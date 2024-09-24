THE BOYS Adds HAMILTON And SNOWPIERCER Star Daveed Diggs In Mystery Role

THE BOYS Adds HAMILTON And SNOWPIERCER Star Daveed Diggs In Mystery Role

The Boys season 5 has made another impressive addition to its cast with Daveed Diggs (The Little Mermaid) cast in a mystery role. You can find everything we know so far about his casting after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 24, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly has revealed that The Boys season 5 has tapped Daveed Diggs for a mystery role in the R-Rated Prime Video series. 

The actor is best known for starring in Hamilton (which was already a hit but became a global phenomenon thanks to Disney+) and counts the likes of Snowpiercer, The Little Mermaid, and Velvet Buzzsaw among his many film and television roles. 

This isn't the first time he's circled a superhero project as it's widely believed he was a frontrunner to play Ben Grimm/The Thing in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps. That role ultimately went to Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Diggs has also lent his voice to Amazon's Invincible as Theo, a member of a therapy group who lost their loved ones to superheroes. 

As is so often the case, there's currently no word on who the actor is playing in The Boys. The series veered away from the comics some time ago, and while there are plenty of characters from those who have yet to appear in the show, we can't begin to guess who he's playing as of now.

Shortly before The Boys season 4 premiered on Prime Video, it was confirmed that the series is going to end with the upcoming fifth season. 

"[The Boys] Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season!" showrunner Eric Kripke announced on X at the time. "Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax."

Despite what some have argued is a premature end to the main series, The Boys franchise is going nowhere. Gen V is set to continue and we recently learned that Vought Rising is in the works; that will feature Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront in a prequel story.

Stay tuned for more on The Boys as we have it. 

In The Boys season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power.

Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The entirety of The Boys season 4 is now streaming on Prime Video.

THE BOYS Season 5 Casting Call Reveals New Supe Who Will Have Larger Role In VOUGHT RISING
Related:

THE BOYS Season 5 Casting Call Reveals New Supe Who Will Have Larger Role In VOUGHT RISING
THE BOYS: Firecracker Actress Valorie Curry Calls Out Fan Who Crossed A Boundary At Recent Comic-Con
Recommended For You:

THE BOYS: Firecracker Actress Valorie Curry Calls Out Fan Who Crossed A Boundary At Recent Comic-Con
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/24/2024, 2:07 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/24/2024, 2:07 PM
BLACK NOIR?
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/24/2024, 2:08 PM
I know this just got announced today, but why did I feel like I had heard this already? Was it rumors as one point and now it's official?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2024, 2:10 PM
@SATW42 - this is the first I’ve heard it but dudes been rumored for a couple of superhero roles

Not just Ben Grimm for Marvel’s FF but also Moon Knight too at one point.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/24/2024, 2:10 PM
also, because Antony Starr is in the header image here... why dafuq is Antony Starr doing scam ads for shovelware phone games now? While playing himself but using an American accent no less
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2024, 2:12 PM
@SATW42 - I saw that…

Dudes gotta make money during the off season somehow lol
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/24/2024, 2:10 PM
It would be funny if he played a parody of the Thing FF since he was rumored to be up for the role before it ultimately went to Ebon Moss bachrach
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/24/2024, 2:15 PM
Judge Dreads
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2024, 2:23 PM
Cool , I like him as an actor & performer so looking forward to his role in this…

My guess is he’s playing a Supe who has sided with Homelander hence will be in a more antagonistic role which would be nice since I haven’t really seen him in that type of role before.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder