THE BOYS Showrunner On Defending Erin Moriarty And Not Wanting "To Make Edgelord Material For Incels"

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has doubled down on defending Erin Moriarty from trolls and addresses the Prime Video series' deeper political themes and what he thinks about Homelander's supporters...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2024 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys
Source: Variety

The Boys has frequently touched on some pretty heavy themes, but it's become increasingly political - with undeniable real-world parallels - in recent seasons. 

That's alienated some viewers and season 4 doesn't hold back on poking fun at certain segments of society (on the right and, occasionally, the left as well). Talking to Variety, showrunner Eric Kripke acknowledged that head-on, admitting that, "One big theme is this election."

"It’s kind of where the season’s storyline was heading based on Season 3," he added. "We have this hidden homicidal superhero a heartbeat from the White House. As you do. When we first pitched the show, it was before Trump was elected."

"And the idea that a celebrity would actively want to turn themselves into a fascist autocrat was kind of a crazy idea. I mean, it still is. But it turned out to have happened?" Kripke continued. "We sort of lucked into a show whose metaphor is really about the moment we’re living in, which is the cross-section of celebrity and authoritarianism."

Elsewhere in the conversation, The Boys' showrunner admitted that they've leaned into the show's political aspects, leaving it to the audience to "decide whether they want to watch or not." 

When the trade brought up the fact that the series also examines toxic masculinity, it was put to Kripke that there are "bad fans" who may be rooting for the show's villains. 

"I have to believe that the 'bad fans' are a very small minority," he responded. "Because I don’t know how you root for Homelander. When the guy is slurping up breast milk, and being the weakest character in the show over and over and over again and being like - he’s not even particularly macho. He’s weird. He’s weird and thin-skinned, and I don’t know how you look at that guy and you’re like, 'That’s my guy.'"

"Part of it just comes from the practical considerations of, hey, I want a really big tent, and I don’t want to do some edgelord thing," Kripke said of focusing on strong women in The Boys"I don’t want to make edgelord material for incels, or whatever. I want something for everybody. And so I was like, we really need to muscle up the female characters."

Finally, Kripke had some parting words for those who have attacked Erin Moriarty's appearance with claims of plastic surgery. That's led to trolling and an often uncomfortable-to-read critique of the Starlight actress's physical features (with the suggestion being that she's "ruined" her face).

Here's the writer and producer's parting words on his previous defence of Moriarty:

"I just was pissed that they were coming after one of my actors. And yeah, actually the response was strangely positive. I think there was just a lot of people that watched that stuff from afar and is just like, “That’s bullshit. I get that that person is in the public eye, and you’re allowed to say, I like that performance. I don’t like that performance. I like that show. I don’t like that show. That actor works for me. They don’t work for me."

"Obviously, we all do. But when it starts to become these personal attacks on who they are, and when [frick]ing Megyn Kelly wants to talk about it, it’s really not fair because they’re not in a position that they can fight back. So yeah, all the trolls really can eat a bag of d*cks and f**k off to the sun. I reiterate that comment."

Brondern
Brondern - 6/18/2024, 2:34 PM
Sounds like he's calling the original The Boys comic "edgelord material for incels" lmao
theoutlawartist
theoutlawartist - 6/18/2024, 2:38 PM
@Brondern - and he's right
asherman93
asherman93 - 6/18/2024, 3:03 PM
@Brondern - To be fair, when Garth Ennis hates something, he can get REALLY edgelordy about it.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/18/2024, 3:05 PM
@theoutlawartist - then why did he want to produce a show about it?
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/18/2024, 3:11 PM
@Brondern - from everything I've heard from people who read it, they say the comic book is too much and the show is actually better. This isn't a niche opinion, most people point to this show as one of the rare examples of being better than the source material.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/18/2024, 2:36 PM
They ain’t going to like this one… 👀
pitbull76
pitbull76 - 6/18/2024, 2:38 PM
@FireandBlood - Oh for sure!!!
Vigor
Vigor - 6/18/2024, 2:44 PM
@FireandBlood - I was surprised by how blunt he was in this interview. Then again it is an election year

I wish more people would stop wearing gloves about whats going on in America. So it's nice to see this more and more. Debate moderators need to also stop being pussies
Evansly
Evansly - 6/18/2024, 2:46 PM
@Vigor - Kyle Clark is Colorado has been getting a lot of attention for not white gloving the debates for our candidates. Highly recommend checking out his moderating
dmac3232
dmac3232 - 6/18/2024, 2:59 PM
@Vigor - He's always like that from what I've read. It's great.

