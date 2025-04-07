THUNDERBOLTS* Stars React To Being Cast (Or Not) In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY As Movie Gets Another New Poster

During Marvel Studios' five-and-a-half hour Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, Thunderbolts* stars Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Sebastian Stan (Bucky), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Lewis Pullman (The Sentry), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost) were all announced as starring in the movie.

The team is expected to assemble as the MCU's "New Avengers," and in an interview to promote tickets going on sale, Pugh, Harbour, Russell, and John-Kamen all react to the news.

However, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' name wasn't on the back of a chair, meaning Valentina Allegra de Fontaine currently isn't set to appear in the movie led by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom (you can get a possible first look at his take on Victor here). Needless to say, her reaction is priceless.

You can see that at the 0:18 and the 4:25 marks in the video below.

We also have a new poster for Thunderbolts*, which leans into those rumoured "New Avengers" ties with the tagline, "Careful Who You Assemble."

Asked at CinemaCon what she's most excited about when it comes to sharing the screen with Downey's Doom, Pugh revealed, "I actually have no clue because I haven't read a script. No. So, I can't leak anything."

"I just don't know how they get everybody to be quiet," the Black Widow and Hawkeye star added. "Everybody is just going to be talking to their idols and being completely focused on that [Laughs]. I wish the ADs the best luck and I'm sorry in advance."

Check out that new poster for the movie below and see another Thunderbolts* trailer by clicking here.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.