why He Loves The MCU
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Talks Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom And Why He Loves The MCU
THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Says Bucky Is More Suited To [The Team] Than He Wants To Admit
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Says Bucky Is "More Suited To [The Team] Than He Wants To Admit"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/8/2024, 8:44 AM
"The site also reveals Yelena Belova will be front in centre in the team that assembles by the time the credits roll."

I mean, that's how the marketing has been down to the poster literally having her front and center
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2024, 8:45 AM
@SATW42 - yeah

Not exactly a scoop that she’ll be one of if not the lead

The trailer even starts with her and setting up her arc.
Spike101
Spike101 - 10/8/2024, 8:55 AM
@SATW42 - seems like stating the obvious to me as well.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder