The Boys Showrunner Responds To Season 5 "Filler" Backlash: "What Are You Expecting?"

There are now just two episodes of The Boys remaining, and while this week's sixth instalment, "Though the Heavens Fall," certainly moved the story along as we head towards the series finale, some fans feel that this season hasn't exactly been the most eventful overall.

Season 5 has featured several significant deaths and some major character moments, but there is a perception that it has also included too many "filler episodes."

While speaking to TV Guide, showrunner Eric Kripke responded to the online criticism.

"None of the things that happen in the last few episodes will matter if you don't flesh out the characters. I'm getting a lot of online dissatisfaction, to put it politely. And I'm like, 'What are you expecting? Are you expecting a huge battle scene every episode?'"

"One, I can't afford that. And two, it would be so empty and dull, and it would just be about shapes moving without having any import."

While many have complained that the season has lacked in large-scale action sequences, some feel that the various plot points and character progression simply haven't been all that interesting - especially for a show's final run. Others are of the opinion that there's been a little too much set-up of the Vought Rising spin-off.

Kripke goes on to explain why he feels it's vital to set the chessboard as we approach the finale, while seemingly dropping a few hints about what's in store for the main characters.

"It was important, for example, to really wrap out where Firecracker was. It was important to evolve Soldier Boy and Homelander's relationship and to hear how hopeless [Laz Alonso's] M.M. feels in Episode 4. It was important to see that The Boys are fracturing between people who are gathering around [Karl Urban's] Butcher, and people who are gathering around [Jack Quaid's] Hughie."

"At no point during the writing of it was I like, 'Oh yeah, we're making filler episodes. So who cares?' We all thought at the time we're really getting these important character details," he continued. "We have something like 14 characters, maybe 15. And I owe it to all of them — in that television is the character business — I owe it to all of them to flesh them out and humanize them and their stories."

"It's just sometimes it's a giant character movement. But apparently, just because it's not plot, you're like, 'Nothing happened!' I'm like, 'Nothing happened, what?' The craziest, biggest moves happened. It just wasn't someone shooting someone else and going, pew, pew, pew. And if that's what you want, you're just watching the wrong show."

What do you make of Kripke's comments? Do you think The Boys season 5 has been disappointing so far?

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.