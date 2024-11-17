THUNDERBOLTS*: Rumoured Test Screening Details Reveal Potential SPOILERS; Hannah John-Kamen Teases Ghost

In recent weeks, it seems the vast majority of MCU fans have gone from being disappointed by Thunderbolts*'s non-comic-accurate team roster to acknowledging that it could be one of 2025's best superhero movies.

That was evident from the recent D23 Brazil sneak peek and we now have some new intel on the movie courtesy of a recent test screening.

While we've been able to verify that test screenings have taken place, we'd suggest taking the following information with a pinch of salt. Still, @TheGeekyCast has proved a mostly reliable source for leaks like this in the past.

Firstly, it's said that reactions have been very positive; as expected, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is Thunderbolts*'s lead, with scenes taking place in the Red Room at one point.

Ghost is said to have one of the movie's best action scenes in a movie full of amazing set-pieces, while the tone is compared to that of 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The Sentry does have a comic-accurate suit, but in place of the massive "S" logo from the comics is the much smaller belt buckle from the teaser trailer. We'd imagine that's an attempt to differentiate the character from Superman (Bob's boots have also been changed).

Finally, and this is where the spoilers come in, the leak claims The Sentry does indeed become The Void during Thunderbolts*'s final act.

There were rumblings about that being the case some time ago and it's clear now this is a movie Marvel Studios is deliberately showing us very little from. Why? Well, to maintain some surprises for starters but also because this is likely a much more important story to the wider Multiverse Saga than we initially suspected.

Remember, several online scoopers have claimed the asterisk in the title stands for *New Avengers.

In related news, The Manila Times recently spoke to Ghost actor Hannah John-Kamen and learned more about the Ant-Man and The Wasp villain's status quo in Thunderbolts*.

"The last time you saw her, she was volcanic. She was flickering to death and she was in pain," she teased. "I would describe her as an open nerve. She was dealing with this battle. You found her in this coping mechanism of constant survival whereas now she has control of that."

"With that, there's a calm, and there's a decisiveness, and there's a powerful breath and beat in that. So yes, you'll see a different Ghost."

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as Bob.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.