I work with a complete dipshit who once told me, and this is a direct quote, "The thing I'm most passionate about is being anti-woke." (Of aaaaaaaaaaaaall the things life has to offer, this is the one that floats your boat, lol.)

And he freaking loves this show, or at least he did until I pointed out it mocks everything he professes to stand for. No more water cooler chats after that, which has been amazing.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/18/2024, 3:01 PM
@Vigor - There are a lot of people who are honest about what’s going on in America. And anyone with an IQ above 80 knows that it isn’t “Trump/Republicans bad”. I have zero patience to deal with people who think that is the greatest threat we face. The terrible economy driven by excess government spending and the inflation it has caused (both parties caused this) is exponentially more impactful than if Trump or Biden is elected in November.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/18/2024, 3:14 PM
@mountainman - the actual economy vs perceived economy is very different, same thing with crime and other stats.

But what we're seeing globally is the increase of Right Wing politics have come from social issues and very little to do with the economy. Especially since the Right Wing messages that are resonating most are anti-globalization (which is really anti-capitalist). In Europe it's easier to see the differences since they have many more parties and the differences in Right Wing parties is even growing. You're even seeing it in the US with MAGA's and Conservatives - especially on the financial side. Here's some Eropean financial analysis of what's happening.

?si=Np2GU85OlV4evMg3

?si=uNKoqPBYT48RFUSq

The old adage "it's the economy stupid" isn't really at play these days as much as one would think.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/18/2024, 3:16 PM
@Evansly - I did catch that !
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/18/2024, 3:17 PM
@mountainman - this is all just for conversation sake.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/18/2024, 3:20 PM
@Vigor - He's proudly unaffiliated as well which I respect and relate to
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/18/2024, 3:29 PM
@FireandBlood - I've loved the show....up to this season. Been the worst three EPS of the show honestly. Hughie and Starlight are....well what are they doing? Hughie sits in a hospital every episode and talks about James Patterson lol. Butcher and Ryan still Butcher and Ryan. Back to Frenchie and Kimiko pushing each other away this time Frenchie and Kimiko is drinking herself into a stupor. The series has no idea where it's going and that's on the showrunner/writers. r/television isn't a Nazi sub and they've completely turned on the series lol. So I think most recognize it's kinda on its last legs here. Hopefully the Ryan Homelander stuff picks up because it's really the only compelling aspect of the show now. The rest is shock porn. A gimmick essentially.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/18/2024, 3:37 PM
@Itwasme - The “far right” concerns are overblown and that is a catch all term used against anyone who doesn’t toe the line with “acceptable opinons”.

And when I say economy, I’m primarily referring to inflation. That is government caused. By excess spending. From both parties. And the reason it’s so bad right now is that idiots decided that shutting the economy down in 2020 and simultaneously telling the federal reserve the print more new dollars than in any year ever was a good idea. And now we live with it.

I am neither Republican nor Democrat. But one thing I promise is one of my biggest issues is not supporting any politician or party than wants to spend like drunken sailors. Because that just hurts the common person.
pitbull76
pitbull76 - 6/18/2024, 2:36 PM
If people don't like it don't watch just stop bitching about it.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/18/2024, 2:39 PM
@pitbull76 - Exactly. It's ok to not like something. If it isn't for you just watch something you enjoy. It's not worth the energy to hate watch or insistently complain about something you don't enjoy
pitbull76
pitbull76 - 6/18/2024, 2:45 PM
@Evansly - yes you're right and I'm not trying to disrespect any people that watch it just I don't understand why people have to let the Little's things eat at them but you worded it better my friend.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2024, 2:46 PM
@pitbull76 - it’s strange to me how that’s not even an option for people anymore

They would rather hate watch something so they can be part of the discussion and feel like one of the “cool kids” I guess
Evansly
Evansly - 6/18/2024, 2:47 PM
@pitbull76 - You did great! More affirming your point

User Comment Image
pitbull76
pitbull76 - 6/18/2024, 2:51 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yes hating for the sake of hating,and hey I was guilty of it also in my younger age.I know better now with all the crap going on in the world these are the hills people are willing to die on?I don't get it
pitbull76
pitbull76 - 6/18/2024, 2:54 PM
@Evansly - lmfao thanks 🙏
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/18/2024, 3:32 PM
@pitbull76 - yeah stop criticizing. We should never criticize art and just tow the line.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 6/18/2024, 2:39 PM
Oh, the Incels here are going to loose their collective shit.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/18/2024, 2:40 PM
@TheRedLeader - Them rn

User Comment Image
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/18/2024, 2:39 PM

Trump for Vought!!

