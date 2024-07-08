THE BOYS Vs. The Seven In New Teaser For This Week's Penultimate Season 4 Episode

THE BOYS Vs. The Seven In New Teaser For This Week's Penultimate Season 4 Episode

With just two episodes of The Boys season 4 to go, Prime Video has shared a teaser promo for this week's penultimate instalment, and it spotlights what looks like an intense battle...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 08, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Prime Video has shared a teaser for this week's penultimate season 4 episode of The Boys, and it looks like we're finally going to see Billy Butcher's crew face-off against The Seven.

Though Homelander doesn't appear to be involved (it wouldn't be much of a fight if he was), we do see Butcher, Starlight and MM throwing down against Black Noir and The Deep. A-Train is also present, but will he join his fellow Supes in order to keep the fact that he's been feeding The Boys information secret, or is it finally time for the reformed speedster to step up and be a real hero?

If not, we don't like Billy and the gang's odds. The Deep may be a moron, but he is pretty powerful. Likewise Noir, even if he does lack his predecessor's pronounced sadistic streak. Kimiko would level the playing field significantly, but she may have a situation of her own to deal with if members of the Shining Light Liberation Army decide to seek revenge.

The promo also features Ryan and an A-Train puppet filing a Vought Christmas Special, Frenchie (seemingly) out of prison, and Homelander looking even more deranged than usual.

Check out the new teaser at the link below, and let us know if you've been enjoying this season of The Boys so far in the comments section.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/8/2024, 12:49 PM
Bring it! Butcher's presence with the gang would have been much appreciated in the last episode.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2024, 12:53 PM
@IAmAHoot - I think that’s the reason why I don’t think this season has been as strong as least 1 & 3..

The Boys haven’t been together that much , they all for the most part seem like they are all on their seperate arcs which is fine and I’m enjoying them all to varying degrees but I do miss the team being together.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/8/2024, 1:02 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The Boys falling apart is clearly a theme this season. M.M. in charge is clearly not working fully, and he's not fully respected as leader. And as much as Butcher's irreverence can get to be too much, it's the charm that makes The Boys the diabolical offset crew that they are; without him there are parts where the other members are foul-mouthed or presenting foul ideas, etc. but it just makes the show feel like it's trying even harder. Plus, a bunch of characters are just going through repeat arcs this season of ground that's been covered before.
Overall, yeah, either way really miss the more sound group dynamic.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2024, 1:10 PM
@IAmAHoot - idk if it’s just repeat arcs but moreso just continuing those arcs to me

Also I think it’s less MM not being fully respected as leader because I don’t think that’s the case but that he’s got a lot on his plate with his daughter and now being in charge of the team aswell as having to answer to people

It’s gotten to him hence his panic attack in the last episode.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/8/2024, 1:38 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The repeat thing moreso I was especially thinking about Frenchie, in the drug use and regret for killing someone's family. And then Kimiko and him generally go on their rollercoasters together so they get tied in.
The disrespect thing with MM especially stemmed from earlier episodes, with Hughie's disapproval of kicking Butcher out, and the episode where he needed them to do stuff, but all went off to do their own things, which included (I believe) Kimiko even flipping him off (with a smile). It all contributed to him being overwhelmed, which they've been building on since Episode 1 of this season.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2024, 1:45 PM
@IAmAHoot - ahhh true , I forgot about the Kimiko thing

Frenchie’s past and him dealing with it has been pretty much his journey throughout the entire show so I can understand some people feel it’s retreading ground but it’s still worked decently for me (and in some ways feels like the climax of this).
HermanM
HermanM - 7/8/2024, 12:53 PM
ANewPope
ANewPope - 7/8/2024, 12:57 PM
@HermanM - Looks like you're the one that's seething by posting this
darthgeekboy
darthgeekboy - 7/8/2024, 1:19 PM
@ANewPope - and you were triggered enough to respond to it.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/8/2024, 1:27 PM
@darthgeekboy - He wasnt triggered. He was just calling out the obvious.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/8/2024, 1:33 PM
@ANewPope -
HermanM
HermanM - 7/8/2024, 1:33 PM
@TheRogue - you don't think people know Homelander is the show's villain?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/8/2024, 1:37 PM
@HermanM - Everybody knows that. These childish 4chan spamming memes is silly.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/8/2024, 1:51 PM
@TheRogue - people can't like the bad guy?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2024, 12:57 PM
Who's getting sexually assaulted this week?
Origame
Origame - 7/8/2024, 1:00 PM
@McMurdo - it'll be Hughie again clearly. Because what's funnier than taking a man traumatized by losing his father right before being sexually assaulted than it is to have that same person sexually assaulted again 🙄

Just imagine if Hughie was a woman. This show would be canceled so fast.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/8/2024, 1:03 PM
@McMurdo - I fast forwarded every scene from the dungeon last week. I have no interest in watching it.

And it’s so funny how terrible the writers are that they can have an objectively bad guy like Tech Knight who literally rapes people in his sex dungeon, but that isn’t enough and we have to give him the over-the-top story point that he is old wealthy from his ancestors being slavers. The writers of this show sound like teenagers on Reddit with how juvenile and shallow they are.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/8/2024, 1:05 PM
@mountainman - I mean its either or. The slave catchers show his wealth, and probably to represent old money in america. Albeit in a very forward way. Rich people often turn out to have evil sources of wealth and are perverts.

Not to mention his butler is black and kinda a slave, which was kinda clever. I like they didint call attention to that.

Still a cringy episode though.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/8/2024, 1:08 PM
@mountainman - To be clear tek knight still sucked though for different reasons.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/8/2024, 1:12 PM
@TheRogue - I just found that whole sequence to be very cringey. It’s just poor writing. I know there are people who have money and power today who’s ancestors made their money from slaving. But that dialog was bad. And it didn’t add anything. You do something like that to make the audience dislike a character that they previously liked. We all disliked Tech Knight already and would have disliked him even more with the dungeon.

I think the butler thing was handled well enough in that he had begrudgingly put up with his kink and hurting others for years, but the plan to start imprisoning dissidents is what took him over the edge.

I get that the butler was black, but it just seemed like a twisted take on the Batman/Alfred relationship to me.

That last episode was mostly pretty bad besides some of the interesting dynamics and conversations at that party.

The Butcher reveal was 100% expected and then tried giving us this Fight Club reveal that didn’t land.

The Tech Knight stuff was terrible.

Sister Sage was goofy and lame after her injury.

Homelander and Neuman were the highlights to me, as has been true most of this season.

The Firecracker / Homelander part was unsettling but seemed to be in line for both characters at least.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/8/2024, 1:16 PM
@mountainman - Imo I dont think everything is just to "Make the audience to hate the character more" Its just more for their metaphors and you know.....representing the rich and evil. Like I said the butler thing was clever. HOWEVER. I do agree with you. It was somewhat on the nose. Esspecialy seeing all the bdsm reference books, and just......well......no subtetly at all. He says right to his face he was a slave catcher.

Would it have been better to have A train see a picture of Tek Knights family being slave catchers.

As for the bdsm stuff. That sucked. I liked the racism stuff, I thought that was kinda clever showing america fuel the racism war, and the butler stuff. BUT THE BDSM STuFF? Its boring.

Every single hero is a sex pest, apart from black noir.

EVERY
SINGLE
ONE

Its so [frick]ing dull now. Its so [frick]ing unminaginative. I get it they are all degenerates and metaphors for rich people. But its so over done.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/8/2024, 1:18 PM
@mountainman - I was hoping webweaver would be a psychopathic killer from the photos.

Instead he's a pervert

I was hoping tek knight was a media mogul batman. Maybe he has weird amount of prep, or relationbship with homelander. And him running prisons sounds cool

Instead he's a pervert.

Even Sister sage has constant sex scenes, and "HOW DEPRAVED THEY ARE?!"

Its dull as [frick] now. At least the racism stuff is kinda new.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/8/2024, 1:22 PM
@TheRogue - In the first season of the show, the concept of showing heroes as self-obsessed narcissists that had the worst tendencies of our world’s celebrities was such a clever and fresh take. They just haven’t done much with that concept since then. Homelander is the only member of the Seven to get significant growth over these four seasons, which is why he is a lot of people’s favorite character despite obviously being the bad guy. Also I agree if the Tech Knight thing had just been him saying he has old money and A Train noticing hints of where it came from it had been better.

I’m really hoping A Train can either get out (unlikely) or make some significant contribution to the good guy side before he is killed (more likely). His redemption arc has been decent so far.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/8/2024, 1:24 PM
@mountainman - I somewhat agree. To be fair A train and Maeve grew a lot, and deep in a way. But yeah none of them are threats or interesting on their own. Its really just homelander vs everyone. There are no other psychopathic villains (Apart from neumen) or interesting supes left on the bad side. Its just homelander vs everybody. I would have liked psychopathic supes, cannibal supes, or more body horror.

