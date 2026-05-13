The Boys Season 5, Episode 7 Features Huge A-List Cameo From Veteran MCU Actor - Spoilers

In the penultimate episode of The Boys, titled "The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk," Homelander decides to disband the Seven. After all, as he tells a devastated Deep, it's been a while since the team has even had seven members.

Depressed, The Deep heads to the ocean and drowns his sorrows with some beers. Xander, a Hammerhead shark, approaches and encourages him to jump on in.

However, when the "hero" refuses, the foul-mouthed, deadly fish booms, "Ah, shut the f*ck up. We know you were responsible for the pipeline genocide. Remember, March 15th, motherf*cker."

"If you step one foot, one f*cking stupid-ass simian toe in the water anywhere—an ocean, a stream, a f*cking puddle—oh God son, you're dead," he yells at The Deep. "We're going to kill you. You understand, you dumb motherf*cker? Water is [frick]ing off-limits to you. You are dead to us. B*tch ass!"

Does the voice sound familiar? If not, it should, because that's Samuel L. Jackson. The MCU veteran, best known for playing Nick Fury, lends his voice to the CG shark in a standout moment that leaves The Deep more alone than ever.

The late Black Noir framed him for that oil leak. Now banned from the oceans under threat of death and with no Seven to fall back on, things look bleak. His situation goes from bad to worse when someone starts drowning nearby, and The Deep refuses to enter the water; unsurprisingly, he's recorded letting the man die.

The Deep is probably facing a deservedly brutal end in The Boys finale, with his years of sucking up to Homelander finally coming back to bite him...

Bro Sam Jackson on the boys 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JcQ3fpNtaK — drew (@__d_r__e__w_) May 13, 2026

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming weekly on Prime Video.