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/18/2024, 2:42 PM
@UniqNo - Yes! Sweet Justice to watch a pharmaceutical company get ran into the ground!
Vigor
Vigor - 6/18/2024, 2:42 PM
"So yeah, all the trolls really can eat a bag of d*cks and f**k off to the sun. I reiterate that comment."


You know. I think i like this guy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2024, 2:49 PM
@Vigor - I have liked him since Supernatural

Dudes always been refreshingly honest and funny too
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/18/2024, 2:51 PM
The thing that's the most hilarious about Woke people like Eric Kripke is they keep making all the same mistakes. It's not just that they feel like everything they do must be a sermon for their Woke Religion. No, it's also how they react when people rightfully call them on it. "You don't like my Woke dogma, well, don't watch." Okay Eric, we won't.

As for the other bit of gaslighting that he and Josh try to do here: Erin Moriarty was a pretty woman. She had plastic surgery. Anyone with eyes can see it. It's a procedure called buccal fat removal. It's the same thing Katie Cassidy had done between Arrow Season 1 and Season 2. Back then no one knew what the surgery was, we just knew her face looked radically different. Most people thought she had a chin implant that elongated her face from the apple-cheeked beauty she was before. It's the same thing Anya Taylor Joy had done. In fact, the beautiful women almost always have these girl-next-door, apple-cheeked rounder faces. Still beautiful. Still pretty. Just a little rounder. What's wrong with that? Apparently a lot, I guess, for the ghouls who convince these poor, deluded, insecure young women that they need to do this to their faces.

Every single time an almost always beautiful woman does this to her face with buccal fat removal, it creates the sunken-cheek effect (because they literally remove those fat pads that would normally melt away with age) that makes them look, frankly, terrible. Erin also obviously had fillers put into her lips. Now she looks plastic and about ten years older than she did before the surgery, but hey, she'll fit right in with many of the women in L.A. I guess.

The doctors who perform this surgery and the people who convince these beautiful young women to ruin themselves in this way should all be put into jail.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/18/2024, 2:56 PM
@HistoryofMatt -

"for the ghouls who convince these poor, deluded, insecure young women that they need to do this to their faces."

Nah I think they convince themselves
mountainman
mountainman - 6/18/2024, 2:59 PM
@HistoryofMatt - There are no men that like this plastic look. It’s all about women trying to impress other women. It’s a very odd trend, since it comes from a place of insecurity but ends up bringing the woman more negative attention.
OleBobbyTiger
OleBobbyTiger - 6/18/2024, 3:07 PM
@HistoryofMatt - Bruh.... it's her face she can do whatever she wants.

Also you will watch it. And Eric knows that. Because y'all keep watching it all and commenting on it relentlessly.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/18/2024, 3:09 PM
@mountainman - There are actually those that enjoy it. There is a whole Bimbofication kink. I absolutely prefer natural but I guess to each their own
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/18/2024, 2:54 PM
Murica really loves its buzzwords.

Hey, as long as y'all are happy i guess...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2024, 2:55 PM
User Comment Image

It’s truly astounding to me that there are people out there who legitimately think Homelander is the hero..

I mean , you can like the character (hell , I love him) but he’s been the villain from pretty much day one.

I get that Anthony Starr is so charismatic and fun to watch in the role that it can be hard not to gravitate towards the character which is the point within the show to since he has his supporters in that aswell.

Also while there might be a backstory there that humanizes him to an extent and thus allows to dabble into his insecurities and even the little bit of humanity he has left , that doesn’t excuse the decisions he has made or actions he has done…

It may make him a complex character or villain that you love to hate but dudes a monster no doubt.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/18/2024, 2:57 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Check out the Hot Ones versus with Chase and Anthony! They are hilarious and it's nice to see Anthony's natural side
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2024, 3:02 PM
@Evansly - oh yeah ,I did

Good stuff lol

?si=zp_XHVOSTbIFxuS4
1 2

