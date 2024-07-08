THE BOYS Vs. The Seven In New Teaser For This Week's Penultimate Season 4 Episode

Prime Video has shared a teaser for this week's penultimate season 4 episode of The Boys, and it looks like we're finally going to see Billy Butcher's crew face-off against The Seven.

Though Homelander doesn't appear to be involved (it wouldn't be much of a fight if he was), we do see Butcher, Starlight and MM throwing down against Black Noir and The Deep. A-Train is also present, but will he join his fellow Supes in order to keep the fact that he's been feeding The Boys information secret, or is it finally time for the reformed speedster to step up and be a real hero?

If not, we don't like Billy and the gang's odds. The Deep may be a moron, but he is pretty powerful. Likewise Noir, even if he does lack his predecessor's pronounced sadistic streak. Kimiko would level the playing field significantly, but she may have a situation of her own to deal with if members of the Shining Light Liberation Army decide to seek revenge.

The promo also features Ryan and an A-Train puppet filing a Vought Christmas Special, Frenchie (seemingly) out of prison, and Homelander looking even more deranged than usual.

Check out the new teaser at the link below, and let us know if you've been enjoying this season of The Boys so far in the comments section.

This Thursday, it's beginning to look a lot like #TheBoysChristmas pic.twitter.com/kpXSnEOWBu — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 8, 2024

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.