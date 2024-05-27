THUNDERBOLTS* Rumored Plot Outline May Give Us A Better Idea Of What To Expect - Possible SPOILERS

Some rumored story details for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* have been shared online, and they may give us a better idea of what to expect from the movie's set up...

By MarkCassidy - May 27, 2024
Marvel Studios has done a pretty good job of keeping a lid on the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie, right down to that mysterious asterisk that was added to the title just before filming began. We've been able to piece a few things together via leaks and cast interviews, but for the most part, the project remains shrouded in secrecy.

Now, some new story details have found their way online. There's nothing too revealing here - and there's a decent chance this much, at least, will be highlighted in the first trailer - but if you'd rather know as little as possible, here's your spoiler warning.

According to Daniel Richtman, the movie will begin with Yelena Belova, US Agent, Ghost and Taskmaster being sent by Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine to take out an unknown target "in a vault." We don't know who this character is, but the crew soon realize that they were sent there to die, and decide to team-up to bring Val down.

How Red Guardian and The Winter Soldier factor in remains to be seen, but perhaps one of them is the person the others are sent to eliminate? We'd also bet on Val introducing Sentry to protect her against reprisals.

Olga Kurylenko - who will reprise her Black Widow role as Taskmaster - was asked about that asterisk during a recent interview with Screen Rant, and while she chose her words carefully, the actress did confirm that the project has undergone some changes since it was first announced.

"Well, they changed a couple of things. [Laughs] That's all I can say, but that also doesn't say anything, because obviously every movie is different, and in every movie, things change. But yeah, it will be different, we'll see. There's nothing I can say." 

Still not much to go on, obviously, but we'd say Thunderbolts* turning out to be a completely different movie - maybe even Dark Avengers - is the most likely explanation.

Though other characters might well be added, the Thunderbolts roster currently consists of Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Kurylenko).

Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julie Louis Dreyfus) will put the team together, and rumor has it that she may also be partially responsible for Sentry's creation.

As for Sentry, Lewis Pullman (Salem's Lot, Top Gun Maverick) recently joined the cast as the powerful, unstable character, replacing The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun in the role.

There were rumors that Harrison Ford's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross would be involved, but that's yet to be confirmed. Black Widow's Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne) from Ant-Man and the Wasp are also rumored to appear.

Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/27/2024, 6:17 PM
I hope they explain why Ghost and Taskmaster join the team and not just have them appear as being recruited off screen with no explanation.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/27/2024, 6:20 PM
@SonOfAGif - they probably won’t but should be lol
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 5/27/2024, 6:19 PM
I hope they don’t bumble their way into winning.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/27/2024, 6:19 PM
I have a feeling that Marvel couldn’t help themselves and decided to make some changes last minute to make this set up another film lol
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/27/2024, 6:21 PM
Wouldn’t make more sense that The Sentry is the one in the vault?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 5/27/2024, 6:32 PM
@WruceBayne - Considering the BTS video we've had everything points to the one in the vault being Sentry, seemed very akin to 'The Boys' going to retrieve Soldier Boy or 'The Flash' releasing Supergirl from what little she showed of the set in that.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/27/2024, 6:22 PM
Team vs evil enemy there’s plot all comic movies are same with different characters
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/27/2024, 6:22 PM
Kang back
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/27/2024, 6:30 PM
Why would Yelena even trust Val at the beginning when last we saw of them Val basically sent her out to go kill her sister's closest friend who has been long since retired but I guess Val figured he needed to die for some reason. You'd think that would have been the catalyst for some revenge plot but I guess when it comes to the films, the shows really don't matter.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/27/2024, 6:32 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Agreed, but with the way Val is supposed to be like the next Fury of sorts, her weaseling her way out by sying she didn't know the details is at least easy enough for them to write. Whether they do it well is another story, but realistically Barton and probably the core Avengers were the only ones who really knew exactly how Natasha died.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/27/2024, 6:30 PM
Sounds interesting and potentially cool enough, but depends on the details and execution. This also makes it sound like Red Guardian would end up having much the same role he did in Black Widow, so the sequel rumors to that movie are fitting, though I'd imagine they kill him off as hero or tragic firgure (or both).

