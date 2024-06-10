THE BOYS: Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Attempts To) Reveal More About His Character: "Can I Tell Them [REDACTED]?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to join the cast of The Boys for its upcoming fourth season, and in a new promo, the actor attempts to share some new details about his character...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 10, 2024 07:06 AM EST
The Boys returns for its long-awaited fourth season later this week, and Prime Video has released a promo featuring new cast member Jeffrey Dean Morgan sharing (or attempting to, at least) new details about his mysterious character.

In the humorous teaser, The Walking Dead alum manages to get a few things out before his words begin to be heavily censored.

Is he actually spilling any redacted secrets here? Well, we already know a few things about Morgan's character (his name is Joe Kessler, and he is an old army buddy of Butcher's), but there are certainly some details that have been kept firmly under wraps - and for good reason.

Without giving anything away, let's just say Mr. Kessler doesn't care for The Boys and feels Butcher and the team's methods haven't been yielding adequate results.

Have a look at the new promo below, along with some new stills from the first three episodes and a video featuring The Deep sharing some "wise" words.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

Vigor
Vigor - 6/10/2024, 7:12 AM
I want to see if he acts like negan or if he has a new persona
He does his version of Negan so well it's hard to see him act as someone else
Vigor
Vigor - 6/10/2024, 7:16 AM
Boys season4 competing with deadpool and wolverine for best promo campaign

