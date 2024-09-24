THE BOYS Adds HAMILTON And SNOWPIERCER Star Daveed Diggs In Mystery Role

Entertainment Weekly has revealed that The Boys season 5 has tapped Daveed Diggs for a mystery role in the R-Rated Prime Video series.

The actor is best known for starring in Hamilton (which was already a hit but became a global phenomenon thanks to Disney+) and counts the likes of Snowpiercer, The Little Mermaid, and Velvet Buzzsaw among his many film and television roles.

This isn't the first time he's circled a superhero project as it's widely believed he was a frontrunner to play Ben Grimm/The Thing in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps. That role ultimately went to Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Diggs has also lent his voice to Amazon's Invincible as Theo, a member of a therapy group who lost their loved ones to superheroes.

As is so often the case, there's currently no word on who the actor is playing in The Boys. The series veered away from the comics some time ago, and while there are plenty of characters from those who have yet to appear in the show, we can't begin to guess who he's playing as of now.

Shortly before The Boys season 4 premiered on Prime Video, it was confirmed that the series is going to end with the upcoming fifth season.

"[The Boys] Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season!" showrunner Eric Kripke announced on X at the time. "Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax."

Despite what some have argued is a premature end to the main series, The Boys franchise is going nowhere. Gen V is set to continue and we recently learned that Vought Rising is in the works; that will feature Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront in a prequel story.

Stay tuned for more on The Boys as we have it.

New S5 crumbs… let’s all welcome Daveed Diggs to The Boys family, shall we? He’ll be playing a character in the show. That’s all ya get for now. pic.twitter.com/rgEf740UNN — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) September 24, 2024

In The Boys season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power.

Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The entirety of The Boys season 4 is now streaming on Prime Video.