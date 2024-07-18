THE BOYS Season 4 Post-Credits Scene Features A Major Surprise Return - SPOILERS

Season 3 of The Boys put the spotlight on Soldier Boy, revealing that he was Homelander's father before an explosive confrontation which ended with him seemingly blowing up high above Manhattan.

In reality, he survived and, after being recovered by Grace Mallory, was put back on ice. The world at large was led to believe Soldier Boy attacked Vought Tower and created a false narrative about him being radicalised by the Russians.

Despite making a cameo appearance in Gen V as Cate's imaginary "friend," Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy has been M.I.A. in The Boys season 4...until a must-see post-credits, that is.

In the closing moments of the finale, Robert Singer is arrested for the murder of Victoria Neuman - Billy Butcher, now completely unhinged, used his newfound abilities to tear her in half - and Senator Calhoun is named the new President of the United States. He declares martial law, meaning Sister Sage's coup worked (though this was only "Phase One").

Homelander is tasked with rounding up America's political enemies, while every member of The Boys (aside from Annie) is arrested. Billy, however, remains on the loose and with Kessler on his shoulder, sets out to wipe out every supe in existence.

Back to that post-credits scene and, now in a position of power, Homelander is taken by President Calhoun to Soldier Boy's chamber. He doesn't seem overly happy to be reunited with his dear old dad, though it looks like the idea is for Ackles to factor heavily into the show's fifth and final season.

You can watch The Boys season 4's stinger below.

SOLDIER BOY, THE GOAT HIMSELF, IS BACK FOR THE FINAL SEASON OF #THEBOYS!!! pic.twitter.com/L1NIjnhGiz — Joaquín‏‏‎‏‏‎ (@Joaquin_T19) July 18, 2024

In The Boys season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power.

Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The entirety of The Boys season 4 is now streaming on Prime Video.