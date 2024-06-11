THE BOYS Season 4 Gets (Mostly) Positive First Reviews - But Are The Cracks Starting To Show?

The review embargo for The Boys season 4 has lifted, and while the majority of verdicts are positive, it sounds like the Prime Video series may be starting to run out of steam...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 11, 2024 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

The Boys are back in town for a fourth season of Prime Video's ultra-violent comic book series, and the review embargo has now lifted ahead of Thursday's 3-episode premiere.

The majority of critics were able to check out the full 8 episodes, and while the initial verdicts are (mostly) positive, it's looking like season 4 might prove to be the show's most divisive yet.

It sounds like The Boys is still just as wickedly funny, outrageous and shocking as ever, but it may have actually become too dark for some critics, who feel the sociopolitical satire has begun to hit a bit too close to the bone, making for a "depressing" watch.

Season 4 has also been criticized for its repetitiveness, treading over the same ground as previous seasons without pushing the story forward into new territory.

As things stand, The Boys season 4 sits at 71% on Rotten Tomatoes. Have a read through some of the reviews and reactions at the links below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

THE BOYS: Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Attempts To) Reveal More About His Character: Can I Tell Them [REDACTED]?
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 6/11/2024, 10:15 AM
Well Damn
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 6/11/2024, 10:17 AM
He’s going to drag this show out just like he did with Supernatural. End it with season 5 like it was originally intended to.
Origame
Origame - 6/11/2024, 10:33 AM
@BreakTheCode - exactly. Quite frankly it seems like season 4 can be a place to end it. But I definitely don't see the point of going past a season 5. There simply isn't that much you can do with "basically disney creates superheroes who are psychopaths".
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 6/11/2024, 10:44 AM
@BreakTheCode - In Kripke's defense he actually did try to end Supernatural with Season 5, but CW wanted to keep it going, so he stepped down at the end of season 5.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/11/2024, 10:51 AM
@BreakTheCode - Came in here to say the same thing. As much as I love the show, it's not something that can sustain itself for 6+ seasons.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 6/11/2024, 10:17 AM
Season 2 was pretty bland and forgettable in my opinion. Season 3 a lot more entertaining and Season 1 is classic obviously. But this really doesn't seem like a show that needs more than 3 or maybe 4 seasons. They were already starting to jog in place to stretch it out.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/11/2024, 10:39 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - season 2 def had a lot of great moments but season 3 for me was the peak, that Herogasm episode was just so good that I almost wish they ended it after that
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/11/2024, 10:17 AM
Cracks were starting to show in Season 3. Was still very enjoyable. Just bigger cracks now. (Age will do that...)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2024, 10:41 AM
@IAmAHoot - I honestly felt it was as strong as S1

Interesting lol
Order66
Order66 - 6/11/2024, 10:20 AM
End it with season 5
mountainman
mountainman - 6/11/2024, 10:20 AM
The cracks have been showing since season 2. It’s still good for the most part, but they really had better not drag it out too long.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/11/2024, 10:22 AM
Kind of expected this. I feel depending on the viewership once the season is over they will end it with season 6, and a potential merge of season 5 with GenV season 3.
Matador
Matador - 6/11/2024, 10:22 AM
They should end it with a movie.
grouch
grouch - 6/11/2024, 10:49 AM
@Matador - have the movie be set in nearly destroyed earth after homelander goes ape.
Dabs
Dabs - 6/11/2024, 10:25 AM
darkest season yet? excellent.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/11/2024, 10:26 AM
Ive been saying it about this show. It became too popular that its just going in circles with repeated gore and social commentary. Became bored of it after s1
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/11/2024, 10:28 AM
The shoot has never been goid
Evansly
Evansly - 6/11/2024, 10:32 AM
@FireandBlood - User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/11/2024, 10:57 AM
@FireandBlood -

I respect your opinions on this site sir, but what does "The shoot has never been goid" mean?
Evansly
Evansly - 6/11/2024, 10:30 AM
Below are the scores for the prior seasons, useful context

Season 1 - 85% (Audience 90%)
Season 2 - 97% (Audience 83%)
Season 3 - 98% (Audience 75%)
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 6/11/2024, 10:30 AM
The MAGA reviews are in, apparently.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/11/2024, 10:31 AM
More of the same? Who could have predicted this?
JayLemle
JayLemle - 6/11/2024, 10:37 AM
Just an assumption, but with this year being election year, I could see critics being burnt out. Or... just another assumption... the MAGAt critics are taking this season too seriously? That's on-brand for those types anyway.
r1g0r
r1g0r - 6/11/2024, 10:45 AM
Well, they're doing a show about a blonde egocentric that thinks he's beyond the laws of humanity.
And has too much power.
And has a BAD combover.
And has polarized America.
And has a following of mindless sycophants.

Oh my God, I'm gonna be sick.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/11/2024, 10:48 AM
@r1g0r - did Homelander mislabel 1 file as well?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/11/2024, 10:54 AM
@r1g0r -

Yeah, that Joe Biden is bad news alright.
grouch
grouch - 6/11/2024, 10:48 AM
already got bored of it, but "my wife's son" really solidified it.

also ryan not being given a mini homelander suit and bleach blonde hair by vought this season and he's still frowning everywhere in civilian clothes is such a missed opportunity.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/11/2024, 10:50 AM
The cracks have been there for awhile now.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/11/2024, 10:52 AM
"Season 4 has also been criticized for its repetitiveness, treading over the same ground as previous seasons without pushing the story forward into new territory."

This is something a lot of shows suffer from once they go beyond a certain number of seasons. There's only so much you can do with a particular premise before you start going over ground that was already covered.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/11/2024, 10:56 AM
The new Walking Dead.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2024, 11:04 AM
@DrReedRichards - I don’t think it’s there yet but it might be in danger of being if it goes on beyond another 1-2 seasons.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/11/2024, 11:00 AM

I will watch it until the end, but it is getting too repetitive. 5 seasons would seem just right, but they will keep feeding that worn out slot machine until it stops paying off.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2024, 11:01 AM
It’s at 75% from 20 reviews right now…

Anyway , it hitting too close to home with its satire & commentary to the point of being depressing I can understand if people want more of an escape now then the show is providing so that seems like a taste thing.

I have been a bit concerned about the story being stretched if it hasn’t been a bit already so the repetitive complaint from some does give me some worry but we’ll see since some think the show is still as strong as ever…

I do think the show feels like it’s nearing its climax so it should end sooner rather then later , let’s not drag it out because it’s popular as someone who has been a big fan of the show till now!!.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 6/11/2024, 11:05 AM
Season 1 was excellent but the other 2 seasons were disappointing. I was hoping this would be improvement...
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/11/2024, 11:10 AM
User Comment Image

