GEN V Update Shared By Eric Kripke; Trailer Coming Soon

Season two of Amazon Prime's spin off series is coming soon and Eric Kripke has shared an update regarding the trailer and possibly a release date!

By ChandlerMcniel - Mar 31, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Gen V is the first spin off show from Amazon Prime's very successful superhero show The Boys, a show that goes into what superheroes would be like if they were pretty much all bad people. Gen V's first season shows viewers what going to college as a superhero is like and, par for the course for anything related to The Boys, it's very good and frequently very gross. 

Eric Kripke has taken to X to share an exciting update about Gen V season two, which has already wrapped filming. His post reads, "Okay #GenV update! Eps are done editing, doing music, sound & VFX now. Finishing up the first trailer. Trailer drop & date announcement coming soon. (I think this season is better than S1 & will be worth the wait)."

That means we can expect a trailer any day now! What isn't one hundred percent clear is what he means when he says “date announcement”. He could mean a date announcement for the trailer, but the fact that he used the phrase after “trailer drop” indicates that he could mean the release date for the season will be announced with the trailer. Of course, this is purely speculation, so, ultimately, we'll just have to wait and see.

SPOILERS for season one below if you haven't seen it. 

Season one of Gen V followed Maria Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), a woman whose powers are to control blood. She frequently uses her own blood as a disgusting weapon. Maria goes to Godolkin University, the top college for superheroes that The Seven and Vaught frequently recruit From. Along the way, Maria befriends Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo), Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips), Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), Gordon Li (London Thor and Derek Luh), and Sam (Asa Germann). Andre has powers of magnetism similar to Magneto. Cate has mind control powers, but she has to be touching the person she is attempting to mind control. Emma can shrink and grow similar to Ant-Man, but shrinking requires her to purge herself of food while growing requires her to eat. Jordan can switch between male and female forms each with different powers. The male form is seemingly indestructible and has super strength while the female form has superhuman agility and access to energy blasts. 

Throughout season one, Marie and her friends end up discovering some pretty big and pretty dangerous secrets about God U. Underneath the school, there are super powered people, like Sam, being held prisoner and experimented on. The scientists there are trying to develop a virus that only targets supes and eventually kills them. They want it to be powerful enough to take down Homelander and this virus plays a huge role in the plot of season four of The Boys

Season one ended on a pretty big cliffhanger that involved Homelander showing up and blasting some people to bits with his laser eyes. The imprisoned students underneath the school are set free and many of them join a supe supremacist movement that also plays into The Boys season four. Cate and Sam end up siding with Homelander and are hailed as the new Guardians of Godolkin while Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre find themselves locked in a white room in an unknown location. 

Are you excited for season two of Gen V? Let us know in the comments!

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/31/2025, 9:57 AM
who gives a sh1t
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/31/2025, 9:59 AM
@harryba11zack - seriously
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/31/2025, 11:06 AM
@harryba11zack - I liked season one and am still pretty invested in The Boys, so I do. Shivermetimbers, party of one! lol.
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/31/2025, 10:03 AM
Already lost interest, personally.

Between waiting forever for that last season of The Boys, and it not being a good season at all I think I'm done with edgy shock humour and ham-fisted allegories for periods and eating disorders
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/31/2025, 10:03 AM
First season was a lot of fun. It'll be weird watching season 2 with no Chance
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/31/2025, 10:14 AM
first few seasons of The Boys were great. Got to be too politically motivated which put my interests to other entertainment.
Look I get it, showrunner doesn't like the orange man. That doesn't mean we, as fans, need you to continually ram your opinions down our throats when we are just trying to watch tv to escape the shit reality we all live in. Thats for both sides. Whether you support it or not I don't want to keep seeing it in what I watch. GTO and Grow up. [frick].
Rant done.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 3/31/2025, 10:30 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - The boys universe was a thing long before trump got in office. he just so happens to be a person that naturally fits into their universe.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/31/2025, 10:35 AM
@supermanrex - no. he doesnt. They rewrote the scripts to make it work. Watch the interviews with the show runner. read the damn comic. and don't be that guy that tries to start an argument just to troll. Your opinion isnt needed as a response to my opinion.
and if you dont like my opinion. [frick] off. block me.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 3/31/2025, 10:46 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - it was always politically motivated. It just took you a few seasons to realise it was mocking you
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/31/2025, 10:53 AM
@BigPhilbowski - here we go. another [frick] tard trolling to insult people. Funny how many people voted for the guy...
supermanrex
supermanrex - 3/31/2025, 10:29 AM
i cant wait. first season was fun. (oh [frick] i forgot to be severely disinterested and post my edgy disdain about how i dont care for the show anymore) OOPS.
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/31/2025, 10:38 AM
@supermanrex - cute
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/31/2025, 11:08 AM
@supermanrex - Right? People's comments are starting to mirror "news" headlines. They just want the attention, so they go with hyperbole.

