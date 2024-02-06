ARROW Star Stephen Amell Seems Open To Reprising His Green Arrow Role In DC Studios' DCU

With DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran building a new DCU with at least a few DCEU actors, Stephen Amell has said he's open to returning as Green Arrow after starring in The CW's Arrow. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 06, 2024 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Arrow

After The Flash's run came to an end on The CW last year, the Arrowverse is no more. Arrow ended in 2020, while Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were both cancelled before they could receive proper conclusions much to the disappointment of fans. 

We don't anticipate the Arrowverse ever being revisited, especially with DC Studios launching a new slate of movies and projects which are set in the DCU. Some DCEU actors will reprise their roles in that world but we don't anticipate Stephen Amell, for example, being given the chance to play Green Arrow again. 

Promoting Code 8: Part II at Mega Con Orlando, the actor confirmed he would consider playing the Emerald Archer for DC Studios. However, it sounds like Amell would appreciate seeing something from the DCU before agreeing to anything!

"Can we see one minute of film first?" he responded when asked if he'd reprise the role before adding, "Yeah, I’d do it."

Last year, the Arrow alum was asked to share his thoughts on another actor potentially replacing him as Green Arrow. 

"I don’t know, man. I don’t know. Those guys, the DCEU, they need to decide if they think that they’re better than television or if they want to participate," Amell responded. "Because I get mixed messages, which to me just signals that, I don’t know. You guys do your own thing. We did our thing."

"I wish everyone nothing but the best. I want nothing more than amazing movies, but right now, they need us a lot more than we need them."

"There will be another Oliver Queen," he later added. "There will and it'll be new and cool and exciting and however much the internet hates it is probably a direct indication as to how good it's going to be."

"Very, very smart people think long and hard about how they're going to go about this, and I'm sure that whoever they pick, if in fact they do, maybe they don't care about the character, I don't know, will do an amazing job."

James Gunn could choose to make use of the Arrowverse's actors in some capacity, particularly as many of those shows have devoted fanbases. Even so, we really wouldn't bank on Amell getting a second chance in the DCU any more than Grant Gustin or any of The CW's actors. 

Who do you think could play DC Studios' Green Arrow?

ARROW Star John Barrowman Reflects On The Arrowverse's Legacy And Playing Malcolm Merlyn (Exclusive)
Matchesz - 2/6/2024, 9:15 AM
If they didnt pick up Melissa Benoist why does he think he got a shot lol
Origame - 2/6/2024, 9:18 AM
@Matchesz - you really think that's comparable? Arrow started the trend. It was called arrowverse for a reason.

And supergirl pretty quickly ended up as basically batwoman.
Urubrodi - 2/6/2024, 9:25 AM
@Matchesz - I personally don't think that either would be good enough... but he's a better actor than her. At least from what I've seen from the Arrowverse.
ShimmyShimmyYA - 2/6/2024, 10:02 AM
@Origame - because WB/DC never liked the cw stuff even before Gunn
Origame - 2/6/2024, 10:04 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - ...ok? Not really saying I want him in the dcu. Just that he's not already out because of benoist not getting in.
lazlodaytona - 2/6/2024, 9:18 AM
Problem with him is the fact none of us fans want him as GA in the new DCU. Need a bit better name.

And I swear, if they don't eventually make Supermax soon I will sh1t a gold brick.
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 9:20 AM
@lazlodaytona - Supermax would have been so damn sick, my dude! I feel your pain.
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 9:28 AM
@VamP5659 - In all honestly, Supermax should have been one of the first films in Chapter 1. It could serve as a introduction to this new universe from the perspective of who is essentially just a normal guy (Ollie), it could provide set up to other heroes that exist in this universe through the villains in Supermax (Icicle and Tattooed Man for Green Lantern, Pied Piper for the Flash, ect.) and it would be such a different and bold type of comic book film to start your universe out with.
GhostDog - 2/6/2024, 9:19 AM
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 9:19 AM
Grant and Melissa already moved on to other things, I think you might want to too Stephen.

In terms of casting for the DCU, Shayne Topp and Courtney Miller as Ollie and Dinah. That is all.
Origame - 2/6/2024, 10:05 AM
@VamP5659 - he literally just said he's willing
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 10:10 AM
@Origame - Just because he's willing doesn't mean he's gonna be immediately hired back. Yes, he made the character popular but it's time to let another actor have their own take.
DocSpock - 2/6/2024, 9:22 AM

HAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

He's probably wondering why no one has picked up the phone the last 12,000 times he called the studio too.
lazlodaytona - 2/6/2024, 9:23 AM
@DocSpock - I heard he called 12,001 times :D
DocSpock - 2/6/2024, 9:29 AM
@lazlodaytona -

I heard he's now throwing rocks over the studio wall with please call me notes wrapped around them.
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 9:34 AM
@DocSpock - Next he's gonna pull a Love Actually and bring a bunch of arrow shaped notecards.
DocSpock - 2/6/2024, 9:36 AM
@VamP5659 -

Great thinking. LOL!

