THE BOYS Showrunner On Firecracker's Real-World Inspiration And Making Fun Of "Performative Wokeness"

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke reveals the real-world inspiration for new Seven member Firecracker, while also confirming that the series does still take the occasional shot at the left...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 19, 2024 08:06 AM EST
The Boys has always served up plenty of sociopolitical commentary/satire with its outrageous violence and debauchery, but season 4 definitely seems to have leaned a little more into paralleling real-world events, and there is a perception that the show has become a more scathing take-down of the far right than it ever was before.

This is certainly debatable (season 2 introduced a literal Nazi as a member of The Seven), but there's no getting around the fact that one character, in particular, seems to be directly inspired by certain conspiracy theory-spouting individuals who make regular appearances on Fox News.

While chatting to Variety, showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that the idea behind introducing Firecracker came from: "Hey, isn’t Marjorie Taylor Greene scary?”

"And just that type of personality," he went on. "Like, you had Trump, but now you have these Trump spawn that are trying to outdo each other for how outrageous and sexualized and gun-toting and slavishly obedient they can be. And just that idea — it wouldn’t just start and end with Homelander, he would start to create these spores that would grow into these other characters, and she’s a version of that."

Kripke also noted that The Boys does still take the occasional shot at the left.

"The show’s not subtle. It wears its politics on its sleeve. And it’s funny to rip on the madness on the right, and we get some shots in on the left of all the performative wokeness and everything."

We've seen examples of this with the "Girls Get it Done" parody of Avengers: Endgame's A-Force scene, and the show frequently calls out what's known as "Rainbow Capitalism" - when major corporations cynically use an LQBTQ+ banner to sell products.

What do you make of Kripke's comments? You can check out a new Vought-sponsored video featuring Firecracker in action below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

grouch
grouch - 6/19/2024, 8:48 AM
this is so boring now..
PutinsGooch
PutinsGooch - 6/19/2024, 8:53 AM
@grouch - Unlike Marjorie Taylor-Greene. Most certainly not boring. Just terrifying.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/19/2024, 9:25 AM
@grouch - womp womp
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 6/19/2024, 9:27 AM
@PutinsGooch - Why are you afraid of women?
grouch
grouch - 6/19/2024, 9:28 AM
@SATW42 - ywnbaw
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/19/2024, 9:30 AM
@WarMonkey - I don't it's the fact that she's a woman that they find terrifying. Probably the fact that she'd let Donald use a loaded shot gun as a sex toy on her is what they find terrifying.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 6/19/2024, 9:37 AM
@grouch - the show triggered you.🤡
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 6/19/2024, 9:38 AM
@SATW42 - So that's a lie. Why do hate women so much you are willing to lie about them?
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/19/2024, 9:42 AM
@WarMonkey - is it a lie if I truly believe she would? I actually think she may have already.
grouch
grouch - 6/19/2024, 9:49 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - ?
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 6/19/2024, 9:49 AM
@SATW42 - "is it a lie if I truly believe she would?"

Yes.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/19/2024, 8:59 AM
The thing they didn't give Firecracker is MTG's bleach blond bad built butch body™
captainwalker
captainwalker - 6/19/2024, 9:20 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Right, then she would look like a freak trans person.
Radders
Radders - 6/19/2024, 8:59 AM
TDS the series
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/19/2024, 9:00 AM
Thanks for that thumbnail, Mark. I actually threw up in my mouth a little bit.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/19/2024, 9:04 AM
@Lisa89 - Sorry... but it's okay, she'll be rejoining her people in Willow Creek soon enough.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/19/2024, 9:02 AM
User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/19/2024, 9:03 AM
In other freedom-inspired semi-relevant news, the latest from the "we swear we're a threat, please fear us" usual suspects:

http://www.freedom2o.com
User Comment Image
I wish this was a joke...
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/19/2024, 9:05 AM
@DrReedRichards - You are FREE to spend too much money on water
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/19/2024, 9:07 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -

I must purchase! I must contribute! The fuhr- I mean, the President needs me!
Evansly
Evansly - 6/19/2024, 9:08 AM
@DrReedRichards - Look at all those buzz words on that page

User Comment Image
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/19/2024, 9:13 AM
@DrReedRichards - I'm speechless.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/19/2024, 9:17 AM
@Evansly -

Reminds me of that anti-woke beer that they came up with after the whole Bud Lite whining.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/19/2024, 9:18 AM
@clintthahamster -

I'm sorry, didn't you read the label?

Speak your thirst!
Protect the first!

Get with the program!
Evansly
Evansly - 6/19/2024, 9:19 AM
@DrReedRichards - It's all a grift to make quick cash. The brand will die out and then they make the next thing
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/19/2024, 9:25 AM
@DrReedRichards - its sad knowing that money for water will probably be sent out to pay off the [frick]er's legal bills
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/19/2024, 9:27 AM
@Evansly - C'mon, we all know 99.9% of the time they don't make anything, just slap a new label on summut that already exists to bump the price and cash in on a trend then rinse and repeat when that one dies down and another comes along.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/19/2024, 9:28 AM
@JFerguson -

But I thought he was a successful and wealthy self-made business man... 😏
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/19/2024, 9:29 AM
@DrReedRichards - we have some users here who definitely bought it and bring it to work to "own the libs" 100 percent.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/19/2024, 9:29 AM
@SATW42 -

See, your mistake is assuming they're employed.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/19/2024, 9:30 AM
@SATW42 - The only thing owned would be their wallets
Evansly
Evansly - 6/19/2024, 9:31 AM
@Apophis71 - With the old label under the new one
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/19/2024, 9:31 AM
@DrReedRichards - the grift never ends
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/19/2024, 9:38 AM
@DrReedRichards - he was too busy thinking high tv ratings was directly correlated to those 2 things 😂
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/19/2024, 9:41 AM
@Evansly - I remember when I first left home going and trying to work out what of a thing, say washing up liquid was best, eventualy I realised there was basicaly only two companies making them ALL and just tweeking minor aspects like concentration, smell, color and labels depending if supposed to be 'premium' or shops own label. It was mind blowing when I found the exact same ice cream mix from the same company was used for cheap choc ices and branded ones like Mars Ice creams, just how much air and sugar changes in the main which was nuts considering the difference in price.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/19/2024, 9:46 AM
@Apophis71 - Exactly! If you want the same thing but bulk just get Kirkland brand from Costco. That includes alcohol too
Origame
Origame - 6/19/2024, 9:07 AM
Ok, but part of what made it good before is they made fun of both sides pretty evenly.

It doesn't even make sense how much they're taking jabs at the right. Vought has always been portrayed as a thinly veiled parody of disney and wb, both companies that push left talking points. So really don't get why we're getting a musical from them about "putting the christ back in christmas".
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/19/2024, 9:11 AM
@Origame - "Performative wokeness" to me is more on the capitalistic side and that is something they have consistently made fun of. All sides can see the performance that many of these companies do to earn social points.

I'm not sure I've seen them make fun of the left beyond that. I don't really even consider that making fun of the left but more making fun of how corporations pander
Origame
Origame - 6/19/2024, 9:13 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - they haven't been doing it this season.

And woke in general is flawed logic, and deserving of mockery.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/19/2024, 9:15 AM
@Origame - I always saw Vought as more of just the apotheosis of corporations generally. Disney, WV, sure, but also definitely Fox/Fox News.
