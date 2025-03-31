GEN V Update Shared By Eric Kripke; Trailer Coming Soon

Gen V is the first spin off show from Amazon Prime's very successful superhero show The Boys, a show that goes into what superheroes would be like if they were pretty much all bad people. Gen V's first season shows viewers what going to college as a superhero is like and, par for the course for anything related to The Boys, it's very good and frequently very gross.

Eric Kripke has taken to X to share an exciting update about Gen V season two, which has already wrapped filming. His post reads, "Okay #GenV update! Eps are done editing, doing music, sound & VFX now. Finishing up the first trailer. Trailer drop & date announcement coming soon. (I think this season is better than S1 & will be worth the wait)."

That means we can expect a trailer any day now! What isn't one hundred percent clear is what he means when he says “date announcement”. He could mean a date announcement for the trailer, but the fact that he used the phrase after “trailer drop” indicates that he could mean the release date for the season will be announced with the trailer. Of course, this is purely speculation, so, ultimately, we'll just have to wait and see.

SPOILERS for season one below if you haven't seen it.

Season one of Gen V followed Maria Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), a woman whose powers are to control blood. She frequently uses her own blood as a disgusting weapon. Maria goes to Godolkin University, the top college for superheroes that The Seven and Vaught frequently recruit From. Along the way, Maria befriends Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo), Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips), Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), Gordon Li (London Thor and Derek Luh), and Sam (Asa Germann). Andre has powers of magnetism similar to Magneto. Cate has mind control powers, but she has to be touching the person she is attempting to mind control. Emma can shrink and grow similar to Ant-Man, but shrinking requires her to purge herself of food while growing requires her to eat. Jordan can switch between male and female forms each with different powers. The male form is seemingly indestructible and has super strength while the female form has superhuman agility and access to energy blasts.

Throughout season one, Marie and her friends end up discovering some pretty big and pretty dangerous secrets about God U. Underneath the school, there are super powered people, like Sam, being held prisoner and experimented on. The scientists there are trying to develop a virus that only targets supes and eventually kills them. They want it to be powerful enough to take down Homelander and this virus plays a huge role in the plot of season four of The Boys.

Season one ended on a pretty big cliffhanger that involved Homelander showing up and blasting some people to bits with his laser eyes. The imprisoned students underneath the school are set free and many of them join a supe supremacist movement that also plays into The Boys season four. Cate and Sam end up siding with Homelander and are hailed as the new Guardians of Godolkin while Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre find themselves locked in a white room in an unknown location.

