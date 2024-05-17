THE BOYS Showrunner Eric Kripke Reveals More About Dangerous New Seven Recruits

The fourth season of The Boys will introduce two new members of The Seven, and showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed some new details about Sister Sage and Firecracker...

By MarkCassidy - May 17, 2024 11:05 AM EST
The Boys returns for its fourth season on June 13, and after losing Black Noir (dead) and Queen Maeve (retired) last season, the first episode will focus on Homelander recruiting some new members of The Seven.

As you might expect, those new recruits turn out to be every bit as unhinged/amoral as pretty much every other Supe that's been part of the team, but one, in particular, might be the most dangerous of all: The smartest person in the world, Sister Sage (Susan Heyward).

"It's such a funny power," showrunner Eric Kripke says of the scheming Supe in a new interview with EW. "A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f---ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

We'll also be introduced to Firecracker (Valorie Curry), an alt-right extremist with a fairly ineffectual ability - but Sage believes she can harness the unwavering support of her fan-base.

"It turns out, there's always crazier," Kripke explains. "Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

The Boys was recently renewed for a fifth season. Check out a new still featuring Homelander introducing Sage and Firecracker below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

Related:

The1st
The1st - 5/17/2024, 12:11 PM
@HermanM - Who can say? How dare filmmakers and tv types offer social commentaries based on world events in a made up context. How dare them/they etc. They should do an episode about Homelander censoring books cuz he doesn't like how he's portrayed. That dude's a hero. If only he could be dictator for a day. We'd all be better for it.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/17/2024, 12:34 PM
@The1st - there is no HermanM man
The1st
The1st - 5/17/2024, 12:05 PM
Surprisingly on the nose with "shot puppies" comment. I know what Khayisa and Curry bring to the table, so yeah. This season, as always, will be a banger.
HermanM
HermanM - 5/17/2024, 12:40 PM
@regularmovieguy - Not in any of his TV shows where he's very vocal on other things.
LSHF
LSHF - 5/17/2024, 12:18 PM
I keep waiting for Homelander to die, but it just won't happen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2024, 12:19 PM
@LSHF - since he’s the main villain , I don’t see that happening until the end.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/17/2024, 12:19 PM
The absolute state of TyrantBossMedia, man... :D
Vigor
Vigor - 5/17/2024, 12:20 PM
@Doomsday8888 - don't summon him !
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/17/2024, 12:28 PM
@Vigor
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 5/17/2024, 12:19 PM
"Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media."

Isn't that venn diagram essentially one circle ?
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/17/2024, 12:47 PM
@Vigor - Yes. Yes, it is.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/17/2024, 12:23 PM
ijs3
HermanM
HermanM - 5/17/2024, 12:29 PM
Wow, more white right wing people are the bad guy, and a black woman is the smartest person in the world who can heal everyone's problems but no one listens to her because they are bigots! 👏 👏 👏 Brilliant social commentary from Mr Eric Kripke. Will he include a villain who is a MOSSAD agent though? That would be very timely commentary and fit the premise of kid killers acting above the law with impunity.....why wouldn't Kripke and Rogen go there? 🤔
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/17/2024, 12:36 PM
@HermanM - i mean.-...right wing people are le bad and black people are really smart and strong and men are..gifted
and since israel is doing bad things now it makes sense, so whats your point?
HermanM
HermanM - 5/17/2024, 12:42 PM
@Malatrova15 - I'm asking why isn't there a zionist character who is bad on the show considering all of the other politically charged characters Kripke and Rogen love doing?
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/17/2024, 12:51 PM
@HermanM

Rogen has been extremely critical of Israel for years, long before the response to October 7th.

https://jacobin.com/2020/07/seth-rogen-israel-occupation-palestine

We get it you don’t like Jews or minorities.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2024, 12:33 PM
Sounds good!!.

I don’t think either of those characters are from the comics but I especially like the idea behind Sister Sage and definitely fits Kripke’s approach to the series which is partly social commentary/satire.

Wonder which of the characters in this world Firecracker is connected to?.

Given the trailer , she seems to have some sort of rivalry with Starlight so I could see them having known each other as they were rising up the superhero ranks.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 5/17/2024, 12:35 PM
Love this show's satire. Hits all the right notes!

View Recorder