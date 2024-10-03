THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Says Bucky Is "More Suited To [The Team] Than He Wants To Admit"

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Says Bucky Is &quot;More Suited To [The Team] Than He Wants To Admit&quot;

Bucky Barnes makes his return to the MCU in the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie, and star Sebastian Stan weighs in on how his character relates to his mismatched teammates...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 03, 2024 10:10 PM EST
We haven't seen Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, since the Disney+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series (and on the big screen since Avengers: Endgame), but the former assassin is set to make his long-awaited return to the MCU in the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie.

It seems actor Sebastian Stan feels that this group is a better fit for his character than the Avengers.

"It's always been fun for me to come back to him after all these years because you're growing as a person, and then the character ends up growing," Stan tells Total Film.

"I never would have thought we would have ended up where we have with him, but it's a very interesting group of characters, and they all bring out different sides of themselves," he continues. "I think [Bucky] finds himself way more suited to them than initially maybe he wants to admit, but he's always an evolving character, and that's what I love about him. It's always trying to find another way of expressing. I think it'll be fun. I think people will be excited for the movie."

Though Bucky will evidently side with the Thunderbolts at some point, the recent trailer showed the super soldier launching at attack against the other members of the team. Will he be hired to take them down by Val, perhaps?

There are rumors doing the rounds that Barnes will show up for a cameo in Captain America: Brave New World, which would certainly make sense given his history with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.

We're still not sure what the addition of that asterisk to the title signifies, but a recent rumor claimed to shed a little more light on the mystery. It could be considered a spoiler, so click here if you want to know more.

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts*with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers. Marvel Studios’

Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/3/2024, 11:04 PM
Hey at lest he is not broken like Joker
Gambito
Gambito - 10/3/2024, 11:08 PM
He will never reach 2014 levels again but it would at least help if they gave him a decent wig this time plus Soviet arm>>>wakandian arm
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/3/2024, 11:17 PM
I can see Bucky initially finding himself to be more suited to this group then he would like to admit because they are very similar to him or atleast how he used to be…

They are all killers & assassins which is what he used to be but is ashamed of that side of himself and his past.

Anyway very intrigued by his role in this tbh because it’s not how I thought he would be included which I find exciting!!!.

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/3/2024, 11:18 PM
Still pissed that they skipped Bucky’s resolution scene with the father of the guy he killed. Such a odd choice in direction since he way more interesting than Sam imo
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 10/3/2024, 11:25 PM
Bucky is the worst MCU character.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/3/2024, 11:25 PM
Wait, are we getting a un-neutered Bucky..