They had a cool super terrorist storyline. What happened to them? Are the super terrorists just gone?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/8/2024, 1:25 PM
@mountainman - As for A train, Im not too much of a fan of his redemption. Hughie forgiving him is pathetic, and cliche, and he hasn't even mentioned pop claw this season. I like how he's doing better, but I think he should die.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/8/2024, 12:59 PM
I was expecting at this point in the series for there to be more of the supes who are good guys. I know an aspect to this is that The Boys are severely underpowered compared to the supes, but it just seems unlikely that there wouldn’t be more super powered people out there that hate Voight, The Seven, or just Homelander’s recent behavior that they wouldn’t fight back.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/8/2024, 1:00 PM
@mountainman - There are. They just get killed by homelander or not promoted to their ranks.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/8/2024, 1:05 PM
@TheRogue - If this small band of mostly non powered people can last for years and thwart some of the bad guys plans, it seems to reason that there would be some heroic supes somewhere doing the same. I don’t expect it to be like DC/Marvel where the good guys stop the bad guys all the time, but it would just be nice to see more of a resistance to it.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/8/2024, 1:07 PM
@mountainman - The boys survive mostly cause they are bad themselves. I agree with you somewhaat, but they have shown some resistance. Besides you have to remember most have no idea homelander is evil.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2024, 1:00 PM
I don’t think A-Train is long for this world…

Given the little silent exchange had with that little boy outside the hospital who seemed in awe of him and the pride he seemed to feel , I could see him being potentially revealed as the mole in this and he killed as he proudly embraces being an actual hero for one or atleast a long while.

Anyway , I have liked the season so far and looking forward to seeing how these final 2 episodes wrap it up!!.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/8/2024, 1:00 PM
Yeah time to wrap up this shit.

I miss Soldier Boy, man...
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/8/2024, 1:07 PM
@Doomsday8888 - I have thought the show has dropped in quality since soldier boy, maeve, and noir disapeared/died.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 7/8/2024, 1:09 PM
Ok, now are we pretending this show is sh1t? Omg the internet!
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/8/2024, 1:21 PM
@mountainman - I disagree with Joe Kessler. I think he's great. Thats something actually new. I like how the show has more monstrous horror stuff with the infected animals and parasites and insanity. I also agree with Victoria neuman and Homealnder

Like @Doomsday8888 says they need to wrap it up. At least its coming to a close now. But im not feeling the stakes yet.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/8/2024, 1:26 PM
@TheRogue - Kessler as Butcher’s devil on the shoulder was fine, but they shouldn’t have done the reveal as if it was a mystery. It was obvious to everyone. Having Butcher realize it when he did was fine, but let’s not treat the audience like morons that need obvious stuff like that spelled out.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/8/2024, 1:28 PM
@mountainman - Eh I liked the reveal. I feel they did do that, and tried to have it from butchers perspective. Besides it was fun to speculate if he was in his head. You would completely lose those moments where you try to figure out if he's real. Its not treating as morons, its having fun imo. Besides the show is to on the nose as it is as times.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/8/2024, 1:44 PM
@TheRogue - To each their own. It seemed obvious to everyone I heard from that he was in butchers imagination for a while there.

And yes the writing is too on the nose sometimes. And that bothers me so much with modern entertainment. Many writers have to spell things out that older shows and movies would imply or let the audience figure out. Not sure if it’s just because people are dumber today or that too many people watch shows while scrolling their phones so they are only half paying attention. Probably both.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/8/2024, 1:47 PM
@mountainman - It was obvious but it was still fun to speculate. They cooked in that sense. Nothing wrong letting the audience play along and have fun speculating it.

But yes. I dont know about modern entertainment, but this show has tek knight look a train in the eye and say his family is slave catchers. Which was funny but kinda just.....well......as subtle as a brick. Now dont get me wrong, I like it when writers dont beat around the bush. Like I like how they didint come up with stupid name for alterntive blm. But at same time, everything is just depraced cringy reddit humor.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/8/2024, 1:25 PM
I can see the firecrackers have joined the chat lol
Darrenm
Darrenm - 7/8/2024, 1:35 PM
I can’t believe the whiners going on about the last episode in the dungeon. Have you never read the book? It’s nasty and depraved. Much of this is taken from there, so don’t blame the show writers. If you dont know by now what you were getting into, then simply don’t watch it. It’s ok if it’s not for you, but don’t whine about it. If super powers were real, this is pretty much what we’d be dealing with! Humans can be pretty nasty.
