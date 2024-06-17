THE BOYS Showrunner Says Claudia Doumit's Reaction To NSFW Moment Was "Authentic"

We've encountered our share of assholes over the course of three seasons of The Boys, but the recent season 4 premiere took things to a literal new level!

Initially hoping to strike a deal with VP-elect Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) to get Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) away from Homelander (Antony Starr) in exchange for the footage of her popping heads, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) ultimately changes his mind and lets Miss Neuman known in typically Butcher fashion by sending her a photo of a man's butt.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that Doumit's reaction to the photo was the real deal.

"This was Claudia's real reaction at seeing the picture for the first time. All authentic."

"Because hundreds of you asked: the butthole from #TheBoys Season 4, Ep 1 is NOT Butcher's (or Karl's)," he added in a follow-up post. "We hired a model (I don't know his name). I chose the pic, based on about 20 different butthole shots. Yep, Hollywood is a glamorous dream factory."

If you're interested, you can check out the NSFW moment for yourselves below.

What did you make of the first three season 4 episodes of The Boys? Let us know in the comments down below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.