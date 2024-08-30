INVINCIBLE: Robert Kirkman Shares A Big Update On Long-Delayed Plans For A Live-Action Movie

INVINCIBLE: Robert Kirkman Shares A Big Update On Long-Delayed Plans For A Live-Action Movie

Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman shares an update on the live-action movie first announced in 2017 and admits that some major changes to the source material might have to be made for the big screen.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 30, 2024 04:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Invincible
Source: The Direct

We first learned of plans for a live-action Invincible movie in 2017. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg boarded the project as writers and directors, with Point Grey Pictures and Skybound Entertainment producing and Universal Pictures set to distribute. 

All signs pointed to the project being a priority. Unfortunately, it seems to have fallen by the wayside, with the focus shifting to Prime Video's animated Invincible TV series based on Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book. 

There have been a few updates suggesting the movie is still happening, something Kirkman confirmed during an interview with The Direct when he said, "It's still in development."

The prolific comic book writer added, "We're still working with Universal. You know, the show is going so well. I think the movie absolutely has to be perfect. And so it's taking a lot of time, like getting the pieces aligned and getting everything to work so that we can come out and make it as good as it can possibly be."

"So it's been in development for a long time, and it's probably going to be in development for a while longer."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kirkman acknowledged that a movie needs to "provide a different experience" than the TV show and said "it has to stand on its own" and "maybe tell the same story, maybe tell a different story."

The Prime Video series has adhered closely to the comics, making minimal changes to the source material. However, having multiple episodes is very different to a two-hour movie and Kirkman admits that part of the process of adapting Invincible to the big screen has been "condensing." 

"[That] can be frustrating at times, but it's also a fun challenge. But the animated series, especially for us, I think of it as an expanding process," Kirkman says. "I think that there's a lot of different scenes if you compare them to the comic, we do more. We put more emotion in them. There's more dialogue going on. There's a little bit more character development happening."

It's hard to escape the feeling that bringing Invincible to the big screen is going to require some major changes; after all, if it condenses, say, the first arc into a movie, then it will feel like it's just retreading old ground and critics will have a field say with that. 

Perhaps an Omni-Man origin story or something along those lines is the way to go? Or a sequel to the comics which picks up with an older Mark Grayson? We'll see. 

Published by Image Comics and set in the Image Universe, Invincible follows the coming of age of superhero Mark Grayson/Invincible, a Viltrumite and first-born son of Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on Earth. The series began publication on January 22, 2003 and concluded on February 14, 2018, with 144 issues. 

Prime Video Releases The First Look At Mark's New INVINCIBLE Season 3 Costume And Announces A Season 4 Renewal
Related:

Prime Video Releases The First Look At Mark's New INVINCIBLE Season 3 Costume And Announces A Season 4 Renewal
INVINCIBLE: It Sounds Like The Wait For Season 3 Will Be Far Shorter Than The One For Season 2
Recommended For You:

INVINCIBLE: It Sounds Like The Wait For Season 3 Will Be Far Shorter Than The One For Season 2
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Chasekeane
Chasekeane - 8/30/2024, 5:04 AM
I'm not sure i see the point, it works so well as a serial show. Stuffing it all into a couple hours just seems messy.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/30/2024, 5:04 AM
@Chasekeane - This. Just corporate greed
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/30/2024, 5:04 AM
Get someone that gives a shit and right now, clearly nobody does
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/30/2024, 5:10 AM
@FireandBlood - Speak for yourself
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/30/2024, 5:14 AM
@Urubrodi - You misunderstand. I’m not saying no one cares about the property, I’m saying they need to get someone in the chair that does, and right now, no one does
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/30/2024, 5:11 AM
With the right budget, cast and R-rating (cause it needs to maintain the level of violence the show is known for) it can work really well.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder