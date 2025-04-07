THUNDERBOLTS* Stars React To Being Cast (Or Not) In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY As Movie Gets Another New Poster

Thunderbolts* stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and Hannah John-Kamen all react to joining the Avengers: Doomsday cast, but how does Julia Louis-Dreyfus feel about not getting a chair?

By JoshWilding - Apr 07, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

During Marvel Studios' five-and-a-half hour Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, Thunderbolts* stars Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Sebastian Stan (Bucky), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Lewis Pullman (The Sentry), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost) were all announced as starring in the movie.

The team is expected to assemble as the MCU's "New Avengers," and in an interview to promote tickets going on sale, Pugh, Harbour, Russell, and John-Kamen all react to the news. 

However, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' name wasn't on the back of a chair, meaning Valentina Allegra de Fontaine currently isn't set to appear in the movie led by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom (you can get a possible first look at his take on Victor here). Needless to say, her reaction is priceless.

You can see that at the 0:18 and the 4:25 marks in the video below. 

We also have a new poster for Thunderbolts*, which leans into those rumoured "New Avengers" ties with the tagline, "Careful Who You Assemble."

Asked at CinemaCon what she's most excited about when it comes to sharing the screen with Downey's Doom, Pugh revealed, "I actually have no clue because I haven't read a script. No. So, I can't leak anything."

 "I just don't know how they get everybody to be quiet," the Black Widow and Hawkeye star added. "Everybody is just going to be talking to their idols and being completely focused on that [Laughs]. I wish the ADs the best luck and I'm sorry in advance."

Check out that new poster for the movie below and see another Thunderbolts* trailer by clicking here.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/7/2025, 4:24 PM
I love the marketing for this movie.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/7/2025, 4:30 PM
@SonOfAGif - I love the fact you love the marketing for this movie.

Guarians of The Suici💀e Squad
Goldboink
Goldboink - 4/7/2025, 4:38 PM
@SonOfAGif -
It's rad. Bunch of nobodies, sidekicks and replacements have to come together to stop the most powerful dude we have seen this side of Thanos or whatever. The marketing matches the movie.

I really hope this is good. At least it has likeable characters who there is an existing relationship with. This is Bucky's movie IMHO and I'm good with that.
MrKayDeeBee
MrKayDeeBee - 4/7/2025, 4:42 PM
I guess we're not supposed to notice Wyatt Russell picking his booger and struggling to flick it off, lol
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/7/2025, 5:07 PM
It won't be very funny, cool, smart, fun, dramatic, or enjoyable.

Watch it for free on your TV.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 5:07 PM
The marketing has really kicked up a notch it seems now which makes sense since we are a little less then a month away now from the film.

Going by the interview , the character dynamics & chemistry I feel is definitely gonna be the highlight so I can’t wait for that!!.