My wife loves that movie as much as I hate it.
lazlodaytona - 2/6/2024, 10:10 AM
@DocSpock - I heard he was making a demonstration outside the studio walls holding a sign that reads #BringBackArrow. Sadly, all the people he invited to join him turned down the "opportunity" making him the lone protester....worse than the meager crowd who showed up to release the JL Snyder version.
DocSpock - 2/6/2024, 10:15 AM
@lazlodaytona -

It might have helped if hadn't had the wrong side of the sign facing out that said, "Eat at Joe's! Try the blue plate special."
lazlodaytona - 2/6/2024, 10:21 AM
@DocSpock -
DudeGuy - 2/6/2024, 9:24 AM
We can do better.
AquaClunge - 2/6/2024, 9:27 AM
Well his suit wouldn't look out of place in a universe created by Gunn 😭🤣💀
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 9:33 AM
@AquaClunge - You really think the same guy who gave us a comic book accurate Javelin and f**king Polka-Dot Man suit is gonna give us some "grounded" cheap-ass CW shit. He's gonna go all out on the vibrance and colors.
marvel72 - 2/6/2024, 9:27 AM
Nah you are a TV actor, I can't see you returning.
lazlodaytona - 2/6/2024, 10:12 AM
@marvel72 - I think his brother is a better actor then him simply due to the show UPLOAD.
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2024, 9:29 AM
Why do people ask these dumb questions?.

Very few actors if any are going to say “nah I’m good , thanks”.

Anyway , I liked Arrow overall & Stephen’s version of the character but I would rather see someone new take on the role honestly.

My choice is Austin Butler…
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 9:38 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm imagining Austin standing alongside Madelyn Cline as Dinah Lance and now I want it.
Apophis71 - 2/6/2024, 9:58 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I liked they took the character more down a dark knight route than the more Errol Flynn Robin Hood path... at first. I just would have liked him to become a bit lighter and more fun and grow more towards to more of the camp stuff at times to find a happy midway between the two.

So for next appearance would prefer they started more at the mid-point of having more levity, more fun quips without loosing some of the darker aspects they opened the door too for those less familiar prior to Arrowverse with the character in the same way in the opposing direction Tim Burton moved from the Adam West take to his Batman films which then made the Nolanverse not too jarring a shift for the non-nerd GA.
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2024, 10:08 AM
@Apophis71 - that’s fine

I do think he did lighten somewhat but maybe not to the degree you might have wanted which is fine.
Apophis71 - 2/6/2024, 10:30 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Oh he certainly did lighten but wasn't sure if that worked for him in that role too well but that may have been more the stories were lacking by that point. It is tricky with some characters to get the balance correct, back in the day amongst my peers with comics there was a time nobody could take Green Arrow or Thor seriously as were considered too camp and not enough substance to them.

Both have had better periods in the comics however and as I say do like they tried a realy dark origin take on him as I know many who were unaware of the characters better runs and STILL thought of it as a parody of Errol Flynn's Robin Hood. Just would like him to be a bit more fun from the get go next time then show the dark beneath narratively as opposed to starting dark and gaining levity.
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2024, 10:35 AM
@Apophis71 - that’s certainly fair

You could make the lightness a mask for his trauma from the island
FireandBlood - 2/6/2024, 9:32 AM
The Arrowverse and Snyderverse are over now. Let it [frick]ing die
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2024, 9:33 AM
I will say , I thought the first one was ok but I am looking forward to Code 8: Part II…

?si=JdD8PJhAuwAN_KVi

I still think this would benefit more from being a series but oh well.
harryba11zack - 2/6/2024, 9:36 AM
The cw green arrow sucked a thick wet one, just a p155 poor bargain bin rip-off of Nolan's Batman.
LegendaryOutlaw - 2/6/2024, 9:55 AM
I love that he expects the internet to hate casting a new Green Arrow.
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2024, 9:57 AM
@LegendaryOutlaw - internet is fancasting central lol
ShimmyShimmyYA - 2/6/2024, 10:00 AM
I’m good, gotta stop treating characters like they belong to one actor
Forthas - 2/6/2024, 10:08 AM
if he can show he and James Gunn are distant relatives...he might have a chance!
lazlodaytona - 2/6/2024, 10:13 AM
@Forthas - that's funny
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 10:22 AM
@Forthas - I can't believe I'm quoting SSKTJL but "Are we done with your bad stand-up routine?"
1 2

