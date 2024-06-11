THE BOYS Season 4 Gets (Mostly) Positive First Reviews - But Are The Cracks Starting To Show?

The Boys are back in town for a fourth season of Prime Video's ultra-violent comic book series, and the review embargo has now lifted ahead of Thursday's 3-episode premiere.

The majority of critics were able to check out the full 8 episodes, and while the initial verdicts are (mostly) positive, it's looking like season 4 might prove to be the show's most divisive yet.

It sounds like The Boys is still just as wickedly funny, outrageous and shocking as ever, but it may have actually become too dark for some critics, who feel the sociopolitical satire has begun to hit a bit too close to the bone, making for a "depressing" watch.

Season 4 has also been criticized for its repetitiveness, treading over the same ground as previous seasons without pushing the story forward into new territory.

As things stand, The Boys season 4 sits at 71% on Rotten Tomatoes. Have a read through some of the reviews and reactions at the links below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.