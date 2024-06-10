THE BOYS: Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Attempts To) Reveal More About His Character: "Can I Tell Them [REDACTED]?

The Boys returns for its long-awaited fourth season later this week, and Prime Video has released a promo featuring new cast member Jeffrey Dean Morgan sharing (or attempting to, at least) new details about his mysterious character.

In the humorous teaser, The Walking Dead alum manages to get a few things out before his words begin to be heavily censored.

Is he actually spilling any redacted secrets here? Well, we already know a few things about Morgan's character (his name is Joe Kessler, and he is an old army buddy of Butcher's), but there are certainly some details that have been kept firmly under wraps - and for good reason.

Without giving anything away, let's just say Mr. Kessler doesn't care for The Boys and feels Butcher and the team's methods haven't been yielding adequate results.

Have a look at the new promo below, along with some new stills from the first three episodes and a video featuring The Deep sharing some "wise" words.

Finally, @jdmorgan shared more details about his character at #IGNLive. Or tried to at least. pic.twitter.com/n8WzBSMVJu — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 9, 2024 Clearing up the release schedule for anyone askin…



First three episodes of Season 4 arrive Thursday, then one per week after that through July 18.



Here’s an image from each of the first three with zero added [frick]in context. pic.twitter.com/3lO3Q5PqSb — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 9, 2024 Deep-er Thoughts. Yer welcome Internet (or we're sorry) pic.twitter.com/x3SagZ90XY — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 8, 2024

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.