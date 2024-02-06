ARROW Star Stephen Amell Seems Open To Reprising His Green Arrow Role In DC Studios' DCU

After The Flash's run came to an end on The CW last year, the Arrowverse is no more. Arrow ended in 2020, while Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were both cancelled before they could receive proper conclusions much to the disappointment of fans.

We don't anticipate the Arrowverse ever being revisited, especially with DC Studios launching a new slate of movies and projects which are set in the DCU. Some DCEU actors will reprise their roles in that world but we don't anticipate Stephen Amell, for example, being given the chance to play Green Arrow again.

Promoting Code 8: Part II at Mega Con Orlando, the actor confirmed he would consider playing the Emerald Archer for DC Studios. However, it sounds like Amell would appreciate seeing something from the DCU before agreeing to anything!

"Can we see one minute of film first?" he responded when asked if he'd reprise the role before adding, "Yeah, I’d do it."

Last year, the Arrow alum was asked to share his thoughts on another actor potentially replacing him as Green Arrow.

"I don’t know, man. I don’t know. Those guys, the DCEU, they need to decide if they think that they’re better than television or if they want to participate," Amell responded. "Because I get mixed messages, which to me just signals that, I don’t know. You guys do your own thing. We did our thing."

"I wish everyone nothing but the best. I want nothing more than amazing movies, but right now, they need us a lot more than we need them."

"There will be another Oliver Queen," he later added. "There will and it'll be new and cool and exciting and however much the internet hates it is probably a direct indication as to how good it's going to be."

"Very, very smart people think long and hard about how they're going to go about this, and I'm sure that whoever they pick, if in fact they do, maybe they don't care about the character, I don't know, will do an amazing job."

James Gunn could choose to make use of the Arrowverse's actors in some capacity, particularly as many of those shows have devoted fanbases. Even so, we really wouldn't bank on Amell getting a second chance in the DCU any more than Grant Gustin or any of The CW's actors.

